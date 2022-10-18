/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Computing Photo & Video

Take your live streams and videos to the next level with these green screens

A green screen is an invaluable tool for content creators and photographers, since they allow you to add custom backgrounds to images and videos. And whether you're just starting out or are an experienced content creator, a green screen is a quick and affordable way to give a very professional look to your videos and images.
taylor-clemons
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Amy Lieu

A green screen is a great way to elevate your Twitch stream, photography, or YouTube videos. They give you a flat, single-color background to work with, which allows you to edit in custom backgrounds and motion graphics. They can even be used with programs like Zoom for video conference calls and meetings, allowing you to create virtual backgrounds. While some of the most popular styles of green screens are the large, bed sheet kinds that require a mounting rod and tripods to set up, other companies have begun to create more convenient styles. 

ZDNET Recommends

Elgato and Kodak make roll-up green screens for more compact storage and to prevent creases and wrinkles while Neewer has a series of foldable, pop-up style green screens for more compact storage when not in use. To help you find the best green screen for your space, I've picked 5 of the best you can buy. I've broken down their sizes, price points, and accessories to help you decide which is the right fit for your space as well as your budget.

Also: The 5 best streaming mics: Start that podcast or Twitch channel

Elgato collapsible green screen

Best green screen overall
An Elgato collapsible green screen on a blue, digitized background
Elgato
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Built-in frame
  • Roll-up design eliminates creases and wrinkles
  • Decent size
  • No tripod needed
cons
  • May be too narrow for some camera setups
  • Needs specific lighting to prevent edge bleed
More Details

Elgato is one of the biggest brands in streaming accessories, and its collapsible green screen is a must-have for both beginners and experienced content creators. When fully deployed, the backdrop measures about 5x6 feet, giving you plenty of room to edit in a custom background or motion graphics. 

The screen rolls up into the bottom portion of the unit, eliminating the need to iron out big creases and wrinkles that come from folding. It also has a built-in frame so you don't have to worry about needing extra equipment to set up the screen. 

The entire unit sits on the floor for better stability than a tripod, meaning you won't have to worry about accidentally knocking it over. The cloth itself is 100% polyester, meaning it's easy to spot clean and steam iron if needed.

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

Neewer double-sided chromakey screen

Best 2-in-1 green screen
Two women using a Neewer 2-in-1 chromakey screen to film a video
Neewer
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Blue and green screen options
  • Flexible steel frame
  • Decent size
  • Affordable
cons
  • No tripod or mounting rod included
More Details

I personally use the Neewer 2-in-1 chromakey backdrop when I want to remove my camera background for Twitch streaming or edit in custom graphics for videos on ZDNET. It features both a green and blue side to suit your lighting needs and costuming, and it also folds fairly compact for easier storage. 

It's fairly large, measuring about 5x6.5 feet, and you can use it in either a portrait or landscape position to suit either solo or collaborative videography. The outer frame is a flexible steel frame that gives plenty of stability when fully deployed while remaining easy to fold when it's time to put everything away.

The only downside is that you'll need to invest in a couple of tripods and a mounting rod or find a way to attach it to a wall, since it doesn't come with any sort of mounting system. 

It's also fairly affordable at under $50, making it a great choice for beginners who might not want to invest a lot of money on something they may not use a lot.

View now at AmazonView now at Bhphotovideo

Emart 10 x 20 ft photography backdrop

Best large green screen
An EMART 10x20 foot backdrop on a purple and blue background. A man doing skateboard tricks is edited in front of the green screen
Emart
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Size is perfect for collaborative projects
  • Machine washable
  • 100% cotton cloth
  • 4 mounting clips included
cons
  • No mounting rod included
More Details

If you frequently collaborate with other content creators or are a professional photographer who needs a large backdrop for certain photoshoots, the Emart backdrop is an almost perfect choice. It measures an impressive 10 x 20 feet, and you can use it in either portrait or landscape positions for editing your subjects into cool scenes or adding custom backgrounds to videos. 

The 100% cotton backdrop is machine washable, which makes it super easy to keep clean and looking its best; though you'll probably have to regularly iron it to prevent creases and wrinkles that can make editing a pain. 

It also comes with 4 spring clamps to help you set it up, though it does not come with a mounting rod. But you can still buy a cheap, spring-loaded shower curtain or use heavy-duty tacks for mounting options in a pinch.

View now at EmartView now at Amazon

Webaround Big Shot

Best green screen for small spaces
A young woman using a Webaround Big Shot as a green screen backdrop for her video call on her laptop
Webaround
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Attaches to almost any office chair
  • Collapsible design
  • Carrying bag included
  • Perfect for smaller spaces
cons
  • Chair mount straps may cause editing issues
  • Straps can cause wrinkling where they are sewn into the main screen
More Details

Chances are, whether you're a streamer or working from home, you don't have a ton of space to work with if you want to incorporate a green screen into your setup. Enter: the Webaround Big Shot. This green screen has a 56-inch diameter, and it attaches directly to the back of just about any office chair with a set of straps. This means you won't have to worry about making room for a tripod-and-mounting-rod system or a 6-foot-wide green screen. 

It also has a flexible frame that makes it easy to fold up for more compact storage when you aren't using it. It even comes with its own carrying bag to prevent rips and other damage while in storage or while traveling.

