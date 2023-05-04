'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
We all know the pain of a dead phone, and if you're anything like me, it happens often. It is all too easy to get stranded due to a drained battery, leaving you with no directions and no way to contact help -- believe me, I experienced this just last week.
Without our smartphones, we can feel largely out of touch with the world, but with a lightning cable at the ready, you can be ready to reconnect in no time.
That is when you find yourself wishing not just for any lightning cable but the fastest, best lightning cable that will get you back on the road and back in touch with the world in a jiffy -- without, of course, causing damage to your phone.
Apple Lightning to USB-C Cable specs: Length: 1m, 2m | Type: USB-C | Count: One
When it comes to the best lightning cable, the Apple Lightning to USB-C Cable wins again and again. It works with a variety of Apple devices, supports fast charging, and measures one meter in length.
The cable is also versatile. For example, Tom Greenspan, co-founder of VS Mattress, has used the Apple Lightning to USB-C Cable to charge his devices as well as transfer data between his iPhone and laptop devices.
"It was an easy setup and worked like a charm. I love that it supports fast charging and is a safe option," Greenspan says.
Busy business owners, like Eric Bramlett, the owner of Bramlett Residential, depend on their Apple lightning cable to maintain a mobile office critical to their business. "That's why I don't just need a cable; I need a dependable one," Bramlett says. "I found that it charges my phone quite fast, especially when paired with a wall plug that supports USB-C."
Overall, Bramlett believes the cable is a "solid choice, especially for professionals who need a reliable, fast-charging, and safe cable."
AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning Cable specs: Length: 6 feet | Type: USB-A | Count: One
If you need a cheap lightning cable because you find yourself needing to replace cables often, the AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning Cable is right up your alley. Instead of the newer USB-C cables, this version supports USB-A charging for greater versatility. It is reasonably designed at a length of six feet, and its wide-diameter cord makes for a fast charge. Plus, priced just above $10, it boasts extreme affordability.
"This compact dynamo not only charges my iPhone at a commendable speed, but it also effortlessly transfers all those adorable dog photos to my computer. It's like having the best of both worlds," says user Milosz Krasinski, the managing director at Chilli Fruit Web Consulting. He even goes so far as to call it "the all-star player in the charging cable league."
And user Steve Lee of Windows VPS agrees. "I find it to be a great value for the price, as it is Apple MFi certified and comes with Apple's original C89 smart chip," he explains. Also according to Lee, users have the cable's "wide-diameter wires and reduced cord resistance" to thank for maximizing charging speed and fast data transfers.
When it comes to durability and build, you also get a bang for your buck with this cord.
"The AmazonBasics cable is a little like the understated cousin to Apple's flashy lightning cable," says user Joy Aumann, founder of LuxurySocalRealty."It's lighter, thinner, and while it doesn't quite have the same feel, it does its job well." Aumann also assures that it resists fraying, despite being bent at a 96-degree angle multiple times.
Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cable tech specs: Length: 1 foot, 3 feet, 6 feet, 10 feet | Type: USB-A | Count: One
If you want the best USB-A cable, the Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cable is efficient, reliable, and well-constructed. It comes in a variety of colors and is accompanied by its own travel pouch for easy portability.
"Since I do a lot of photography, I've used Anker's Powerline+ II Lightning cable to charge my Apple devices and transfer data to my computer," says David Zhang, CEO of Katebackdrop, who uses the cord for work. "I found it to be really secure, reliable, and fast at data transfer."
Tim Daniels of Lapse of the Shutter also uses this cable to transfer photos and appreciates the cable's lasting durability. "Unlike Apple's version (or the cheap third-party cables), I've never had any issues with the cable cracking at the joint between the head and cable body and, frankly, don't feel that I ever will."
Anker boasts that the Powerline+ II is able to withstand up to 30,000 bends. The entire cable is also MFI-certified for greater peace of mind and comes with a double-braided nylon cover.
Native Union Belt Cable XL specs: Length: 3m | Type: USB-A | Count: One
If you want an extra-long, rugged lightning cable, the Native Union Belt Cable XL is your best bet.
It provides USB Type-A charging with super-fast charging at up to 2.4 Amps for faster performance and it's rated for over 10,000 bends -- all while stretching three meters for both dependable durability and flexibility.
