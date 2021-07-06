Best projector 2021: Portable entertainment

Throughout the pandemic, families sought out more ways to enjoy at-home entertainment, including by streaming their favorite movies and TV shows with portable projectors. And during the summer months, while people are planning outdoor events and trips, these devices have become even more attractive. Luckily, portable projectors allow you to enjoy quality entertainment both at home and on the road.

There are hundreds of portable projectors on the market, hitting every price and every feature you might need. When you're deciding which is right for you, consider features such as the price, picture quality, connectivity, and more.

Keep reading to find the best portable projectors in 2021.

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF11 laser projector Best premium portable projector If budget isn't an issue, then consider the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF11 Laser Projector which, despite its price tag, is one of the more affordable of Epson's EpiqVision projectors. With 1080p resolution and 3LCD projection technology, this Epson device boasts stunning picture quality for movies, gaming, sporting events, and more. It includes color and white brightness of 1,000 lumens and a projection size of 30-150 inches. The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF11 has impressive connectivity to streaming solutions such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV, and Android TV. It has a built-in HDMI port to make streaming content easy. The device has a dual-speaker audio system. One speaker is specifically designed for high frequencies, while the other is for bass-reflex and low frequencies. The Epson projector has excellent reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Customers especially like its brightness, picture quality, and remote control. Pros: Up to 150" projection with 1080p resolution

Integrated dual-speaker audio system

Connectivity with streaming devices Cons: High price tag

Only 1 HDMI port $799 at Amazon

Anker Nebula Mars Pro 500 Best 720p portable projector While the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro 500 doesn't have 1080p resolution like many other portable projectors on the market, it's still a customer favorite. This device has 500 lumens of brightness, a projection size of 40-100 inches, and up to three hours of battery life. The Anker Nebula Mars II has compatibility with HDMI and USB devices for connectivity with laptops, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and others. You can watch Netflix, YouTube, and more. The Anker projector has excellent reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Customers especially like its portability, picture quality, and brightness. Pros: Excellent color quality

Bluetooth speaker system

3+ hours of battery life Cons: Only 720p resolution

Mediocre brightness

Outdated software $549 at Amazon

ViewSonic M2 portable smart mini projector Best smart portable projector The ViewSonic M2 Portable Smart Mini Projector has excellent video quality, with 1080p resolution and screen projection from up to 100 inches. It also has excellent color accuracy and built-in premium Bluetooth audio. The ViewSonic device is known for its smart device capabilities. It includes a Wi-Fi connection to the app store, allowing you to use various streaming services. You can also utilize voice control for Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It also has connectivity via HDMI and USB Type C to media players, PCs, Macs, and other mobile devices. The ViewSonic projector has good reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Customers especially like the quality of material, value for the money, and the sound quality. Pros: 1080p resolution

Bluetooth speaker system

Smart connectivity Cons: High price tag

Battery not included $659 at Amazon

BenQ GV2 Wireless Mini portable projector Best portable projector for outdoor use The BenQ GV2 projector is perfect for anyone who enjoys spending their free time outdoors. This device is splash and drop resistant, meaning you can safely use it on your outdoor adventures. It has 1080p for HD images and 4-watt chambered audio with a Bluetooth speaker. The BenQ project connects to various streaming services using Aptoide. It provides Wi-Fi and hotspot mode for various forms of entertainment. You can also connect devices such as a FireStick, Roku, and Apple TV via HDMI. The BenQ projector has decent reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars. Customers especially like the brightness, picture quality, and sound quality. Pros: Designed for outdoor use

Built in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Compatible with streaming services Cons: Mediocre customer reviews

High price tag $599 at Amazon

Yaber V2 Wi-Fi Mini projector Best budget projector Many portable projectors come with a high price tag, but the Yaber V2 projector is perfect for those who want excellent quality on a budget. It includes full-screen 1080p and up to 200 inches of projection. It has built-in dual stereo speakers. The Yaber's Wi-Fi capabilities make it easy to connect to both iOS and Android devices for mirroring movies, videos, photos, and games. It can also connect to your other devices including a TV box, Fire Stick TV, Chromecast, PC, laptop, tablet, and more. The Yaber projector has excellent reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.3 of 5 stars. Customers especially like the value for the money, remote control, and picture quality. Pros: Affordable price tag

Wi-Fi capabilities

Up to 200" projection Cons: Mediocre brightness

Streaming not supported for many apps $127 at Amazon

What should you look for when buying a projector? When buying a projector, consider your budget, how you plan to use it, and what features are most important to you.

Do portable projectors need to be plugged in? Many portable projectors come with batteries, meaning you can use them for several hours at a time without needing to plug them in.

Can you watch Netflix on a portable projector? Many portable projectors allow you to stream Netflix and other streaming services. But some limit your ability to mirror and stream subscription-based content.

How did we choose these products? There are many portable projectors on the market, and it can be difficult to figure out which one is right for you. To choose the best portable projectors for 2021, we considered a variety of factors, including the price, resolution, connectivity, picture quality, and more. Our goal with this list was to find a projector to fit every need and price point. As a result, we chose both premium and budget projectors, as well as one designed for outdoor use, and one with outstanding smart capabilities. As a result, every shopper can find one on the list that fits their needs.

Which is the right projector for you? Now that we've covered our favorite projectors, how do you decide which is best for you? First, consider your budget. The projectors on this list fall under a wide range of price points, from less than $100 to $700. Narrowing down your budget can help identify the best options for you. Next, consider the situations in which you expect to use your portable projector. Will you be using it during your next backyard barbecue, or do you hope to take it on your next outdoor adventure? It's also important to consider your connectivity needs. First, do you want a smart device that you can connect to other devices wirelessly? Or do you want to be able to connect other devices via HDMI or USB input? Finally, pay attention to the specifications of each projector you're considering, including the resolution, projection length, speakers, and other features.