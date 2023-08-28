'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Best early Labor Day deals: Phones, 4K TVs, Beats headphones, Ring cameras, and more
The unofficial end of summer is upon us, and with the Labor Day holiday comes big sales. Ahead of the next Amazon Prime sale event in October and Black Friday holiday shopping, you can grab some great discounts on everything from phones to TVs to robot vacuums. And you don't have to wait for Labor Day on Sept. 4: Many of the best deals you'll find are already available.
We've rounded up the best Labor Day deals available now from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, divided by product category. Best Buy in particular is offering up to 40% off of appliances like washing machines and refrigerators, and has deals on Casper mattresses too. (You can also check out the best phone deals and the best TV deals.)
Best Labor Day deals overall
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch: $130 (Save $70)
- Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop with Self-Empty Dock: $600 (Save $350)
- Ring Alarm Security Kit (5 Piece): $140 (Save $60)
- ALESTOR Surge Protector Power Strip with 12 Outlets and 4 USB Ports: $18 (Save $4)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine: $121 (Save $88)
- Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $499 (Save $101)
- Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13-inch: $749 (Save $250)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: $99 (Save $20)
- Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones: $150 (Save $100)
Best Labor Day robot vacuum deals
- Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base: $330 (Save $170)
- Tikom Robot Vacuum and Mop: $150 (Save $150)
Best Labor Day TV deals
- LG - 55" Class C3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $1,500 (Save $300)
- Sony 65-inch Class BRAVIA XR X90L Full Array LED 4K HDR Google TV: $1,200 (Save $400)
- TCL 65-inch Class Q7 Q-Class QLED 4K HDR Smart TV with Google TV: $700 (Save $300)
- Samsung CU8000 Crystal UHD 85-inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV: $1,398 (Save $200)
Best Labor Day phone deals
- OnePlus 11 5G 256GB (Unlocked): $600 (Save $200)
- Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB (Unlocked): $900 (Save $100)
- Apple - iPhone 12 5G 64GB (Unlocked): $605 (Save $25)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone (Unlocked): $1,000 (Save $200)
Best Labor Day headphones deals
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Over Ear, Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: $299 (Save $80)
- SHOKZ OpenRun Pro Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones: $140 (Save $40)
Best Labor Day laptop deals
- HP Chromebook 14-inch, Intel Celeron: $159 (Save $140)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9, 13-inch Touch Screen: $1,000 (Save $100)