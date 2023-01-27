'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
You can get a subscription for anything these days -- food, clothing, jewelry, makeup, and even plants. While it might seem unconventional, plant subscription boxes allow anyone anywhere to get quality plants delivered right to their home.
Whether you're looking to add to your ever-growing plant collection or testing out your green thumb, plant subscription services make it easy to experience different plants and learn how to sustain a healthy indoor garden.
We've rounded up the best subscription plant services that are budget-friendly, cater to specific types of plants, and offer plenty of options no matter your plant preferences.
Features: Various subscription tiers and plant sizes | Access to The Sill's digital Care Library | Includes a ceramic planter for each plant
The Sill has everything you need in a plant subscription: plenty of subscription tier options, a pet-friendly option, included ceramic planters, and detailed information on how to actually keep your plants thriving in their new home with access to The Sill's digital Care Library.
Subscriptions start at $50 a month for a small plant and $60 for a medium plant, and the Sill offers a wide variety of species. You'll get in your monthly curated box categorized by light level, plant benefits, what room it'll live in, and more. If your plant arrives damaged or with issues for some reason, The Sill will replace it free of charge.
Keep in mind that you're tied to a three-month commitment right off the bat -- so you can't cancel or skip your subscription until after the fourth month.
Features: Select plants based on sunlight areas (full, partial sun, full shade) | Each shipment comes with 2 plants | All outdoor selections
If you're looking for outdoor plants, Knock! Knock! It is the best plant subscription service for customized outdoor arrangements. The company delivers seasonal outdoor arrangements that are meant to live on your porch and mature through the season.
You can select your arrangement based on your area's sunlight level (full sun, partial sun, or full shade). Shipment happens three times a year in spring (March through May), summer (June and July), and fall (September and October), and each delivery comes with two plant arrangements that have greenery, flowers, and more.
However, if you're a new customer, you may have to wait until the next shipment to get your arrangement because once the seasonal inventory is gone, it's gone.
Features: Plans starting from $10 monthly | Uses organic fertilizers | 100% plastic-free packaging
Succulents may be some of the most popular indoor plants thanks to easy maintenance and variety of size, color, and style. Those looking to grow their succulent collection should check out Succulent Studio's monthly subscription. For $10 a month plus shipping, you receive two eight-week-old succulents with care instructions.
The succulents come from the company's Southern California headquarters, which use organic fertilizers and 100% plastic-free, biodegradable packaging. If you ever need a break from new succulents, you can easily skip a month or gift a month to a friend.
Features: 3 subscription tiers | Offers plant insurance | Comes with a planter
Horti's subscription box helps you learn how to take care of indoor plants for a budget-friendly price. The company offers three subscription options: new to planting, pet-friendly, and Horti's picks.
Your first box will ease you into caring for your new plant, because Horti selects resilient plants that are easy to care for. As you grow your confidence over the next few months, Horti will introduce more exotic species to your box.
Another great feature about Horti is optional plant insurance, which allows you to send a photo of your plant if it's having issues. The company's Plant Doctor will diagnose the issue, give you care tips, and more. If the worst happens and your plant succumbs to its health problems, plant insurance will allow you to get a replacement.
Features: 11 subscriptions available | Plans starting from $16 | Each plant comes with care card
By far, the plant subscription with the most options is the House Plant Box from the House Plant Shop. There are 11 subscription box options: an air plant box, large plant box, aquatic plant box, cactus box, pet-friendly box, seasonal box, seedbox, and more, starting at $15.99.
Each monthly box comes with a plant information and care card, so no matter what plant variety you get, you'll be able to take care of it. You can switch box options anytime to add variety to your collection, and you can also pause your subscription at any time to focus on the plants you already have.
While all of these are excellent choices, we'd recommend Horti and The Sill as the top options for a plant subscription box. However, if you're looking for outdoor plants specifically, Knock! Knock! is your best bet. And, if you're most interested in growing succulents, the Succulent Studios box would be the best choice for you.
Best plant subscription services
Price
# of plants
Subscription details
The Sill
$50
1
Comes with ceramic plant and access to digital plant Care Library
Knock! Knock!
$65 3x per year
2
Arrangements come not fully matured so they grow over the season
Succulent Studios
$10 per month (plus shipping)
2
Skip a month or gift to a friend
Horti
$20
1-2
Comes with a planter of your choice and optional plant insurance
House Plant Box
$16
1-2
11 different types of plant boxes to choose from
It all depends on your needs. If you want to spruce up your curb appeal, a subscription service offering outdoor plants will meet your needs. Meanwhile, if you're new to plant care, starting with succulents is a wise choice. You'll learn plant care and make your place look spectacular.
Choose this plant subscription service...
If you want…
The Sill
The best plant subscription overall
Knock! Knock!
A subscription for outdoor plants
Succulent Studios
A succulent delivered every month
Horti
Best budget-friendly option
House Plant Box
The most variety of plant species
We researched all the top plant subscription brands in order to compile this list. We looked at key factors such as plant variety, price, quality, and more to make our decisions. We also read reviews from real customers to ensure we were picking reputable choices.
Yes! And finding a plant subscription box has never been easier. The services listed above deliver a range of plants, and they tell you how to keep them healthy. Instead of searching through your local nursery or gardening center, get automatic plant deliveries. You won't regret it.
The best indoor plants will depend on your home's environment -- specifically when it comes to lighting. Low-light plants include snake plants or button ferns, while Ficus, Bird of Paradise, and orchids need to be placed near a window for lots of sunlight.
If you have pets, you should also choose non-toxic plants. Unfortunately, many plants are toxic to animals, so be sure to choose a pet-friendly plant subscription if you opt for one of the services on this list.
There are many patient plants, such as Spider, Snake, Mini Jades, and Aloe, where you can establish your green thumb.
There are plenty of other plant subscription services out there. Here are a few other options to look into: