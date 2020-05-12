Best multitools for the IT technician

It's great to have a toolbox stuffed with all the gear you need, but sometimes you can find yourself on an away mission with nothing more than the stuff you have in your pockets. That's when a good multitool really pays off!
Leatherman FREE P4
This tool is a hardcore workhorse. I've used it and abused it doing all sorts of tasks, and it still looks like new and works perfectly. The pliers, main blade, and saw have really been put through their paces, and they're just as sharp as they were when the tool was new.
At the core of the Leatherman FREE P4 are 21 essential tools, from a knife to pliers to scissors, but it features better ergonomics (the multitool feels much better in the hand, especially for extended use), it has a new magnetic catch allowing single-handed access to the pliers, and a new thumb-operated mechanism for accessing the myriad of tools -- which means no more broken fingernails!
- Needlenose pliers
- Regular pliers
- Wire cutters
- Hard-wire cutters
- Stranded-wire cutters
- Electrical crimper
- Clip-point knife
- Serrated knife
- Scissors
- Wood/metal file
- Saw blade
- Package opener na dpry tool
- Awl and ruler
- Ruler (9 inches/22 cm)
- Bottle/can opener
- #1-2 Phillips screwdriver, medium, small, and extra-small screwdrivers
Leatherman Squirt PS4
There are times when you might not want to carry a full-sized Leatherman multitool with you. This is when you need a Squirt.
- Spring-action needlenose pliers
- Spring-action regular pliers
- Spring-action wire cutters
- 420HC knife
- Spring-action scissors
- Flat/Phillips screwdriver
- Bottle opener
- Wood/metal file
- Medium screwdriver
Leatherman Raptor
A multitool aimed at EMT specialists who need a robust pair of scissors, this is a great tool for anyone who does a lot of cutting (fabric, cardboard, plastics and so on). I'm a great fan of this one because it doesn't come across as scary to members of the public, and yet has some awesome features.
It's also great at cutting cables, especially network cabling.
I like mine so much I had a custom kydex holster made for it.
- 420hc stainless steel folding medical shears
- Strap cutter
- Ring cutter
- Ruler
- Oxygen tank wrench
- Carbide glass breaker
Victorinox SwissTool CS Plus
A robust multitool packed with 39 different functions. This is a true toolbox that you can fit into your pocket.
- Needle-nosed pliers
- Wire cutter for thin and soft wire
- Hard wire cutter
- Blade, large
- Scissors
- Wood saw
- Reamer/punch
- Can opener
- Screwdriver 3 mm
- Bottle opener
- Wire bender
- Screwdriver 5 mm
- Phillips screwdriver 1 / 2
- Screwdriver 2 mm
- Screwdriver 7.5 mm
- Crate opener, strong
- Chisel 7 mm
- Wire stripper
- Wire scraper
- Ruler (inch)
- Lanyard hole
- Ruler (cm)
- Metal saw
- Metal file
- Bitwrench
- Bit Phillips 0
- Bit Torx 10
- Bit Torx 15
- Corkscrew
- Mini screwdriver 1.5 mm
Leatherman Tread
A multitool that you can wear around your wrist. Feels a bit gimmicky at first, but once you get used to it, it's very functional.
- 1/4-inch box wrench
- 3/16-inch screwdriver
- 6mm hex drive
- 1/4-inch hex drive
- Oxygen tank wrench
- 3/16-inch hex drive
- 1/8-inch hex drive
- 3/16-inch box wrench
- 3/32-inch hex drive
- 3/32-inch screwdriver
- 1/8-inch flat screwdriver
- 4mm hex drive
- 8mm box wrench
- 3mm hex drive
- 5/16-inch screwdriver
- 3/8-inch box wrench
- 1/4-inch flat screwdriver
- #1 Phillips
- 6mm box wrench
- #2 Phillips
- Carbide glass breaker
- Pick/SIM card tool
- Cutting hook
- 1/4-inch socket drive
- Bottle opener
- #2 square drive
Swiss-Tech Utili-Key 6-in-1
The smallest multitool that I've owned, not much bigger than a key. I keep one on my car keys and I'm surprised how often I turn to it.
- Flat screwdriver
- Phillips screwdriver
- Micro-sized screwdriver (perfect for eyeglasses)
- Straight blade knife
- Serrated blade knife
- Bottle opener
