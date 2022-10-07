'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
What do you prioritize after you purchase the newest iPhone? You probably want to protect your investment with the best iPhone case: One that's slim, durable, and maybe even good for the planet.
Here are the best iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max cases on the market, according to our analysis. Each case is offered in a Pro and Pro Max size. However, it's important to note that these options don't include screen protectors.
A Good Company pioneered the idea of "farm to case" by using farm byproducts from linseed plants to create compostable phone cases. Located in Sweden, the mobile case factory runs on solar and hydropower while recycling 100% of the water it uses.
The case is slim, only 1.2 mm thick, but it offers your phone full protection. The plant-based material is textured, and prints are hand-painted with organic paint. Plus, when you're ready to switch phones, you can either compost the case in your home garden or return it to A Good Company -- the factory will recycle it.
A Good Company donates 4% of every purchase you make to A Good Foundation, which supports sustainability initiatives around the world. Plus, the cases are reasonably priced at under $30, and ship plastic free. They have various case designs and a MagSafe ring that you can add to your order for an additional $15.
The Wave Case is more than just durable -- it's also biodegradable and plastic-free. Composed of wheat straw, PLSA, and PBAT, the ultra-thin case has a slightly matte texture for a comfortable grip. The case has shock-absorbing corners and 2mm protection for your screen and camera.
The case arrives at your door in carbon-neutral shipping, and every purchase supports Surfers Against Sewage, a marine conservation charity against single-use plastics. Plus, if you live in the UK, shipping is free.
Casetify has a line of recycled phone cases called "Re/Casetify." The company has already upcycled 160,000 phone cases and continues to push for a carbon-neutral future. The sleek cases come in various designs and levels of protection. From strong to extreme protection, the case categories rank as follows: Impact, MagSafe Compatible Impact, Ultra Impact, MagSafe Compatible Ultra Impact, and Bounce.
The MagSafe Compatible Ultra Impact has plant-based EcoShock protection and added corner cushion that protects your expensive device from drops of up to 11.5 feet -- which is 5x the military-grade standard. The case has been drop tested 134 consecutive times from different heights and angles to ensure that it actually protects your phone.
It's October, which means the leaves are changing and temperature dropping. As you pull on your puffer jacket, bundle up your iPhone, too -- with a puffer case.
The Puffer Case is popular among celebs who flaunt the trendy phone case in mirror selfies. The word squishy comes to mind at first glance. However, the plush case actually isn't bulky, so it can easily fit into your pocket or bag.
While the price is relatively steep at $65, multiple models are on sale, with the limited edition bread color currently on sale for $25. The field trip color is also on sale for $32 and the Dough Case, which has a similar aesthetic, has the croissant color for $39.
These sales don't all include the iPhone 14 Max or Pro Max at the moment, but they might later when Urban Sophistication rolls out more options. Right now, the core colors are compatible with the iPhone 14 Max and Pro Max.
The Zagg Gear4 Brookyln Snap is an impressive antimicrobial case that combines protection with sustainability. It protects your phone from drops of up to 13 feet, and a special coating eliminates odor-causing bacteria.
The case is made of premium vegan leather, recycled plastics, and D3O Bio, a plant-based protection material that's made of 45% renewable resources. Plus, with every case purchased, Zagg plants a tree with the Eden Reforestation Project.
The thin, multifunctional case is also MagSafe compatible, and it comes in two colors: black and sand. If the $59.99 price is of your budget, Zagg also has less expensive options for purchase, like the Havana for $29.99 or the Copenhagen for $39.99.
ZDNET lauds A Good Company for its compostable cases made of linseed and its commitment to upcycling. However, the best phone case for you depends on your budget, needs, and personal preferences. Other cases on this list stand out for different qualities like composition or celebrity appeal.
iPhone case
Price
Material
Standout features
A Good Company Mobile Case
$25.49
100% plants (linseed)
Compostable, climate-neutral shipping, recycle your case and get a new one at any time
Wave Case
$19.45
Wheat straw, PLA, and PBAT
Biodegradable, climate-neutral shipping, free shipping in the UK
Re/Casetify Ultra Impact Case
$88
Recycled phones
5x military grade standard protection, 11.5ft drop protection, carbon-neutral
Urban Sophistication The Puffer Case
$65
Water resistant polyurethane
Sported by celebrities, including Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber
Zagg Brooklyn Snap
$59.99
Vegan leather, recycled plastics, and D3O Bio, a plant-based material made with renewable resources
13ft drop protection, antimicrobial, premium vegan leather made of recycled materials
The right iPhone case for you depends on your priorities. If you want a waterproof case that celebrities use, the Puffer Case is a no brainer. Those who want an affordable, hand painted case that supports sustainability efforts should choose A Good Company's iPhone case.
Choose this iPhone case…
If you want…
A Good Company Mobile Case
A "farm to case" compostable
Wave Case
Affordable, eco-friendly protection
Re/Casetify Ultra Impact Case
A protective case with artwork options
Urban Sophistocation The Puffer Case
Celebrity-approved, waterproof luxury
Zagg Brooklyn Snap
A vegan leather antimicrobial case with impressive drop protection
We considered various factors when analyzing the best iPhone cases on the market. The most important factors are sustainability, durability, affordability, and aesthetic.
Each case on this list also has a different texture. You would notice a material difference between A Good Company's linseed case and the wheat-based Wave Case. Prices points also vary, especially between the Wave Case and the Zagg Brooklyn Snap -- but the premium vegan leather of the Zagg might be worth the higher cost for you.
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is larger than the iPhone 14 Pro. Here are the exact measurements:
According to ZDNET experts, the iPhone 14 Pro packs a lot more innovation for the same price as last year.
If you really want the new A16 Bionic processor, the Dynamic Island feature, a 48MP main camera, and a Telephoto camera, you'll want the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display, which is larger than the Pro's 6.1-inch display size.
Based on video playback, the iPhone 14 Pro has a battery life of up to 23 hours while the iPhone 14 Pro Max reaches up to 29 hours.
Yes, there are many iPhone cases on the market. Depending on your aesthetic preferences, you might want to consider one of our honorable mentions: