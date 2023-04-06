'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Lenovo has been around a long time -- since 1984, to be exact. Today, Lenovo products are available in over 160 countries around the world. The Chinese manufacturer is known for making the best TVs, but it also makes some of the best laptops, too.
Goran Luledzija, CEO of Localizely, a translation management software company, is accustomed to Lenovo laptops and finds himself a fan: "Lenovo laptops are generally competitively priced compared to other brands, while still providing solid performance for everyday tasks such as web browsing, productivity software, and multimedia consumption."
However, with so many Lenovo models available, it can be difficult to choose the best Lenovo laptop for your budget and needs. To help, I talked to the users and experts to find the best Lenovo laptops based on factors like performance, build, price, and overall user experience.
This is what I found.
Also: The best laptops for programming
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon features: Processor: 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1140G7 vPro Processor | RAM: 16GB | Screen size: 14 inches | Operating system: Windows 10 Pro | Dimensions: 12.7 x 0.6 x 8.6 inches
There is no doubt about it: The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the best Lenovo laptop you can buy.
With an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1140G7 vPro Processor, the Intel Evo platform creates a high-performing machine that makes it a favorite among users.
The 13-inch display incorporates Intel Iris Xe Graphics for improved imaging with an anti-glare screen. You get 256GB of storage, and to take your own photos, there is a 720P HD camera. A fingerprint reader is included for added convenience.
The battery is impressive, too. Jamie Irwin, digital marketing expert at TutorCruncher, said, "This model is also known for its long battery life, so you can stay productive even when away from your charger."
According to ZDNET writer Sandra Vogel, it can also be great for business: "Lenovo's ThinkPad series is regarded by many as the standard-setter for business laptops, with the X1 Carbon at the pinnacle."
Review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
Entrepreneur Paul Serra owns multiple companies, including Elevated Fortune, and has used Lenovo laptops for well over a decade. "I am currently using the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. The X1 Carbon is primarily for business use," he said, noting that "the X1 Carbon is wonderful for business travel because the battery life lasts nearly an entire day, from my experience."
Barry Smith, founder and CEO of Homesmith Construction, uses a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, too. "It is everything I was hoping it would be -- very slim, high quality, fast, powerful, and reliable," he said.
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro features: Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Processor or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Processor | RAM: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB | Screen size: 16 inches | Operating system: Windows 11 | Dimensions: 14.02 x 10.41 x 1.07 inches
The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro has become a favorite among gamers as one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. "Lenovo has a history of making great computers," said Troy Portillo, director of operations at Studypool. "Their Legion 5 Pro is no different. "
Irwin is also a fan: "The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is another great option if you're looking for a laptop that can handle anything from casual gaming to professional workstations. It features some of the latest high-end hardware in order to give gamers an edge while still providing users with incredible performance no matter what task they set out to do on it."
Review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme
This laptop uses AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Mobile Processors with Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics on a generous 16-inch display. Lenovo Legion AI Engine and Auto-Detect mode improve performance, automatically offering system optimization and maximum frame rates to make gaming a far more immersive experience. Imaging is boosted by 34% increased pixel density with 3D Nahimic audio to boot.
Kyle MacDonald, director of operations for Force by Mojio, summed it up: "The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a great laptop for gaming. Not only is it affordable for a gaming laptop, but you don't sacrifice performance for the affordable price."
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme features: Processor: 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H Processor, 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11850H Processor with vPro, 11th-generation Intel Core i9-11950H Processor with vPro | RAM: 32GB | Screen size: 16 inches | Operating system: Windows 11 | Dimensions: 14.24 x 9.67 x 0.72 inches
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is also a popular pick from Lenovo when you want the best laptop for professionals.
Sally Johnson, owner of Green Light Booking, said, "The Lenovo ThinkPad XI Extreme Gen 5 is something I have been using for official purposes since last year. Though it seems a bit expensive, if you prefer a good port selection, display options, and thin design, this is one to pick."
