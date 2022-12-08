'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
When you're cruising down a lonely stretch of highway, it's easy to get swept away and forget about the pressure of your foot on the gas. Next thing you know, you might be getting a pricey speeding ticket or even a date in traffic court. If only you had a radar detector.
A radar detector notifies you when your vehicle's speed may be monitored by law enforcement. This gives you the ability to find police before they find you, giving you a chance to slow your speed and correct your driving. In short, radar detectors can help you drive safer while saving you money with fewer tickets.
Tech Specs: Power source:DC | Display type: OLED | Voltage: 12 Volts
The Uniden R7 gets our pick for the best radar detector overall, thanks to its customizable voice alerts and false alarm detection. It keeps you safer with advanced false alert filtering, 360-degree monitoring, and arrow detection. There is even GPS technology employed to help the device remember and mute typical false alarms. You'll also find red light and speed camera locations will automatically update to remain current at all times. The OLED display is a bonus for easy visibility.
Tech Specs: Power source: DC | Display type: OLED | Voltage: 12 Volts
If you find yourself on a budget, the Cobra RAD 480i can be a fantastic fit for you. It is extremely affordable at just $150, especially when compared to others in its class. LaserEye technology helps detect signals from all around your vehicle for better front and rear detection, while built-in security protocols help provide early warnings while reducing the threat of false alarms. Use the corresponding iRadar app to view further up the road or receive real-time alerts from the over three million drivers in the community.
Tech Specs: Power source: DC | Display type: OLED
The Escort MAX 360c gives you the ability to customize your screen, viewing in high resolution details like signal type and strength when you connect to Escort Live. Incorporated is a full-color graphic display that uses both antennas and arrows to identify risks around your vehicle and near your location. This radar detector is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices for easy connectivity. Plus, there is the benefit of built-in WiFi, so you can see in real-time if there is a ticket threat in your future.
Tech Specs: Power source: DC | Display type: OLED | Voltage: 12 volts
The Radenso XP can detect radar alerts from several miles away, plus there is the addition of blind spot and traffic monitoring to help avoid false alerts. If you do not want to receive alerts at lower speeds, you have the option to set low-speed muting, so you skip the notifications when you dip below a specific speed of your choosing. There is also GPS Lockout technology that allows your device to remember false alerts in the past, so you never have repeat alerts.
Tech Specs: Power source: DC | Display type: OLED | Voltage: 12 Volts
The Uniden R3 uses a combination of technologies to operate. Advanced False Alert Filtering provides greater protection against invalid threats, while GPS technology finds and tracks your location against known radars in and around your location. When you drive along your usual route, you will skip all of the common false alerts with built-in memory for your detector. Your device will also come preloaded with red lights and speed cameras, staying current with Firmware updates to ensure you have a head start wherever you need one.
The Uniden R7 wins ZDNET's pick as the best radar detector, thanks to its incredible performance, reliability, and value. To see how it stacks up against our other best radar detectors, here is an overview of each model.
Best radar detector
Cost
Display
Voltage
Uniden R7
$459.99
OLED
12 Volts
Cobra RAD 480i
$149.95
OLED
12 Volts
Escort MAX 360c
$636.56
OLED
12 Volts
Radenso XP
$199.99
OLED
12 Volts
Uniden R3
$299.99
OLED
12 Volts
Here we offer our recommendations to help you find the best radar detector for your needs.
Choose this radar detector...
If you want...
Uniden R7
Overall performance at a reasonable price
Cobra RAD 480i
An affordable radar detector
Escort MAX 360c
An easy-to-view screen
Radenso XP
A radar detector that is easy to use
Uniden R3
Excellent value for your dollar
While searching for the best radar detectors, we consider several factors:
Commercial vehicles, military bases, and federal parks have all banned radar detectors nationwide. Check local laws and regulations in your area before investing in one of the best radar detectors.
The Electronic Code of Federal Regulations currently states that just two places -- Washington D.C. and Virginia -- where radar detectors are illegal. Be sure to check local laws before use to ensure you are in compliance with local and state laws.
The cost of a radar detector significantly varies from a few hundred dollars to more than a thousand dollars. The best radar detectors range in price from $150 to less than $650, depending on the model you choose.
In our search to find the best radar detectors, we also found these models that may be worth considering.