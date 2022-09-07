iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: Is the newest iPhone worth the upgrade?

Image: Apple

The iPhone 14 Pro is here, but does that mean you need to upgrade? With the iPhone 13 Pro's release a little over a year ago, how and where do the Pro phones differ? While Apple's event name for its new arsenal drop, "Far out," alluded to groundbreaking innovations, the differences we see are subtle and mainly revolve around the addition of an improved camera system, an updated chipset, and some software tweaks.



The dilemma many now face is simple: are these differences impactful enough to warrant an upgrade? That depends. Here are the key reasons to make the switch to the iPhone 14 Pro or stick with last year's iPhone 13 Pro.



Specifications

You should upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro if...





1. You want a bigger, better camera suite

Matching the event name, the new camera suite for the iPhone 14 Pro lets you take photos far out. Going from the 13 Pro's 12 MP main wide camera to a 48 MP main wide camera, the larger sensor enables, improved low light shots, better autofocus (specifically in selfie mode), and keeps figures in focus while still providing details and vibrancy to the surrounding subjects. A 48 MP camera rather than just a 12 MP camera enables better zoom solutions and night mode or low light capabilities, providing a sharper image even from far away or dark conditions. Not to mention the 48 MP sensor is 65% larger than the iPhone 13 Pro's main camera.

Additionally, the iPhone14 Pro adds a third camera taking the dual camera system we've seen from the last set of pros to a triple-lens suite. Along with the main 48 MP camera, the 14 Pro is also equipped with a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and a 12 MP telephoto lens with three times Zoom capabilities. The new sensor also adds a 2X telephoto that captures detail, sharpening, and exposure from farther away -- hence an aspect of the "far out" theme.

As for video aspects , iPhone 14 Pro also incorporates the new Action Mode, helping with stabilization, even when you are in the action behind the camera. For all you casual homemade filmmakers, Cinematic mode is also improved with even sharper quality and detail between transitions.

2. You want new lock screen display features

Probably the biggest change from the iPhone 13 Pro to the iPhone 14 Pro is the new interface changes: the Dynamic Island and always-on display function. Integrating software and hardware, Apple changed the traditional Apple home interface to mirror how we often multi-task on our phones. Incorporating live widgets, the Dynamic Island allows easy and live access to controls while you are still using other apps. So, for example, your timer will appear at the top of the screen while you're scrolling through Instagram so that you know exactly when to check the chicken in the oven.

With the always-on-display function, notifications roll in from the bottom of the screen one by one instead of stacking on top of each other. Before the screen automatically locks or "sleeps," the notifications will be on display like this for 10 seconds following the latest notification. When the phone "wakes up" again, the notifications will only then appear stacked on the display. So, for example, if you get a chain of texts or emails from the same sender, they will appear one at a time so you can view them individually before fully committing to completely unlock your phone for 10 seconds.

The lock screen also features some new aesthetics including a depth effect, always-on-display interactive features, and allows for the wallpaper to change color. Working with the always-on-display function, the lock screen wallpaper will darken so that your notifications will be the main focus, but sharp highlights will still contrast the time against the dark screen.

A hardware change to the display screen for the iPhone 14 Pro includes the unified "pill" design at the top of the display. Rather than "breaking up" the center and creating the almost "split screen" feel at the top of the iPhone13 Pro display. The "pill-like" notch gives more room for status icons, notifications, and the very anticipated return of the battery percentage display (thanks to iOS16). The new notch will also encapsulate the privacy indicators for the phone's new microphone and camera.

3. You want a larger battery

Both the 14 Pro and 14 will have larger batteries, partially because of the Always-On displays and live widgets from the Dynamc Island. The iPhone 14 Pro has all-day battery life and up to 23 hours of video playback while the iPhone 13 Pro only has 22 hours of video playback. While only one hour less, that hour could make all the difference.

The iPhone14 Pro also operates from the A16 Bionic Chip– the fastest chip on the market right now for Smartphones.

You should buy the iPhone 13 Pro if...

1. You don't like the new design aesthetics

While the larger camera system and bigger battery are better for iPhone operation, it does mean the phone is bulkier and maybe even uncomfortable to hold. The bigger camera also does take up more space on the back of the phone, possibly making it less back-pocket friendly.

The new "pill notch" at the top of the screen and the always-on display do enable efficiency for some, but annoyance for others. If you simply don't like the look or want to get used to a new layout, maybe skip the pesky learning curve and stay with the 13 Pro.

The same goes for the always-on display and Dynamic Island features– while great for some multitaskers, you may think these features are unnecessary and too overwhelming to learn especially after just getting used to all the new updates on the 13 Pro.

2. You're content with how the iPhone 13 Pro has held up

While not the shinest new toy on the market, the 13 Pro is still a solid phone for all the same reasons as the 14 Pro: great photography options such as macro and cinema mode, good battery life, and the classic iPhone software and overall design aesthetic. In fact, if you want to save the hassle of upgrading and transferring all your data, you may be better off sticking with it for now and seeing how far out the iPhone 14 Pro really does go.

