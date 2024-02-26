/>
X
Innovation
Home Innovation Artificial Intelligence

Is your next home assistant a hologram? These MWC concepts offer 3 possibilities

Deutsche Telekom's 'Concept T' delivers a glimpse into hologram telephony and the possible future of communications.
Written by Sabrina Ortiz, Editor
dl-240226-concept-view
Deutsche Telekom

Within our lifetimes we've seen a major evolution in how we communicate, with landlines, beepers, and flip phones becoming obsolete. Despite how advanced today's smartphone is, there are still more changes ahead in how we communicate, and that future may include holograms. 

Also: I tried the Samsung Galaxy Ring and it beats the Oura in 2 meaningful ways

Deutsche Telekom's "Concept T," presented at Mobile World Congress (MWC), combines a variety of new and cutting-edge technologies -- such as AI, hologram telephony, Wi-Fi sensing, computer vision, and Web 3 -- to create design studies showcasing what the future of communication may look like. 

"Concept T is researching how hologram telephony, among other things, could become a reality," said Claudia Nemat, a member of Deutsche Telekom's Board of Management for Technology and Innovation. "Not on the shelves tomorrow, but in our heads and laboratories today."

The first design study of Concept T is "Concept view," which features Emma, an AI-based avatar that users would be able to chat with via a hologram to provide them with assistance in all aspects of their lives including shopping, picking out the perfect piece to complete their outfits, and even managing their cryptocurrencies and NFTs. 

dl-240226-concept-view-emma-en
Deutsche Telekom

As a central point of contact for Deutsche Telekom service issues, Emma can also help with customers' connectivity needs, taking into account the customer's order history, products, and contracts for the best assistance. 

Also: 7 exciting Android upgrades Google just announced at MWC 2024

Design study 2, the "Concept level," takes the router as we know it and elevates it entirely. The base has conventional router features with a setup that can be customized with additional elements such as a cylindrical display with an AI voice assistant and a cone-shaped module that provides WiFi sensing with room monitoring. 

dl-240226-concept-level
Deutsche Telekom

Each one of these modules would be supplied power wirelessly and contactlessly via WiFi charging. The base would also be able to charge other devices -- including smartphones and smartwatches -- in the same way. 

Lastly, in design study 3, the "concept buddy" features a little robot with a smiley face and all of the capabilities of the aforementioned "concept level." The "friendly butler" is mobile, has a projector, and can move around the house to ensure everything is running smoothly such as monitoring the air quality in the rooms. 

Also: I wore Motorola's bendable smartphone-watch hybrid, and it left me all kinds of confused

dl-240226-concept-buddy
Deutsche Telekom

Other companies have attempted to make the last concept a reality, such as Amazon's Astro, now discontinued, and Samsung's Ballie, which is expected to hit the market later this year.  

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Apple Vision Pro with Energy Yellow ZDNET

I've tried Vision Pro and other top XR headsets and here's the one most people should buy

Placeholder product image alt text

The best AI image generators to try right now

365499141-252264697622883-3897139225705278962-n

The best TVs of 2024: Expert tested