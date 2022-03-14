Best smartwatch for kids 2022: Fun little wrist watches

Kids are growing up with technology more than ever before. By the time they are toddlers, they know how to use a smartphone and watch videos or play games on a tablet. If your child wants a gadget of their own, a smartwatch for kids is a great introductory tech that can keep them entertained with games and keep you at ease with features like location tracking and chore reminders.

We've rounded up the best kids' smartwatches for little ones, bigger kids, active youngsters, and children just looking to be entertained by a fun gadget.

Fitbit Ace 3 Best fitness tracker Fitbit One way to get your kids to ease into the world of smartwatches is a fitness tracker, which can also bonus to get them to move more. The Fitbit Ace 3 has an animated clock face and fun band colors. With up to eight days of battery life, it tracks not only your child's movement but also their sleep and can even remind them when it's time for bed. The Fitbit Ace 3 also allows your kid to participate in fun fitness challenges where they can compete with friends, siblings, cousins, or even you, to earn virtual badges if they win a challenge. This fitness tracker is recommended for kids ages six and above. Pros Tracks sleep

Makes exercising fun for kids

Good battery life Cons No support for phone calls

Screen can be too small for some kids

Black and white screen instead of color

Vtech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX3 Best for taking photos Vtech If your little one is obsessed with taking photos on your phone, they'll love the Vtech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX3. This watch has dual cameras that take pictures and videos and add effects like stamps, frames, and filters. Kids can set their clock face to a photo they took or choose from more than 50 animated ones. This smartwatch also lets kids share preset messages to friends or siblings that also have a Vtech watch, and they can play games with them as well. In addition, parental controls allow you to give your kid daily reminders like when it's time to do chores or when they've reached their screen time limit. This smartwatch is recommended for kids ages four and above. Pros Calendar and calculator to help kids learn math

Parents can send reminders straight to watch

Fun camera with filters Cons Doesn't support phone or texting

No GPS

Apple Watch SE Best for older kids Apple Of course, a smartwatch list wouldn't be complete without an Apple Watch. While it's not made specifically with kids in mind, the Apple Watch SE is an excellent smartwatch for older kids with standout features plus parental control. Along with using it for phone calls and text messages, the Apple Watch SE also tracks your child's sleep, has state-of-the-art health trackers, an SOS feature, and can pair with thousands of apps. You can utilize Apple's Family Setup to check your kid's location, set up shared contacts, set up screen time usage, and more. They don't even need their own iPhone to have an Apple Watch; they can pair it up with yours, so you're fully in control. This smartwatch is recommended for older kids, ages 10 and up. Pros Walkie-talkie function

GPS

Kids don't need a phone to have it—can sync up with your iOS device Cons Expensive

Only supports iPhones

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3 Best for games Garmin Kids who like playing games will like this smartwatch option. The Vivofit Jr. 3 from Garmin lets your child unlock games and activities based on their daily activity time. Once they reach their goal, they can play a game right from their watch. The Vivofit Jr. 3 has great parent features as well: Parents can schedule reminders for chores and other tasks from their phone, so their kid receives it on the watch, letting them know that playtime is over and it's time to clean up. This smartwatch is best for kids ages four through seven. Pros Long battery life

Lots of band design options, including Marvel and Disney Princess

Color display Cons No phone or text capabilities

No camera

Could use more variety of games

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch Best for little kids Amazon As an introductory smartwatch for littler kids, the Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch is a great option that will entertain your child with basic features. The watch's face cycles through more than 100 animated facial expressions, and the arms and legs move with it. There are also various games they can play that focus on brain development, fitness, and fun arcade games. A camera allows them to take photos from the watch, but parental controls ensure they're using the tech for a reasonable amount of time. Kids ages four and above will like this smartwatch's fun and quirky design. Pros Camera

Fun and interactive robot design

Different games geared towards fun and fitness Cons Basic tech

Bulky on wrist

How did we choose these smartwatches for kids? We looked at the various smartwatches for kids available on the market today and chose our top picks based on reliable brands, price, kid-friendly features, and reading customer reviews. In addition, we paid attention to watches with parental control features since parents want to be sure any device they give their child is secure and safe.

Do kids need a smartwatch? Kids don't necessarily need a smartwatch, but a smartwatch is a good introductory device to technology. If your child has been begging for a phone, a smartwatch could be a good alternative that lets them have a fun piece of tech without the commitment and responsibilities of a smartphone. Plus, there are fewer parental controls to keep track of with a smartwatch versus a phone or tablet while still having the features kids love, like a camera, games, and a touchscreen display.