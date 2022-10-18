'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
A green screen is a great way to elevate your Twitch stream, photography, or YouTube videos. They give you a flat, single-color background to work with, which allows you to edit in custom backgrounds and motion graphics. They can even be used with programs like Zoom for video conference calls and meetings, allowing you to create virtual backgrounds. While some of the most popular styles of green screens are the large, bed sheet kinds that require a mounting rod and tripods to set up, other companies have begun to create more convenient styles.
Elgato and Kodak make roll-up green screens for more compact storage and to prevent creases and wrinkles while Neewer has a series of foldable, pop-up style green screens for more compact storage when not in use. To help you find the best green screen for your space, I've picked 5 of the best you can buy. I've broken down their sizes, price points, and accessories to help you decide which is the right fit for your space as well as your budget.
Elgato is one of the biggest brands in streaming accessories, and its collapsible green screen is a must-have for both beginners and experienced content creators. When fully deployed, the backdrop measures about 5x6 feet, giving you plenty of room to edit in a custom background or motion graphics.
The screen rolls up into the bottom portion of the unit, eliminating the need to iron out big creases and wrinkles that come from folding. It also has a built-in frame so you don't have to worry about needing extra equipment to set up the screen.
The entire unit sits on the floor for better stability than a tripod, meaning you won't have to worry about accidentally knocking it over. The cloth itself is 100% polyester, meaning it's easy to spot clean and steam iron if needed.
I personally use the Neewer 2-in-1 chromakey backdrop when I want to remove my camera background for Twitch streaming or edit in custom graphics for videos on ZDNET. It features both a green and blue side to suit your lighting needs and costuming, and it also folds fairly compact for easier storage.
It's fairly large, measuring about 5x6.5 feet, and you can use it in either a portrait or landscape position to suit either solo or collaborative videography. The outer frame is a flexible steel frame that gives plenty of stability when fully deployed while remaining easy to fold when it's time to put everything away.
The only downside is that you'll need to invest in a couple of tripods and a mounting rod or find a way to attach it to a wall, since it doesn't come with any sort of mounting system.
It's also fairly affordable at under $50, making it a great choice for beginners who might not want to invest a lot of money on something they may not use a lot.
If you frequently collaborate with other content creators or are a professional photographer who needs a large backdrop for certain photoshoots, the Emart backdrop is an almost perfect choice. It measures an impressive 10 x 20 feet, and you can use it in either portrait or landscape positions for editing your subjects into cool scenes or adding custom backgrounds to videos.
The 100% cotton backdrop is machine washable, which makes it super easy to keep clean and looking its best; though you'll probably have to regularly iron it to prevent creases and wrinkles that can make editing a pain.
It also comes with 4 spring clamps to help you set it up, though it does not come with a mounting rod. But you can still buy a cheap, spring-loaded shower curtain or use heavy-duty tacks for mounting options in a pinch.
Chances are, whether you're a streamer or working from home, you don't have a ton of space to work with if you want to incorporate a green screen into your setup. Enter: the Webaround Big Shot. This green screen has a 56-inch diameter, and it attaches directly to the back of just about any office chair with a set of straps. This means you won't have to worry about making room for a tripod-and-mounting-rod system or a 6-foot-wide green screen.
It also has a flexible frame that makes it easy to fold up for more compact storage when you aren't using it. It even comes with its own carrying bag to prevent rips and other damage while in storage or while traveling.
Additionally, it comes in blue and gray options if you want something that will just provide a plain background or a screen that is less reflective under direct lighting.
Buying a green screen, mounting kit, and lights separately can be a hassle, as well as expensive. Thankfully, Neewer has you covered with a complete photo and videography kit that includes a 6x9-foot backdrop, mounting rod and tripods, clamps, and two fill lights with diffuser umbrellas.
The backdrop is made of muslin cloth, making it easy to spot clean and iron when needed, and the included mounting system makes setup quick and simple. The included lights also come with their own tripods and lightbulbs, so you can get started filming right away. It even includes two, heavy-duty carrying bags to keep your lights and backdrop safe from damage while in storage or traveling.
I have two of Neewer's umbrella diffuser fill lights that I had bought separately from my 2-in-1 green screen, and they do an excellent job of eliminating shadows without being harsh or washing out subjects.
My pick for the best green screen is the Elgato collapsible backdrop. The roll-up design ensures that you won't have to worry about deep creases or wrinkles that can make editing in custom graphics a pain, and the collapsible design means that it is easy to store when not in use as well as take with you for off-site filming. It is a bit on the pricey side, but the durable build is well worth the premium price.
Green screen
Price
Dimensions
Dual-sided?
Elgato collapsible chromakey screen
$160
58 x 71 inches
No
Neewer 2-in-1 chromakey screen
$48
60 x 78 inches
Yes
EMART green screen backdrop
$55
120 x 240 inches
No
Webaround Big Shot
$60
56-inch diameter
No
Neewer complete photo/video shoot kit
$53
72 x 108 inches
No
It really depends on what you want the green screen for. If you are a streamer on Twitch or create let's play videos on YouTube, you can get away with a fairly small backdrop, since there will be just one person using it. But if you're looking for a backdrop to use in interview-style videos or collaborative projects, you'll want to opt for one of the bigger, bed sheet style green screens to give you more room to work.
Choose this green screen…
If you need…
Elgato collapsible chromakey screen
A compact and durable green screen that's easy to store and transport
Neewer 2-in-1 chromakey screen
A dual-sided, blue and green chromakey screen
EMART green screen backdrop
A very large green screen for collaborative projects
Webaround Big Shot
A compact green screen for single users or small spaces
Neewer complete photo/video shoot kit
A complete kit with green screen, lighting, and hanging hardware
I chose green screens with a variety of different styles and price points to suit both established content creators who need portable and durable backdrops as well as streamers and photographers who are just starting out and don't want to invest too much into anything just yet. I also chose green screens that were fairly easy to transport for off-site photoshoots and videography as well as a complete backdrop and lighting bundle for an all-in-one option for beginners.
That all depends on how many people or objects you're trying to film. If it's just you, something like the Webaround Big Shot will be just fine, giving you enough space to create custom backgrounds without overwhelming the shot. If you have two or more people, you'll need a much larger green screen like either the Neewer 2-in-1 or the Emart backdrop. You want a green screen that is big enough for everyone to stand or sit in front of comfortably, without giving you margins that are extremely narrow or large.
A blue screen serves the same purpose as a green screen, allowing you to replace your background with custom images and graphics. The difference is that the deep blue color reflects less light, which reduces the amount of "bleed" you'll see around your actors or objects. This allows you to use more direct lighting sources when filming and photographing.
If you have a flat sheet-style chromakey backdrop, it's a good idea to give it a quick once-over with an iron on the lowest setting. This will remove big creases from being folded during packaging and shipping as well as smaller wrinkles. A smooth, flat green screen is key to getting an even and consistent background for adding custom images, since wrinkles can cast shadows which will cause issues with editing. If you have a collapsible green screen, you won't have issues with big creases, but it's a good idea to take a steamer or very low-temperature iron to it to remove any little wrinkles that may appear.
There are a ton of options on the market if you're looking for a green screen to add to your arsenal of streaming and photography gear. Here's a short list of choices that I thought were great: