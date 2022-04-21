Today's computers feature lightning-fast processors, crystal-clear graphics, and generous storage. They do not always provide the best sound, however, leaving the overall experience lacking when your favorite movies, shows, and games are all devoid of enriched sound.

PC speakers are a simple, affordable way to upgrade your computer's sound system without replacing your entire computer. Many speakers also offer additional features, like portability and Bluetooth connectivity, to add modern conveniences to your everyday experience. Some even have surround sound, bringing your virtual experience to life.

Here are the best PC speakers in 2022:

Audioengine A2 Plus Best PC speakers Amazon Connectivity Bluetooth aptX

USB Audio

3.5mm mini-jack

RCA At a glance The Audioengine A2 Plus combines exclusive Audioengine construction and Bluetooth aptX-HD technology to work with your Mac or PC. With a dedicated focus on clarity and decent power at 60 watts, it delivers a surprising amount of sound for its size. Its design features a fusion of custom aramid fiber woofers and silk dome tweeters, plus analog-class A/B power amplifiers. Its compact design makes it easy to fit on your desk or in other areas where space is an issue. With its long-range antenna and dual analog audio inputs, you're not limited to using it beside your computer. You can also use your speakers to connect to your phone or tablet for additional flexibility. It's even compatible with other subwoofers for even greater versatility and easy access to your Pandora, Spotify, or Tidal account. No set-up is required, either; you simply plug in and play. A three-year product warranty is included with your purchase. Accessories Bluetooth antenna

6.5 ft. speaker wire

Power supply and cord

5 ft. USB cable

5 ft. mini-jack audio cable,

Microfiber speaker bags

Cable bags

Set-up guide Pros Cons Compact design

Fantastic bass

Wide connectivity High price tag

No remote control

Accessory required for wireless use

Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 Best budget subwoofer Amazon Connectivity USB

3.5 mm AUX-IN

USB to USB-A Converter At a glance The Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 is a USB-based speaker that brings subwoofer capabilities right to your desktop. It plugs into your device with the help of a universal 3.5mm AUX-in cable, and the front volume controls ensure quick, easy access. The external subwoofer brings extra power while still allowing for flexibility in placement. Performance is unparalleled, thanks to exclusive engineering that incorporates 45-degree elevated drivers and a 4" down-firing ported subwoofer, utilizing Creative's brand-new technology for its lineup. For added bass, flip the switch, and the Pebble Plus 2.1 will convert to High Gain Mode, increasing to 8W RMS when you purchase a 5V 2A USB adapter. The Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 includes a one-year limited hardware warranty. Accessories USB-C to USB-A converter

Warranty Leaflet Pros Cons Most affordable on our list

Premium angled drivers

Excellent clarity Extremely low wattage

Single input

Mediocre bass

Edifier R1280DB Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers Best value Amazon Connectivity RCA

Bluetooth

Auxiliary At a glance Make some room because the Edifier R1280DB Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers will require some real estate in your home or office. However, you don't have to be within arm's reach to control your speakers; instead, you simply connect via your mobile phone, tablet, PC, or Mac. With an included remote control, the Bluetooth wireless option is most convenient when you want serious sound for your PC. Other connection types are also available, including RCA and auxiliary connectivity for greater flexibility. The sound quality is meant to mimic that of a studio with the extra inclusion of a 4-inch bass and 13mm silk dome tweeter. The remote also features special bass and treble controls to deliver sound exactly how you want to hear it, whether you are playing a game, watching a movie, or attending a webinar. A two-year warranty on parts and labor is available for purchases made in the U.S. and Canada. Accessories Remote Pros Cons Exceptional sound quality

Unique wood-grain design

Wireless remote control Some Bluetooth connectivity troubles

Limited equalizer

Users complain of some distortion

Harman Kardon SoundSticks III 2.1 Speaker System Best style Amazon Connectivity Auxiliary At a glance Harman Kardon is well-known in the tech industry, and its Kardon SoundSticks III 2.1 Speaker System is one of its most memorable products. It features a stylish, futuristic design that is sure to bring some flair to your space. Its three-piece design delivers a 2.1-channel multimedia sound system with a built-in down-firing subwoofer system. There is a concentrated focus on clarity and power that sees the addition of multiple 1-inch full-range transducers with a single 6-inch low-frequency transducer to dole out bass. Connectivity is flexible with the SoundSticks III, since it will work with any device that has a stereo mini-jack output. To customize the speakers for your preferred sound, there are angle-adjustable satellites, helpful touch-based controls for volume, and an individual volume control for the subwoofer. The inclusion of a considerate On/Off switch also helps keep the entire system energy-efficient. Accessories Powered subwoofer module

Power cord

Set of audio cables Pros Cons Four drivers

High-performing subwoofer

Superior bass performance No remote control functionality

No Bluetooth connectivity

Not a huge improvement from SoundSticks II

Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System Best surround sound Amazon Connectivity 3.5mm mini-jack

RCA

Six-channel direct

Auxiliary At a glance We considered several models from Logitech, but the surround sound delivered by the Logitech Z906 topped the list. Its 5.1 surround-sound is theater-quality as a THX, Dolby Digital, and DTS-certified system. Its immersive sound is designed to take you right into the heart of the action, so you hear and feel every moment. Dynamic satellite and center channel speakers clearly differentiate between thumping bass and richer mid-range tones, offering a clarity rarely seen amongst its competitors. Regardless of what you are watching or listening to, Logitech's Z906 speakers are able to turn two-channel stereo into theater-worthy surround sound. The system packs serious power with 1,000 watts, far more than the average PC speaker. It offers extra efficiency through multiple inputs designed for all of your needs, including your computer, TV, and gaming console. With multiple pieces, you can arrange the speakers however you like around the room to deliver the best sound. A one-year limited hardware warranty accompanies the Logitech Z906 system. Accessories 5 satellite speakers

Subwoofer

Speaker connection

Wire 6-feet (1.82-m) six-channel direct cable

Stackable control console

Wireless remote

3 AAA batteries

User documentation Pros Cons THX-certified

Multiple audio inputs

Surround sound Limited connectivity

No HDMI option

One-way drivers

Razer Nommo Chroma Best for gaming Amazon Connectivity 3.5mm mini-jack

USB At a glance The Razer Nommo Chroma is a standout with its vibrant colorways and contrasting black design. Its compact size does not sacrifice sound, offering USB connectivity and a 2.0 system. Razer's custom 3" woven glass fiber drivers provide clear, strictly-tuned notes with automatic gain control technology, a wider sound field, and a particular fondness for higher frequencies. This strong attention to detail delivers better-layered sound. The rear-facing bass ports deliver a fuller effect, but you can make things just right with the help of a handy knob for quick bass adjustment. On top of it all, the system is powered by Razer Chroma, an ambient lighting effect that offers up to 16.8 million colors and lighting effects to add a whole new level to your listening experience. The Nommo Chroma is compatible with both your PC and Mac when you use the USB port or 3.5mm jack. A one-year limited manufacturer's warranty and free online technical support is available with your purchase. Accessories N/A Pros Cons Attractive design

Excellent sound quality

Free tech support No Bluetooth

Wattage not specified

Restricted connectivity

How did we choose these PC speakers? It's challenging to find PC speakers that offer premium sound, high performance, and extra warranty protection. These are the features we considered: Type of sound system: There are three types of sound systems: 2.0., 2.1, and 5.1 Computer Speaker Systems. A 2.0 system includes two satellite speakers, while a 2.1 system adds a subwoofer to the pair. The 5.1 system is known as a surround system that includes five satellites and a subwoofer.

There are three types of sound systems: 2.0., 2.1, and 5.1 Computer Speaker Systems. A 2.0 system includes two satellite speakers, while a 2.1 system adds a subwoofer to the pair. The 5.1 system is known as a surround system that includes five satellites and a subwoofer. Wired vs. Bluetooth: Traditionally, PC speakers were only available in a wired capacity, which meant that speakers had to be physically plugged into a computer or device. While there are some excellent wired options available, modern technology now incorporates Bluetooth capabilities, doing away with the wires once and for all.

Traditionally, PC speakers were only available in a wired capacity, which meant that speakers had to be physically plugged into a computer or device. While there are some excellent wired options available, modern technology now incorporates Bluetooth capabilities, doing away with the wires once and for all. Connectivity: If the speakers are not Bluetooth capable, then they'll likely offer USB connectivity. While some PC speakers require the use of an audio jack, others may rely upon auxiliary inputs.

If the speakers are not Bluetooth capable, then they'll likely offer USB connectivity. While some PC speakers require the use of an audio jack, others may rely upon auxiliary inputs. Size: Some models feature a compact design while others incorporate several speakers or an oversized soundbar.

Some models feature a compact design while others incorporate several speakers or an oversized soundbar. Style: Because PC speakers will likely be on display, it may be worth it to consider an aesthetically-pleasing design.

Because PC speakers will likely be on display, it may be worth it to consider an aesthetically-pleasing design. Price: Quality PC speakers are available at a variety of price points.

Which are the right PC speakers for you? When shopping for PC speakers, it's important to decide what are your must-have features (listed above) and which ones you can do without. Always be sure to shop your options to find the right model that has all of the features most important to you.

What is a PC speaker? "PC speaker" refers to a type of stand-alone speaker that is meant to work with your computer to provide improved sound. PC speakers are an easy way to upgrade the factory-installed speakers on your computer.

How much do PC speakers cost? PC speakers range in price depending on the model and features you choose. Our picks for the best PC speakers range from about $50 to $300, but pricing tends to run the gamut.

What is the best PC speaker? It's just a matter of choosing features that are the most important to you and looking for models with those features. However, our picks for 2022's best PC speakers are a great place to start.

Are there alternatives worth considering? In searching for the best PC speakers of 2022, we found several highly-rated models that may also be worth your consideration:

