If you spend a lot of time at your office desk, you know how vital a comfortable chair is. Not only can an ergonomic office chair prevent lower back pain, but it can also reduce fatigue, especially if you are clocking in for longer days.

Thankfully, many chair manufacturers consider your needs, making chairs with adjustable lower back supports, comfortable arm and backrests, and more. Our guide helps you find the best one for your office.

Steelcase Leap Fabric Office Chair Best ergonomic office chair overall SteelCase The Steelcase Leap Fabric Office Chair is the pinnacle of comfort. It features a contoured backrest that moves as you do. It helps your spine receive the support it needs in a variety of sitting postures. The chair accommodates multiple heights with its adjustable seating height and armrests. And to reduce lower back pain during a long day, you can move the lower back cushions to provide maximum support. It also has recline tension adjustment and a lower back firmness control. With a 12-year warranty, you can rest assured the manufacturer stands behind the product. While $1028 is high for an office chair, it provides durability and comfort you will not find in other models. If you purchase this product on Amazon, be sure that you are ordering the genuine Steelcase Leap Fabric Office Chair, which is sold on Amazon by the Steelcase Store. Pros: Adjustable seat height

Lower back tension controls

Contoured backrest adjusts to your sitting position

12-year warranty Cons: The high price makes it out of reach for some home offices

Some reviewers note the seat cushion is too firm

Herman Miller Sayl Choice Best design Herman Miller Many office chairs have utilitarian designs. That is not the case with the Herman Miller Sayl Choice. If you are searching for a chair with a unique design, this chair's minimalist design is best for those who enjoy that aesthetic. Along with the design, the chair comes with some fantastic features. The adjustable back suspension provides support as you move. If you prefer something more rigid, the chair also comes in a fixed support option. And with the open design, it allows you to remain cool as you work. Moreover, the chair comes with adjustable lumbar support, making it a perfect fit for multiple heights. The carpet casters provide mobility if you are moving between workstations or want a break to peek outside. Overall, the chair's design is a welcome departure for some. And with a price of $595 with a 12-year warranty, it represents a wise deal if you need a chair with longevity. Pros: Minimalist design

Adjustable lumbar support and height

It comes in adjustable and fixed back support models

Open rear design can keep you cool

12-year warranty Cons: The costs can be high for some

Some reviewers note the armrests wear down easily

HON Ignition 2.0 Best for upper back support HON This model from HON helps you remain comfortable while not breaking the budget. It features breathable mesh with two layers of padding to keep your upper back comfortable when you're at your desk. Also, the chair moves and supports you no matter your seating position. It is due to the adjustable seat positioning, back recline, and back height. Kick back and relax, lean forward to read important documents, and more without suffering fatigue or back pain. The chair even features adjustments for your arm. It allows you to move them up and down, towards or away from your body, finding the best position for you. Considering the customization options, the quality of materials, and the limited lifetime warranty, this HON chair is a wise purchase. Pros: Breathable mesh with two layers of support to keep your upper back comfortable

You can move the armrests to accommodate multiple seating positions

Limited lifetime warranty

Adjustable seat positioning and back recline make it the perfect chair for multiple seating positions Cons: Features plastic legs with a weight limit of 300 pounds

Customer reviews note the lumbar pad could be more supportive

Amazon Basics Mesh Desk Chair with Armrests Best budget ergonomic office chair Amazon If you are searching for a no-frills chair that is comfortable and affordable, this model from Amazon might be the right fit for you. It's among one of the cheapest models available. However, the chair offers some excellent features for the price. It comes with a contoured mid-back with mesh, offering comfort and breathability. These are features you find on high-end models as well. Moreover, the seat pad and adjustable height give you the ability to customize the chair to match your seating position. The chair does come with its share of limitations. It only holds up to 225 lbs. Furthermore, it does not offer adjustable armrests nor lumbar support. Those things aside, it does offer comfort and value, which can be a hard combo to encounter with office furniture. Pros: Mesh mid-back support

