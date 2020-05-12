Best multitools for the IT technician

It's great to have a toolbox stuffed with all the gear you need, but sometimes you can find yourself on an away mission with nothing more than the stuff you have in your pockets. That's when a good multitool really pays off!

Leatherman FREE P4 This tool is a hardcore workhorse. I've used it and abused it doing all sorts of tasks, and it still looks like new and works perfectly. The pliers, main blade, and saw have really been put through their paces, and they're just as sharp as they were when the tool was new. At the core of the Leatherman FREE P4 are 21 essential tools, from a knife to pliers to scissors, but it features better ergonomics (the multitool feels much better in the hand, especially for extended use), it has a new magnetic catch allowing single-handed access to the pliers, and a new thumb-operated mechanism for accessing the myriad of tools -- which means no more broken fingernails! Needlenose pliers

Regular pliers

Wire cutters

Hard-wire cutters

Stranded-wire cutters

Electrical crimper

Clip-point knife

Serrated knife

Scissors

Wood/metal file

Saw blade

Package opener na dpry tool

Awl and ruler

Ruler (9 inches/22 cm)

Bottle/can opener

#1-2 Phillips screwdriver, medium, small, and extra-small screwdrivers $125 at Amazon

Leatherman Squirt PS4 There are times when you might not want to carry a full-sized Leatherman multitool with you. This is when you need a Squirt. Spring-action needlenose pliers

Spring-action regular pliers

Spring-action wire cutters

420HC knife

Spring-action scissors

Flat/Phillips screwdriver

Bottle opener

Wood/metal file

Medium screwdriver $35 at Amazon

Leatherman Raptor A multitool aimed at EMT specialists who need a robust pair of scissors, this is a great tool for anyone who does a lot of cutting (fabric, cardboard, plastics and so on). I'm a great fan of this one because it doesn't come across as scary to members of the public, and yet has some awesome features. It's also great at cutting cables, especially network cabling. I like mine so much I had a custom kydex holster made for it. 420hc stainless steel folding medical shears

Strap cutter

Ring cutter

Ruler

Oxygen tank wrench

Carbide glass breaker $70 at Amazon

Victorinox SwissTool CS Plus A robust multitool packed with 39 different functions. This is a true toolbox that you can fit into your pocket. Needle-nosed pliers

Wire cutter for thin and soft wire

Hard wire cutter

Blade, large

Scissors

Wood saw

Reamer/punch

Can opener

Screwdriver 3 mm

Bottle opener

Wire bender

Screwdriver 5 mm

Phillips screwdriver 1 / 2

Screwdriver 2 mm

Screwdriver 7.5 mm

Crate opener, strong

Chisel 7 mm

Wire stripper

Wire scraper

Ruler (inch)

Lanyard hole

Ruler (cm)

Metal saw

Metal file

Bitwrench

Bit Phillips 0

Bit Torx 10

Bit Torx 15

Corkscrew

Mini screwdriver 1.5 mm $104 at Amazon

Leatherman Tread A multitool that you can wear around your wrist. Feels a bit gimmicky at first, but once you get used to it, it's very functional. 1/4-inch box wrench

3/16-inch screwdriver

6mm hex drive

1/4-inch hex drive

Oxygen tank wrench

3/16-inch hex drive

1/8-inch hex drive

3/16-inch box wrench

3/32-inch hex drive

3/32-inch screwdriver

1/8-inch flat screwdriver

4mm hex drive

8mm box wrench

3mm hex drive

5/16-inch screwdriver

3/8-inch box wrench

1/4-inch flat screwdriver

#1 Phillips

6mm box wrench

#2 Phillips

Carbide glass breaker

Pick/SIM card tool

Cutting hook

1/4-inch socket drive

Bottle opener

#2 square drive $160 at Amazon