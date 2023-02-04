'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I'll be the first to admit: I'm a streaming enthusiast. So much, in fact, that when I'm not testing out the latest TVs, I'm catching up on the latest shows and movies or revisiting old comforts like my all-time fav Parks and Recreation.
If you're unsure of what to watch this February, fear not. There are plenty of new movies and shows to stream no matter what streaming service you're subscribed to (or if you're getting rid of Netflix due to the new password policy). From romantic happily-ever-after films to family-friendly megahits, there's something for everyone on this list.
Check out my list of the best movies, film series, and documentaries to stream this February 2023.
I could go on all day about how this is arguably the perfect movie trilogy, from the perfect casting to the spectacular direction helmed by Peter Jackson – and, of course, the mountain of Oscars these films received that's the size of Mount Doom itself. If you've been itching to return to Middle Earth after streaming Amazon's The Rings of Power, Netflix is bringing the big films to the small screen starting Feb. 1.
To be blunt: Spoiler alert is our pick for a beautiful, romantic story. Full disclosure, Jim Parsons' latest film ends tragically, thus the spoiler. But that shouldn't stop you from streaming this beautiful love story, which received a 84% "certified fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Stream it on Peacock Feb, 3.
Ryan Coogler's sequel to the highly acclaimed film just landed on Disney+. It's a beautiful, bittersweet tribute to the late Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, and features an Oscar-worthy performance from Angela Bassett. Stream it today on Disney+.
Last year, we had Hulu's Pam and Tommy, and this year, Pamela Anderson is finally getting the chance to tell her side of her story, from her rise to fame to the moments that shadowed her career. This documentary allows Pamela to put herself forth and provides us an in-depth look into this actress, mother, and activist.
Check out my list of the best TV shows or specials to stream this February 2023.
Fresh off his latest directorial project, Glass Onion, Rian Johnson is bringing back those groovy 70s whodunnit vibes to TV. This time, his muse is Natasha Lyonne who's really, really good at solving murders while on the lam thanks to her ability to tell who is lying. Episodes began last month, but it's solid enough to make it to our list this month, too.
For a limited time, you can score a Peacock membership for only $30 for the entire year for the ad-based subscription, too. Use code NEWYEAR23 at checkout through Feb. 7.
It's been years since the last season of the hit comedy series, and Henry, Ronald, Casey, and crew are back in LA and churning out the laughs as they navigate life, love, and of course, catering gone wrong. Expect the cutting jokes that you've come to love from this rag-tag gang plus appearances by Jennifer Garner, James Marsden, and more. Stream it on Starz February 24.
Right now, you can get the streamer for only $5 per month for three months. No code needed.
If you've been sleeping on the hit series on HBO Max, drop what you're doing and binge it so you can enjoy this raunchy holiday special ahead of its Feb. 9 release date. The premise: Poison Ivy wants a low-key way of celebrating Valentine's Day, but Harley has some over-the-top plans to spend their first romantic holiday together. Cue the sex-fueled chaos.
It would be amiss not to mention the largest sporting event of the year, which will see the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. If you're not sure where to stream it, this year there are plenty of options. Tune in on Feb. 12 to the live stream from the service of your choosing.
The biggest awards ceremony for music will be livestreamed this Sunday, February 5 on the Paramount+ app. Will Queen Bee or Adele take the top record of the year? Or, is it "About Damn Time," that Lizzo secures her second Best Pop Solo Performance award? Tune in for live performances on Sunday, February 5 throughout the evening from many nominees.
My pick for the best film to stream right now is the classic Lord of The Ring film series, which came to Netflix on Feb. 1. For TV shows, Natasha Lyonne is really great in Poker Face on Peacock.
Title
Movie or show
Where to stream
Lord of the Rings
Film series
Netflix
Spoiler Alert
Movie
Peacock
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Movie
Disney+
Pamela: A Love Story
Documentary movie
Netflix
Poker Face
TV show
Peacock
Party Down season 3
TV show
Starz
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special
TV holiday special
HBO Max
Super Bowl 2023
TV sports special
YouTube TV or Hulu Live
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards 2023
TV awards ceremony
Paramount+
It really depends on you, but here's a little decision tree matrix below that might help you pick one:
Choose this movie or show…
If you want to…
Lord of the Rings
Binge-watch a film series that you don't have to rent.
Spoiler Alert
Watch a romantic movie with your partner.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Watch an action-packed superhero MCU movie.
Pamela: A Love Story
Watch a documentary.
Poker Face
Watch a new TV show from Rian Johnson.
Party Down season 3
Watch a sitcom..
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special
Watch something animated, plus you're a DC fan.
Super Bowl 2023
Watch football live.
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards 2023
Watch TV awards ceremony live.
As a seasoned binge-watcher, I have spent countless hours watching the latest and greatest and am confident in my ability to recommend must-see titles for your next movie night inside. I've also personally watched every movie and TV show on the above list and can vouch for how good they are to stream.
Of course, there are plenty of other new shows and movies to stream out right now. Here are a few we still recommend catching up on because they're all the talk right now.