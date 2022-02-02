Apple's introduction of the M1 chip has re-enlivened interest in its MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini lines. Thankfully, that renewed demand has brought with it a bevy of sales and promotions that bring many already cost-effective M1-based systems down to prices that couldn't get you even half as much computing power from another vendor. While the recently-released M1 Pro Macs may not yet be seeing major price drops, we can still save you some money on those mobile powerhouses as well. From base model MacBook Airs to tricked out MacBook Pros and even the ultra-popular Mac Mini, we've collected the best ongoing deals for getting you into Apple's macOS ecosystem at whichever level of hardware you choose.

Pricing Summary

MacBook Air M1 (2020) for $949 to $1,149 Save $50 to $150 Apple's thinnest and lightest laptop continues to be one of the best and most universally recommended options for any laptop shopper, especially with the M1 chip on board. Its combination power and battery life is shocking for $1,000. Luckily the latest sale from Amazon pushes the base model MacBook Air even lower, dropping its entry cost by $50 to $949. While some may have a hard time believing the base model M1 Air is as capable as it is, the default 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM integrated into the 2020 model's M1 chip is more than enough computer for most users. Our Cliff Joseph found it to be an exceptional all-around computer for travel and at-home use. More: MacBook Air (Late 2020) full review

MacBook Pro M1 13-inch for $1,199 to $1,499 Save $100 Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro was the only other laptop model to be updated to the new M1 chip alongside the MacBook Air. Despite looking the same as its intel-based predecessor on the outside, our Jason Cipriani found the updated notebook's performance to be a massive improvement, with enhanced battery life, and almost no impact on app support caused by the switch from an x86 to an ARM-based core. Both currently available configurations of the M1-based MacBook Pro 13-inch are on sale right now. The base model (8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage) can be had from Amazon for as low as $1,199.

MacBook Pro 14'' and 16'' for $1,849 to $3,499 Save $50 to $300 The M1's success led to an almost immediate hunger to know what Apple had up its sleeve next. Predictions around a possible "M2" or "M1X" ran rampant for months until Apple finally unveiled its 2021 MacBook pro updates that brought the M1 Pro and M1 Max to consumers via its 14-inch and 16-inch lines. The M1 Max is only available in the top-end configuration of the 16-inch model, while the impressively speedy M1 Pro powers the remainder of both lines, and offers speeds and battery efficiency that should excite everyone from casual users to on-the-go video editors. Sales on these still very new machines remain few and far between, meaning the best offer comes from Apple's education pricing, for now. But, if you have a teacher or student that qualifies, this means you can save as much as $150 on the 14-inch model ($1,849), or $200 on the 16-inch unit ($2,299) for its base config. Even the M1 Max-packing edition of the 16-inch version is available at a $300 discount for $3,199. Otherwise, you can look to Amazon's listings which has discounted both sizes by $50. Whichever you choose, you're likely to be pleased with the incredible battery life and the return of both MagSafe charging and more diverse ports. More: First Look at the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Mac Mini for $649 to $799 Save $50 to $100 Apple's M1 Mac Mini arrived at just the right time. 2020 saw the kick off of the supply chain shortages and scarcity that we still find ourselves dealing with. In the midst of that, Apple's little powerhouse PC provide a relatively inexpensive, all-in-one unit that can serve as everything from a homework machine, to a media consumption hub, to a surprisingly capable photo editing device, all without dealing with the price gouging or endless out-of-stock notices that plague so many aspects of the PC market. Our Cliff Joseph praised its versatility, calling it a "compact and affordable machine for working from home." Right now, Amazon has the base model mini for a $50 discount, bringing it to just $649. Those wanting a bit more storage can also pick up the 512GB unit for a $100 discount at $799. More: Mac Mini (Late 2020) review