Adjustable seat height and pad

Low price Cons: It does not feature adjustable armrests

Weight limit of 225 pounds

SIDIZ T50 Adjustable Ergonomic Office Desk Chair Best for hip and lower back pain Sidiz The SIDIZ T50 chair looks great and feels even better. Its S curve design supports your back while keeping your waist aligned. It, along with the forward titling, results in an even distribution of weight. And it reduces lower back and hip pain for those who sit for prolonged periods. The chair can form to your sitting position with five tilting angles. You can adjust the seat slope, headrest, and armrests to find the best fit for your needs. Further, the aluminum frame construction provides exceptional durability and support. All told, these features make the price seem reasonable considering all the comfort features you gain. Pros: Aluminum frame provides durability

S-shaped curve promotes even weight distribution, reducing hip and lower back pain

It comes with adjustable headrests, seat height, tilting angles, and three-way armrests

Mesh back promotes cooling comfort Cons: Some reviewers note the seat padding is firmer than their liking

What is the best ergonomic office chair? The best ergonomic office chair is the Steelcase Leap Fabric Office Chair. It offers the best support and comfort of all the office chair we tested. Ergonomic office chair Price Weight limit Support areas Steelcase Leap $856 400 pounds Whole body Herman Millar Sayl Choice $695 350 pounds Lumbar HON Ignition 2.0 $380 300 pounds Lumbar Amazon Basics mesh office chair $75 225 pounds Mid-back Sidiz T50 $419 275 pounds Hips/Lower back

Which is the right ergonomic office chair for you? If you need to buy it online and cannot try it out ahead of time, think about your preferences. Do you want a chair with fixed or adjustable back support? A chair with fixed support means the back of the chair might not move as you do. Meanwhile, adjustable back support moves as you do, supporting you in a variety of seating positions. Moreover, tension adjustment, lumbar support, and adjustable armrests are other factors you should consider. Choose this ergonomic office chair... If you need... Steelcase Leap A solid ergonomic chair with an excellent warranty Herman Millar Sayl Choice A high-end chair that blends form, function, and comfort HON Ignition 2.0 An ergonomic chair designed for upper back support Amazon Basics ergonomic office chair An affordable ergonomic office chair Sidiz T50 A chair designed to help with hip and lower back support

How did we choose these ergonomic office chairs? When selecting the best ergonomic office chairs, many factors were in play. One of the most important was cost. Since people have a wide range of budget needs, it was vital to show chairs from different cost categories. That way, you can identify the best model that meets your financial requirements. Moreover, comfort was another consideration. Did the chair have adjustable height controls to accommodate a wide range of people? After all, having great posture helps to reduce lower back pain and fatigue during a long day. On this front, the adjustable features were also vital. Did the model come with adjustable armrests? Did it have lumbar support? Another point of emphasis was on design. Chairs that offered mesh backing and flexibility to align with your sitting positions gained priority. We also examined specialty features like the forward seat tilting, as it allows an even weight distribution, and results in less back and hip pain. Further, customer reviews played a critical role. When examining insights, comfort, price, ease of set up, durability, and value were all assets. We also looked to see if there were any commonalities in the complaints that might adversely affect the quality of the chair. Lastly, what kind of warranty did the manufacturer provide? If you are spending hundreds on a chair, it should have the backing to protect your investment.

What is an ergonomic office chair? An ergonomic office chair is a piece of furniture that is designed to work with your body in order to alleviate tension and pain that can build up over time. They often have reinforced shoulder, headrest, and lumbar areas for extra support as well as designs that contour with your body for better comfort and range of motion.

What is the best ergonomic office chair for lumbar support? The Sidiz T50 is our pick for the best ergonomic chair for lumbar support. The S curve of the backrest supports and aligns your back while the forward tilt of the entire chair better distributes your weight to take pressure off of your hips and lower back. It also has 5 different reclining positions for when you need to stretch those sore and tense muscles.

What seat height should I look for if I'm over six feet tall? Or five feet? Since heights and body postures vary widely, the best way to determine your chair height is to sit on a chair with both feet flat on the ground. Before measuring, make sure your elbows form an open angle between 90 to 100 degrees -- your wrists align with the keyboard. Have someone measure the distance between the floor and your chair seat. Doing so helps you find the seat height you need.

How do I adjust an ergonomic office chair? It depends on the model you selected. Some come with pneumatic controls, while others have a knob. Pressing on the lever allows you to slide the chair up and down until you have a comfortable seating position. The same applies to the knob controls. Although, in these cases, you need to loosen the knob to allow the seat to adjust the height. Once you find the proper position, tighten the knob, and you are good to go.