"Besides giving high-speed charging, its cable has impressive strength. The cable's flexibility and high-quality durability ensure its usefulness for a long time," says longtime user says Matt Little, co-owner of Damien McEvoy Plumbing.
A busy CEO of Top Mobile Banks, Tim Doman recalls a moment when the Native Union Belt Cable XL saved him from his phone dying mid-conference, " I had to present our latest fintech innovation, and I needed my phone for the presentation," he said. "The fast charging feature had my phone juiced up in no time, saving the day.
Basically, if you need an extra-long cable to reach your phone so that others can reach you, the Native Union Belt Cable is a reliable option in both length and durability.
The Apple Lightning to USB-C Cable has always been a mainstay among lightning cables, and today, it still holds strong as the best lightning cable you can buy. Users love the dependability and reliability that comes from Apple's good name and exacting standards, and the price tag is not bad, either.
To see how it compares, here is a look at the best lightning cables.
Best lightning cable
Cost
Type
Length
Apple Lightning to USB-C Cable
$19
USB-C
1m, 2m
AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning Cable
$11
USB-A
6 feet
Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cable
$14
USB-A
1 foot, 3 feet, 6 feet, 10 feet
Native Union Belt Cable XL
$40
USB-A
3m
Lightning cables can easily look the same at first or even second glance, making it quite difficult to decipher which is the best one. Consider these expert recommendations when making your decision for the best lightning cable.
Choose this best lightning cable...
If you want...
Apple Lightning to USB-C Cable
The original tried and true. This best lightning cable comes from a trusted brand you can count on.
AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning Cable
The best value for your USB-A cord. This best cheap lightning cable offers reliable performance.
Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cable
The best USB-A lightning cable available. Anker delivers solid connectivity from a familiar name.
Native Union Belt Cable XL
An extra-long cord for charging. This lightning cable has a rugged build to take with you on the go.
There are several factors to consider when shopping for the best lightning cable such as the type, length, and safety. I also talked to busy, real-life users who can't afford having a dead phone and rely on their lightning cables to keep their communication line open.
Type: The best lightning cables have either a USB-A or USB-C connection, depending on the type of device you have. Be sure to check compatibility before you select a lightning cable so you can be sure that it works with your device.
Length: Consider how you plan to use your lightning cable and how much length you will need. If you plan on using your cord in the car, you may not need a long cable, but if you are lounging at home away from an outlet, a long lightning cable like the Native Union Belt Cable XL may be more appropriate.
Safety: Check to see if the lightning cable is MFI-certified to ensure that it meets Apple's discerning standards for manufacturing.
Cost: The cost of a lightning cable can vary based on the brand and style that you choose, but the best lightning cables cost $40 and less, giving you more budget-friendly options from which to choose.
All lightning cables have a male-to-female connection. This means that the male end has a plug with a pin for a center conductor. This plugs into the female end, which is often called a jack, and consists of a center conductor with a hole where the male pin connects.
There is a key difference between the lightning cable and the regular charging cable. A regular charging cable works with any device, while a lightning cable is specifically designed to work with Apple devices. If you have an iPhone or iPad, a lightning cable will be a perfect fit, but you will need a regular charging cable if you have an Android device.
Fake, poor-quality lightning cables can damage iPhones. But aside from Apple, there are lots of reputable third-party cables -- like the ones we've included on this list -- that are safe to power your phone without causing any damage.
Many lightning cables support fast charging, but not all of them will.
Aumann says, "Yes, most lightning cables support it, but remember, it's not just about the cable -- your device and charger must also be compatible with fast charging."
Before you purchase a lightning cable, check to see if it is compatible with fast charging so you can be sure it is the right one for you.
Lightning cables range in cost, depending on the size and manufacturer that you choose. The best lightning cables cost between $11 and $40, making it easy to find the best pick under $50.
These are not the only lightning cables you can purchase. In addition to our top picks, these are also some of the best lightning cables that may fit the bill for your device.
This best 3-in-1 lightning cable will accommodate a variety of devices and is from a reputable brand.
This best lightning cable will accommodate your right-angle devices for charging.
If you want the best durable lightning cable, Nomad is your pick.
For other charging options, check out our top picks for the best wireless chargers, best portable power banks, best MagSafe battery packs, and best iPhone power banks.