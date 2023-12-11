Why this $280 smart projector is essential for me during the holidays

This little projector packs a serious punch. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

When I think of projectors, I get images of elementary school children staring blankly at a screen or a group of business team members looking on as a meeting drones on.

Up until now, I never would have thought a projector could so easily spread Netflix films or TV on a wall or a screen with ease, but that's exactly what the Emotn N1 does -- and it does this task with a simplicity that truly surprised me.

When I received the Emotn N1 for review, I thought it was going to be another instance of a device streaming low-quality video that would take considerable effort to set up. I couldn't have been more wrong.

The Emotn N1 setup was as simple as it could be. Turn it on, face it toward a large, flat surface (think wall or screen), pair the remote, connect it to your wireless network, connect it to your Netflix account, and start watching. It really was that simple.

And, much to my surprise, the video was amazingly crisp and without the slightest lag. With Emotn N1 set up, I suddenly realized how it could be used most effectively -- during the holidays. Imagine a large gathering of people, such as a family or office party, where you might want to have Christmas movies playing without forcing people to gather around a television. This projector is perfect for that task.

But the Emotn N1 isn't just about watching Netflix (although it is officially licensed for that particular service). The projector can also deliver YouTube, Amazon Prime, and content from any device that allows you to connect via HDMI or USB. And if you don't have Wi-Fi available, you can use a wired connection or even tether the projector to a phone or hotspot.

The specs

Native 1080p FHD quality, HDR10+HLG with a 1.25:1 throw ratio and 500 ANSI Lumens

60" to 120" projection size and zoom feature from 100% to 50%

ToF Auto Focus and Auto Keystone correction

Cinema-like sound, enhanced with Dolby Audio, with two 5W speakers and a noise level of less than 26dB

5G wireless and wired connectivity, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 (so you can connect external speakers)

Integrated flip-out stand with an additional threaded connection, so you can attach it to a stand

Dimensions -- 7.16 x 4.92 x 7.55 inches

50,000-hour LED lamp for long-lasting usage without having to deal with replacements

My experience

I've used projectors before and they can be a hassle to get right. There's always the keystone issue to deal with (making sure every angle is at 90 degrees), but the Emotn N1 does this task automatically (and very well). And, wow, was the video crisp. The only problem I had was finding a suitable wall to throw the video onto. My wife has an impeccable eye for interior design, and she makes good use of every inch of space, so I wound up testing the projector on a closet door. That issue aside, the video was impressive (even with the lights on).

Of course, for $399 (or $280 at the time of writing), the video should be sharp. As far as sound goes, that was almost as impressive. What you can expect from the dual 5W speakers is sound that's every bit equal to your TV speakers. No, it's not soundbar-level quality, but with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, you can always connect it to an external speaker to enhance the sound. With USB-C to HDMI, I was even able to connect my Nintendo Switch through the projector.

The Emotn N1 offers HTMI, Wired, and USB connectivity.

I did read some reports of the auto-keystone feature not working as expected. What I found is that the automatic feature only works if the projector is set at a proper distance from the screen or wall. Place the device too close or too far and the automatic mode will not work. Fortunately, there is a manual mode that is very easy to use. That feature also means you can get the projected image correct, no matter the angle of the projector. And with a user-friendly menu system, anyone can configure this projector properly.

Although the Emotn N1 Smart Projector isn't quite as "smart" as you might want it to be, at $399 -- and with the clarity of image and sound -- you could do a lot worse.

If you're looking to show movies, TV, or other videos for parties and gatherings, the Emotn N1 is a great option. Just don't assume this projector will do everything for you. Chances are pretty good that you'll have to manually adjust the focus and keystone (unless you get the distance and angle just right), but given how easy the menu is to navigate, that task shouldn't be a problem for anyone. And if Netflix, Amazon Prime, or YouTube are your go-to for movies and television, this little projector is worth every penny.