The laptop features a 9th-generation Intel Core processor with 4K Dolby Vision HDR support and premium graphics cards to greatly improve imaging on the oversized 16-inch display. A Dolby Atmos Speaker System is also incorporated for better sound and less distortion.
You don't have to worry about connectivity, either, because Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E connectivity is built in with a 5G WWAN option. Up to 32GB of memory are available, and a 90Wh battery is incorporated for longer battery life. If you tend to work or play for long periods of time, low blue-light panels are especially helpful.
"With these specs built into such an impressive package, this laptop is more than capable of handling any kind of multimedia entertainment needs you might have," said Irwin, "making it definitely sufficient enough for both serious & casual gamers alike."
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano features: Processor: 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1240P Processor, 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1250P Processor with vPro, 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P Processor, 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1270P Processor with vPro, 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1280P Processor with vPro | RAM: 32GB | Screen size: 13 inches | Operating system: Windows 10, 11 | Dimensions: 11.55 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is another best Lenovo laptop that comes with high praise from Ken Adams, CEO and founder of FullOfSports. "The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is a lightweight and ultra-portable laptop that is designed for on-the-go use. It is ideal for anyone who needs a laptop that they can easily take with them while traveling or working remotely," he said.
Multiple processors are available so you can choose exactly the right power for your personal or professional needs. The laptop also features an anti-glare, 13-inch display with Dolby Vision, plus a Dolby Atmos Speaker System with built-in noise isolation. There are 32 gigabytes of memory included, and the battery is generous, too, offering 14 hours on a single charge. Connectivity is also a breeze with two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports available.
Review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
This model incorporates advanced AI and biometric technology for faster and safer use. This includes cutting-edge features like easy fingerprint log-in, user-presence sensors to lock your laptop when you are away, and a privacy shutter to block snoopers.
Vogel praised "Lenovo's lightest-ever ThinkPad" in her review. "With a starting weight of 907g, a robust chassis, an excellent keyboard, good display and audio subsystems, and options including touch screen and mobile broadband, the first-generation ThinkPad X1 Nano should hit the spot for a lot of mobile professionals," she wrote.
Lenovo Yoga 9i features: Processor: 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1155G7 Processor, 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 Processor, 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 Processor | RAM: 16GB | Screen size: 14 inches | Operating system: Windows 11 | Dimensions: 0.65 x 9.06 x 12.52 inches
The Lenovo Yoga 9i is one of Lenovo's most popular laptops, and users clamor over its top performance.
Akpan Ukeme, founder and CEO of SGK Global Shipping Services, said, "I use the Lenovo Yoga 9i to set up VR games for my kids," noting the fantastic display. "It also delivers decent performance, pretty good battery life, and some of the best speakers in the hybrid space."
Jonathan Brax, founder of Techable.com and sellmac.com, also highlighted the notable display. "The Yoga 9i has a stunning 14-inch 4K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is perfect for streaming high-quality videos and playing games with exquisite graphics," he said. "The Yoga 9i's 2-in-1 design allows for versatile use as a laptop and tablet, making it an excellent device for work and entertainment."
Review: Lenovo Yoga 9i
The garaged pen is an unexpected bonus in a laptop, and users are certainly not complaining. The laptop also features Wi-Fi 6 and four Thunderbolt USB connectors for easier connectivity. Your privacy is not taken for granted, either, with a built-in webcam privacy shutter and fingerprint reader.
Liz Raad, co-founder of the eBusiness Institute, said, "If you're a writer or spend long hours doing any kind of work that doesn't require a monster in terms of performance (like graphic design or 3D modeling), the Yoga 9i will most likely tick all the boxes. Maybe even blow you away!"
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the cheapest laptop on our list -- but it's also the best Lenovo laptop you can buy. Although it has limited storage, there is a generous display with a 14-inch screen, excellent graphics, and a long battery life. That makes it great for daily use but even better for professionals who appreciate all the added business features.