Additionally, it comes in blue and gray options if you want something that will just provide a plain background or a screen that is less reflective under direct lighting.

View now at AmazonView now at Bhphotovideo

Neewer photography kit

Best green screen bundle
A young woman in shorts and a floral print t-shirt standing in front of a Neewer green screen backdrop with two Neewer umbrella lights illuminating the scene
Neewer
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Everything you need for filming and streaming
  • Lights include bulbs and diffuser umbrellas
  • Carrying bags included
  • Great for beginners and pros
cons
  • Muslin backdrop will need ironing to prevent creases and wrinkles
  • Only 2 clamps included
More Details

Buying a green screen, mounting kit, and lights separately can be a hassle, as well as expensive. Thankfully, Neewer has you covered with a complete photo and videography kit that includes a 6x9-foot backdrop, mounting rod and tripods, clamps, and two fill lights with diffuser umbrellas. 

The backdrop is made of muslin cloth, making it easy to spot clean and iron when needed, and the included mounting system makes setup quick and simple. The included lights also come with their own tripods and lightbulbs, so you can get started filming right away. It even includes two, heavy-duty carrying bags to keep your lights and backdrop safe from damage while in storage or traveling. 

I have two of Neewer's umbrella diffuser fill lights that I had bought separately from my 2-in-1 green screen, and they do an excellent job of eliminating shadows without being harsh or washing out subjects.

View now at BhphotovideoView now at Amazon

What is the best green screen?

My pick for the best green screen is the Elgato collapsible backdrop. The roll-up design ensures that you won't have to worry about deep creases or wrinkles that can make editing in custom graphics a pain, and the collapsible design means that it is easy to store when not in use as well as take with you for off-site filming. It is a bit on the pricey side, but the durable build is well worth the premium price.

Green screen

Price

Dimensions

Dual-sided?

Elgato collapsible chromakey screen

$160

58 x 71 inches

No

Neewer 2-in-1 chromakey screen

$48

60 x 78 inches

Yes

EMART green screen backdrop

$55

120 x 240 inches

No

Webaround Big Shot

$60

56-inch diameter

No

Neewer complete photo/video shoot kit

$53

72 x 108 inches

No

Which is the right green screen for you?

It really depends on what you want the green screen for. If you are a streamer on Twitch or create let's play videos on YouTube, you can get away with a fairly small backdrop, since there will be just one person using it. But if you're looking for a backdrop to use in interview-style videos or collaborative projects, you'll want to opt for one of the bigger, bed sheet style green screens to give you more room to work.

Choose this green screen

If you need…

Elgato collapsible chromakey screen

A compact and durable green screen that's easy to store and transport

Neewer 2-in-1 chromakey screen

A dual-sided, blue and green chromakey screen

EMART green screen backdrop

A very large green screen for collaborative projects

Webaround Big Shot

A compact green screen for single users or small spaces

Neewer complete photo/video shoot kit

A complete kit with green screen, lighting, and hanging hardware

How did we choose these green screens?

I chose green screens with a variety of different styles and price points to suit both established content creators who need portable and durable backdrops as well as streamers and photographers who are just starting out and don't want to invest too much into anything just yet. I also chose green screens that were fairly easy to transport for off-site photoshoots and videography as well as a complete backdrop and lighting bundle for an all-in-one option for beginners.

What is the best size for a green screen?

That all depends on how many people or objects you're trying to film. If it's just you, something like the Webaround Big Shot will be just fine, giving you enough space to create custom backgrounds without overwhelming the shot. If you have two or more people, you'll need a much larger green screen like either the Neewer 2-in-1 or the Emart backdrop. You want a green screen that is big enough for everyone to stand or sit in front of comfortably, without giving you margins that are extremely narrow or large.

Why are some screens blue instead of green?

A blue screen serves the same purpose as a green screen, allowing you to replace your background with custom images and graphics. The difference is that the deep blue color reflects less light, which reduces the amount of "bleed" you'll see around your actors or objects. This allows you to use more direct lighting sources when filming and photographing.

Do I need to iron my green screen?

If you have a flat sheet-style chromakey backdrop, it's a good idea to give it a quick once-over with an iron on the lowest setting. This will remove big creases from being folded during packaging and shipping as well as smaller wrinkles. A smooth, flat green screen is key to getting an even and consistent background for adding custom images, since wrinkles can cast shadows which will cause issues with editing. If you have a collapsible green screen, you won't have issues with big creases, but it's a good idea to take a steamer or very low-temperature iron to it to remove any little wrinkles that may appear.

Are there alternative green screens worth considering?

There are a ton of options on the market if you're looking for a green screen to add to your arsenal of streaming and photography gear. Here's a short list of choices that I thought were great:

Amazon Prime Day October

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Southwest Airlines has a new idea for customers. Some are already angry about it
screen-shot-2021-07-07-at-4-01-12-pm.png

Southwest Airlines has a new idea for customers. Some are already angry about it

This tech CEO fired two engineers for having second full-time jobs, warns they're part of a new trend
working-at-keyboard

This tech CEO fired two engineers for having second full-time jobs, warns they're part of a new trend

Small businesses need more help with tech. Here are five ways to get it
CIO. CXO. Struggling With Occupational Stress

Small businesses need more help with tech. Here are five ways to get it