'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Having your photo taken used to mean sitting for a formal photographer, but the development of smartphones changed everything. Now, you can be the photographer and produce your own stellar content, like high-quality photos and videos.
However, it can be hard to get just the right angle when your hands are busy with your phone. That's why there are now phone tripods that you can use to get exactly the right shot with as little trouble as possible.
Before you go shopping, check out the best phone tripods that you can buy today.
Also: The best cameras for beginners
Tech Specs: Attachments: Yes | Weight limit: 2.2 lbs | Height: 21 cm | Width: 60mm - 104mm | Dimensions: 10.24 x 3 x 3 inches
Users love the Manfrotto Pixi Mini Tripod + MClamp, and it's easy to see why. The tool has a versatile design that allows it to work as either a tripod or grip. Either way, the universal smartphone clamp will work with pretty much any smartphone and even some other digital devices. In classic black, this phone tripod has a lightweight build, weighing just 220 grams, but it can accommodate phones up to 2.2 pounds in weight and up to 21 centimeters tall.
Tech Specs: Weight: 0.05 lbs | Capacity: 0.72 lbs | Width: 56mm – 91mm | Dimensions: 1.3 x 3.2 x 3 inches
If you want the best phone tripod that won't be finicky about your phone, the Joby GripTight One Micro Stand is your best bet. It can accommodate extra-wide devices up to 3.6 inches wide, giving you greater freedom compared to other tripods. This stand not only holds your phone but also helps position it and keep it in place with a stabilizer feature. The construction is solid, utilizing internal steel springs, but it still manages to cushion your phone thanks to rubber phone grip pads.
Tech Specs: Attachments: Yes | Weight limit: 2.2 lbs | Height: 60 cm | Dimensions: 6.3 x 9.65 x 2.76 inches
Here we have another pick from Joby with the GripTight Pro TelePod, a phone tripod that's perfect for the budding professional. It works not only with smartphones but also with a variety of devices, including the best cameras, like mirrorless and point-and-shoot models. No matter what you use, choose from four operational models, including Hand Grip, Elevated Grip, and Tabletop Tripod. You can also use the included Cold Shoe Pro mount and Bluetooth Impulse remote shutter for those long-distance shots.
Tech Specs: Attachments: No | Weight: 4 oz | Width: 2.25 to 3.63 inches | Dimensions: 4.8 x 4 x 1 inches
The Square Jellyfish Jelly Grip Mount uses a squeeze-mount design with a swivel, so you get 360-degree coverage. It's compatible with all Android and iPhone devices, adjusting to 3.625 inches wide for those bigger phones. Versatility is fantastic, too, offering a phone, clamp, and tripod mount for more options when capturing content. The construction employs a heavy-duty clip with soft rubber padding. The entire piece is durable, too, perfect for you to take on the road.
Tech Specs: Attachments: No | Weight: 0.4 lbs | Height: 28.3 cm | Width: 3.54 inches | Dimensions: 7.87 x 1.97 x 3.94 inches
The Ubeesize Tripod S is perfect when you live life on the go, offering a portable phone tripod design that's easy to pack up and store. Sleek in black, it uses a combination of metal and rubber to cradle your phone and protect itself along your travels. Still, it manages to remain lightweight at 0.4 pounds, so it won't be cumbersome when you're on the move. It's great with all sorts of phones, too, compatible with smartphones that are up to 3.54 inches wide.
If you're looking for the best phone tripod that is both affordable and versatile, the Manfrotto Pixi Mini Tripod + MClamp is our top recommendation. The universal design makes the tripod a reliable pick, and it performs consistently well for users.
To see how it stacks up, here is an overview of the best phone tripods.
Best phone tripod
Price
Dimensions
Manfrotto Pixi Mini Tripod + MClamp
$25
10.24 x 3 x 3 inches
Joby GripTight One Micro Stand
$26
1.3 x 3.2 x 3 inches
Joby GripTight Pro TelePod
$70
6.3 x 9.65 x 2.76 inches
Square Jellyfish Jelly Grip Mount
$13
4.8 x 4 x 1 inches
Ubeesize Tripod S
$27
7.87 x 1.97 x 3.94 inches
Here we offer our expert recommendations to help you find the best phone tripods for your budget and needs.
Choose this best phone tripod...
If you want...
Manfrotto Pixi Mini Tripod + MClamp
A flexible option that works with several types of devices
Joby GripTight One Micro Stand
Universal use
Joby GripTight Pro TelePod
A Bluetooth-friendly hybrid model
Square Jellyfish Jelly Grip Mount
A phone tripod that's easy on the budget
Ubeesize Tripod S
A phone tripod built for on-the-go
There are several different factors we consider when choosing the best phone tripods.
A phone tripod is a modern device that holds your phone for a hands-free experience. While the exact design may vary, there are typically three collapsible legs with a mount to hold your phone.
A phone tripod used to only be used by professionals, but new designs and wide availability make them more readily accessible to the average user. Suddenly, you can turn your smartphone into a premium photographic device, capturing hands-free pictures and videos with better angles and cleaner images.
A phone tripod varies in cost, depending on the manufacturer and model you choose. The best phone tripods range in cost from around $13 to $70.
We found many different options when searching for the best phone tripods. These are a few that almost made our list.
For the best device to use with your phone tripod, consider our expert picks for the best phones, the best Android phones, and the best phones for kids!