Best laptop for graphic design in 2021

Apple's professional users -- especially those working in the creative industries -- have welcomed the company's renewed focus on its professional Mac products, following the long-awaited introduction of the 2019 Mac Pro desktop, and the 16-inch revamp of its flagship MacBook Pro laptop. But there's no doubt that Apple took its eye off the ball in the Mac market while it spent years concentrating on the iPhone, and that has given rival PC manufacturers a real opportunity to capture a slice of Apple's creative pie.

Intel got the ball rolling back in 2018 with its Creator PC initiative, which was further boosted by Nvdia's Studio campaign the following year, which aimed to extend the company's graphics technologies beyond its traditional gaming audience and into the creative industries.



As a result, all the main PC manufacturers, including market leaders such as Dell, HP and Lenovo, now offer extensive portfolios of laptops and desktop PCs that are specifically aimed at creative users in fields such as graphic design, photography, video editing and animation. The involvement of Nvidia, with its RTX ray-tracing graphics technology has also attracted gaming specialists such as Razer and Gigabyte, whose expertise with high-end gaming graphics has allowed them to design some impressively powerful laptops for professional users.

So creative users are now spoilt for choice, with dozens of laptop and desktop systems now vying for their attention. Here, we're focusing on 'creator' laptops. Check out our companion list of the best desktops for this use case.

Dell Precision 3560 Entry-level 15.6-inch system with 11th-gen Intel Core CPUs Images: Dell Dell's Precision range of mobile workstations provides impressive performance for graphics and video work, and the new 15.6-inch Precision 3560 is an attractive entry-level system that introduces Intel's 11th generation processors to the range.



If you're on a budget, then a model with Intel's integrated Iris XE graphics is available for around $1,200/£1,000, but several other configurations are available with discrete Nvidia T500 graphics. Prices for these models start at $1,879 or £1,451.83 (inc. VAT) with a quad-core Core i5-1145G7 processor running at 2.4GHz (up to 4.2GHz with TurboBoost), 16GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state storage.



Other options include quad-core Core i7 processors, and a variety of memory and storage options. Oddly, most configurations are limited to a display with standard FHD (1920 x 1080, 141.2ppi) resolution, but Dell's UK website offers a 'build your own' customisation option with a 4K display (3840 x 2160, 282.4ppi) available for an additional £495.30 (inc. VAT). US pricing for the 4K option has yet to be announced. View Now at Dell US VIEW NOW AT DELL UK

Dell Precision 5750 Compact and customisable 17-inch system Images: Dell Dell was clearly aiming for a slice of Apple pie when it launched the Precision 5750 at the end of 2020, boasting that it was the world's most compact 17-inch workstation (and, briefly, claiming to be the lightest 17-inch model too). Its weight varies between 1.8kg and 2.5kg, depending on configuration, but that's still a good weight for such a high-end performer.



The prebuilt configurations sold by Dell are different in the US and UK, although these tend to be lower-spec models with modest FHD (1920 x 1200, 133.2ppi) displays and integrated graphics.



Creative users will want to choose the customisable 'Build Your Own' option instead, which offers a 4K (3840 x 2400, 266.4ppi) touch-sensitive display, with a starting price of $2,446.02 or £3,360.20 (inc. VAT). That price includes a quad-core Core i5-10400H processor running at 2.6GHz (up to 4.6GHz with TurboBoost), along with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of solid-state storage and discrete Nvidia Quadro T2000 graphics. Other options include Core i7 and Xeon processors and Quadro RTX 3000 graphics.



It's a shame that the high-resolution display only supports Adobe's RGB colour standard, and doesn't offer DCI-P3 support as an option for professional-level video editing. View Now at Dell US VIEW NOW AT DELL UK

HP ZBook Fury 17 G7 Customisable large-screen laptop with plenty of CPU and GPU options Images: HP Inc HP's ever-expanding range of ZBook mobile workstations now boasts several different laptop designs, including the lightweight Firefly. But sitting at the top of the range, like King Kong atop a skyscraper, is the ZBook Fury G7.



The Fury G7 is available with either 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch displays but there's no point in compromising with a desktop replacement system such as this, so we'd opt for the 17-inch model, which has a starting weight of 3kg, depending on configuration. It's also noticeable that HP studiously avoids any mention of battery life, so this is very much a laptop designed for desktop-replacement use, at home or in the office.



There are a number of prebuilt configurations available on HP's website, starting at $2,299 or £1,822.80 (inc. VAT), with a 6-core Core i7-10750H processor running at 2.6GHz (up to 5.0GHz with TurboBoost), 16GB of RAM, 512GB of solid-state storage and Nvidia Quadro T1000 graphics.



That price only includes a modest FHD (1920 x 1080, 127.3ppi) display, but HP's extensive customisation options allow you to add a 4K display (3840 x 2160 resolution, 254.7ppi) for a rather hefty $507 in the US, or around £260 (inc. VAT) in the UK. You can go further as well, with a wide range of CPU, GPU and other options available, including 8-core Core i9 and Xeon processors, and up to GeForce RTX 5000 graphics for high-end video and 3D work. View Now at HP US VIEW NOW AT HP UK