The best MWC products coming to the US this year

This year's Mobile World Conference (MWC) is off to a great start, with conceptual products like transparent laptops, bendable smartphones, and hologram home assistants at center stage. However, while many products showcased at MWC 2024 aren't available for purchase yet (and won't ever be), some new and exciting tech from MWC 2024 will be available in the US later this year, with some products dropping as soon as next month.

I combed through the deluge of products at MWC 2024 and found the ones that US tech enthusiasts will be able to try for themselves later this year.

OnePlus Watch 2

The OnePlus Watch 2, the successor to the OnePlus Watch, offers a list of improvements to design, device integration, and battery life. ZDNET's Matthew Miller tested the OnePlus Watch in 2021 and, while it had compelling specs, he was disappointed by its performance.

However, Matthew tested the OnePlus Watch 2 ahead of MWC 2024 and praised its operating system, design, and battery life.

The OnePlus Watch 2 has an IP68 rating, making it waterproof and suitable for swimming and other outdoor activities. OnePlus says the Watch 2 can hold up to 100 hours of battery life when in Smart Mode, 48 hours with consistent use, and up to 12 days in power-saver mode, making its battery life longer than more expensive competitors.

Despite its improved performance and capabilities, the OnePlus Watch 2 is not compatible with Apple devices. Still, its compatibility with Android makes it an affordable smartwatch for Android users. You can pre-order it now on OnePlus' website.

Lenovo ThinkPad and ThinkBook laptops

At MWC 2024, Lenovo announced a new lineup of ThinkPad laptops and one new ThinkBook. The lineup includes the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4, ThinkPad T14, T14s Gen 5, and ThinkPad T16 Gen 3.

The ThinkPad X12 Detachable features Intel's newest Core Ultra processors, up to 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. It sports a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 5MP webcam, and an 8MP rear camera.

The ThinkBook 2-in-1 Gen 4 folds and rotates on a 360-degree hinge and is geared toward small business owners and professional users due to its many Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and USB-C ports.

The ThinkPad T14, T14s Gen 5, and ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 laptops feature OLED displays, the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, and up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. The T14 and T14s feature displays with 400 nits of brightness with 2.8K resolution, while the T16 has a 16-inch 4K panel and a 60Hz refresh rate.

ZDNET's Max Buondonno tested every laptop in Lenovo's new lineup and says the ThinkPad X12 is versatile, and the ThinkPad T-series laptops are reasonably priced for their capabilities.

According to Lenovo, the new ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 will be available in March, and the ThinkPad T14, T14s, T16, and X12 Detachable will be available in April.

Samsung's smart ring

As wearables become more popular, smart rings are becoming a hot commodity. Now, tech giants are preparing to get in on the hype, with Samsung officially announcing a smart ring during the company's annual Unpacked event in January.

More details about Samsung's smart ring surfaced at MWC 2024, as ZDNET's Kerry Wan demoed a prototype in Barcelona. Samsung's Galaxy Ring will work alongside the Samsung Health platform where users can access health metrics like sleep health, resting heart rate, and daily activity levels.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring will likely be available in black, silver, and gold and will include ring sizes ranging from 5 to 13. There are still many questions surrounding the Galaxy Ring, like price, availability, and its full scale of features.

TCL Nxtpaper tablets

Tech giant TCL is known for its innovative yet affordable technology, and its new line of tablets is no different. TCL announced the TCL Nxtpaper 14, 14 Pro, and Tab 10 Nxtpaper 5G tablets at MWC 2024. These tablets are unique because they employ TCL's Nxtpaper display technology that's optimized for human eyes.

Nxtpaper uses TCL's proprietary tech to help the screen mimic reading in natural light, which is supposed to decrease eye strain. The TCL Nxtpaper 14 tablet sports a 14.3-inch display with a 2.4K resolution and a 10,000mAh battery capacity. This tablet is equipped with an 8GB/256GB memory configuration, which TCL says is ideal for everyday use.

The TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro tablet features a 14-inch 2.8K resolution display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset. The tablet can hold up to 12GB of RAM and includes a 12,000 mAh battery capacity.

The TCL Tab 10 Nxtpaper 5G tablet is TCL's first Nxtpaper tablet with 5G connectivity. It features a 10.4-inch display with 2.5K resolution, 6GB/128GB storage configuration, and a 6,000mAh battery capacity.

According to TCL, the Nxtpaper 14 Pro is available in Asia and will hit other markets later this year for $549. The Nxtpaper 14 tablet may come to North America later this year for a recommended price of less than $400, and the Tab 10 Nxtpaper 5G will be available in North America this spring for less than $250.

A list of new Android features

Google took to MWC to announce many new software features coming to Android, and most of them are powered by Google's latest AI, Gemini.

New AI-powered features are coming to Android smartphones in Google Messages, where users can receive assistance from Gemini to draft messages, plan events, or brainstorm ideas. According to Google, an English-only beta version of Gemini in Google Messages will be available beginning this week.

Google is implementing Gemini into Android Auto by giving the AI the ability to summarize long texts and threads in group messages and send quick replies while you drive.

Google's Lookout app harnesses Gemini by generating AI-powered captions for images to assist those with visual impairments. Additionally, Google Lens in Maps has a feature that allows users to point their camera to their surroundings and the TalkBack feature will supply information about the environment.

Google also announced updates to WearOS, the operating system for Android smartwatches. These updates include access to Google Wallet from your wrist.

TCL smartphones

TCL announced seven new smartphones during CES 2024 and is building on the hype during MWC 2024. This time around, TCL announced when these new smartphones will be available to purchase and their respective prices.

The TCL 50-series smartphones include the TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper 5G and 50 XE Nxtpaper 5G, which are the first smartphones to feature Nxtpaper displays. The TCL 50 XL 5G, 50 XE 5G, and TCL 50 LE have regular displays for users who prefer traditional smartphone displays.

The 50 XL 5G has a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, dual speakers, and a 5,010mAh battery. The 50 XE 5G sports a 6.6-inch HD+ 90Hz display, dual speakers, a 50MP triple camera, a 5,010mAh battery, and up to 8GB of RAM.

All five smartphones will be available to purchase in the US this year. The 50 XL 5G will be available first, beginning this spring for $170. The 50 XL Nxtpaper 5G and 50 XE Nxtpaper 5G will be available this summer for $229 and $199, respectively.

The TCL 50 XE 5G will retail for $149 and will be available this summer, while the 50 LE will be available later this year for less than $100.

What is MWC? Mobile World Conference, or MWC for short, is an annual trade show where mobile technology and communications companies congregate to show off their latest innovations. MWC is held in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via and usually occurs in February or early March.

When is MWC 2024? This year, MWC begins on Monday, Feb. 26, and ends on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Where can I find news about MWC 2024? ZDNET is covering everything interesting, innovative, and exciting at MWC 2024. You can find ZDNET's full coverage of the mobile trade show on our MWC 2024 hub page.