To see how it compares, this is an overview of the best Lenovo laptops available on the market.
Best Lenovo laptop
Cost
RAM
Screen size
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
$1,039
16GB
14 inches
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
$1,299
16GB, 32GB, 64GB
16 inches
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme
$1,749
32GB
16 inches
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
$2,003
32GB
13 inches
Lenovo Yoga 9i
$1,200
16GB
14 inches
Lenovo makes a whole line of laptops, so there is no shortage of choices. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the best Lenovo laptop overall, but that does not necessarily mean it's the right one for you. That's where I can help with these suggestions to help you find the best Lenovo laptop for your needs.
Choose this best Lenovo laptop...
If you want...
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
The best Lenovo laptop available today. This top-performing computer provides incredible value and comes highly recommended for business.
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
The best Lenovo laptop for gaming. This laptop offers extensive connectivity with excellent graphics and processing speed for your gaming needs.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme
Something worthy of a professional. Creatives love this best Lenovo laptop for its premium performance, as well as features made just for creatives.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
To take your laptop on the go. This best Lenovo laptop is perfect for travel with its lightweight build.
Lenovo Yoga 9i
2-in-1 functionality. This best Lenovo laptop offers versatility in a convertible design.
There are several factors to consider when choosing the best Lenovo laptop for your needs. In addition to talking to our ZDNET experts, as well as Lenovo users, I considered these factors in my search that may help you, too.
To find out about gaming on a Lenovo laptop, I talked to gamers themselves. The general consensus is that it depends on the exact computer you buy, and some Lenovo laptops are more geared toward gaming than others.
Luledzija said, "In my experience, Lenovo laptops can be suitable for casual or entry-level gaming but may not be the best choice for more demanding titles. Lenovo offers gaming laptops with dedicated graphics cards, high refresh rate displays, and cooling systems, which can handle some modern games in reasonable settings. But if you want a crème de la crème of gaming experience, especially for more demanding games or esports titles, a dedicated gaming laptop or desktop may be a better option."
Brax recommends a particular model. "Regarding gaming, the Yoga 9i is a solid choice for casual gamers like Minecraft, Stardew Valley, Among Us, and older or less demanding titles like Sims 4 or Civilization VI," he said. "However, more graphically intensive games like AAA titles or newer games may not run as smoothly on this laptop due to its integrated graphics card."
He offered his advice for the other best Lenovo laptops, too. "If you are a serious gamer, then go for Lenovo Legion 5 Pro by all means. For casual gamers, if cash is an issue, then ThinkPad X1 Nano is recommended; otherwise, Yoga 9i is a no-brainer."
Overall, MacDonald said, "Lenovo makes a great product, whether you want it for games or for business-related matters."
The cost of the best Lenovo laptop varies, depending on the model you choose. The best Lenovo laptop overall is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, which runs just over $1,000. However, if you have more to spend, the best Lenovo laptops range from $1,200 to around $2,000 for premium models.
Lenovo laptops are available for purchase directly from Lenovo, but that is not your only option. Multiple retailers have Lenovo laptops available for purchase, but you want to make sure that it is a legitimate and quality retailer before you buy. I recommend Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy as your first stops in the buying process. For added convenience, I provide links to save you time buying the best Lenovo laptop for your home or business.
Lenovo makes several kinds of laptops under different series, like the ThinkPad and Legion lines seen here. In my search, I found some other great options that almost made my list of the best Lenovo laptops. The three laptops below are also worthy of a second look.
If you are a fan of Chromebooks, this laptop fits the bill. Enjoy the best of Chromebook in a Lenovo package.
You don't have to spend a fortune to get the best deal. This is the best budget Lenovo laptop worth your dollar.
It's easy to find a laptop under $1,000, but it may not be worth your dollar. This laptop is.
If you still are not sure about Lenovo, check out these picks for the best Windows laptops, the best 2-in-1 laptops, and the best gaming laptops!