Best professional drones on Amazon Business

The drone market has exploded in recent years and now includes far more than small toy quadcopters. These days, there are drones suitable for hobbyists, enthusiasts, and professionals indulging in recreation, drone races, scenic video and image capture, and even work purposes such as capturing footage for events.

There are drones suitable for any use and budget from a range of companies which now specialize in drone development -- whether or not you are just dipping your toe in the technology, or you are looking for a drone to take on your next holiday or photography commission.

To view the best drones Amazon Business has on offer, check out our list below.

Best professional drones



Note: Some of the items below may be eligible for special discount pricing on Amazon Business if purchased in large quantities.

DJI Phantom 3 for $770

See it now: DJI Phantom 3 on Amazon Business

This is one of the best-selling drones on Amazon Business. The 9.2-pound drone is designed with professional users in mind and cannot be considered a toy quadcopter in any way, considering its 4K UHD video recording capabilities and 720p digital streaming in real-time.

The Phantom 3 can record footage at 30fps and also take 12-megapixel photos. The drone is compatible with iOS and Android mobile photos and can stay in the air for up to 23 minutes on a single charge.

Potensic D88 for $299

See it now: Potensic D88 on Amazon Business

The Potensic D88, weighing in at 5.43 pounds, is another option for drone enthusiasts browsing Amazon Business.

An interesting feature of this foldable drone is the app features. You can use the mobile app to draw 'dots' on a site for the drone to visit while recording the scenery at the same time, and you can also select buildings or sites of interest to grab clockwise video footage and imagery.

Aside from the app, the drone is equipped with a 2K camera for video and static footage, a one-axis gimbal, and can manage a 20-minute flight time on a single charge.

DJI Mavic Air for $721

See it now: DJI Mavic Air on Amazon Business

The DJI Mavic Air is likely to excite photographers and videographers seeking to capture great aerial footage. This drone, available on Amazon Business, comes in at 3.75 pounds and features a foldable design for taking with you on the move.

The Mavic Air has a 3-axis mechanical gimbal and dampeners for steady shooting and can take standard images alongside 32MP panoramas. Video quality comes in at 4K 30fps. The drone is also able to take slow-motion video at 1080p 120 fps. 8GB of internal storage and a slot for additional storage space is included.

HUBSAN Zino for $380

See it now: HUBSAN Zino Drone on Amazon Business

The HUBSAN Zino quadcopter, a 4.87-pound gadget, is a mid-range drone suitable for aerial photography. The drone is equipped with a 4K UHD camera that records footage at 30 fps, and also includes a 'follow me' mode and 'headless' function for when the drone is out of sight.

Average flight time comes in at 23 minutes.

Potensic D85 for $269

See it now: Potensic D85 RC Quadcopter Amazon Business

The Potensic D85, weighing in at 3.6 pounds, is a budget-friendly option found on Amazon Business.

The drone is equipped with a 1080P HD wide-angle lens camera for image and video capture and can be controlled through a handset or a mobile device with its accompanying app installed.

A useful feature kicks in if radio signals or commands are lost, which will ensure the drone will 'return home' automatically to the operator. You can expect up to 20 minutes of average flight time.

Parrot PF728000 ANAFI for $520

See it now: Parrot PF728000 ANAFI on Amazon Business

No list of drones would be complete without a Parrot, and for those looking for a bargain on Amazon Business, you can pick up a refurbished Parrot ANAFI drone with a substantial discount.

The 2.65-pound ANAFI comes with a 4K HDR camera -- containing an f/2.4 wide-angle ASPH lens -- and up to 2.8x digital zoom. The camera is also able to swivel up to 180 degrees.

A timer, 'burst' mode for taking up to 10 images per second, and Find My Drone function are included. You can expect up to 25 minutes of flight time on a single charge while recording.

EACHINE E511S for $158

See it now: EACHINE E511S on Amazon Business

One of the most budget-friendly, popular drones on Amazon Business is the EACHINE E511S. More suitable for enthusiasts than professionals, the 1.85-pound device is equipped with a 1080p wide-angle camera for static and video footage capture, GPS positioning, and is capable of up to 16 minutes in flight time.

DJI Spark for $538

See it now: DJI Spark on Amazon Business

The DJI Spark, available in a variety of colors, is a 1.49-pound drone that is small but a steady option. The Spark comes with a 2-axis gimbal camera capable of recording 1080p HD footage and taking shots through its f/2.6 wide-angle lens and is also equipped with a 1/2.3 inch CMOS sensor for improved image stabilization.

Average flight time comes in at 16 minutes.

The drone's accompanying app, too, is worth mentioning, considering its selection of templates and footage filters.

Stock is running low at present, but a fresh shipment is expected on Amazon Business by August 4.

Holy Stone HS100 for $229

See it now: Holy Stone HS100 on Amazon Business

The Holy Stone drone is another popular option on Amazon Business. The drone, weighing in at 1.73 pounds, is a small option with an affordable price tag to match. The Holy Stone is equipped with a 1080p HD 120-degree camera, GPS-assisted flight technology, and has both a 'follow me' and 'return to home' mode available.

You can expect an average flight time of 15 minutes.

