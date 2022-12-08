/>
What are the best radar detectors, and are they legal?

The best radar detectors can remind you to drive safely and help you avoid traffic tickets. Stay prepared on the road with the best radar detectors available right now.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright

When you're cruising down a lonely stretch of highway, it's easy to get swept away and forget about the pressure of your foot on the gas. Next thing you know, you might be getting a pricey speeding ticket or even a date in traffic court. If only you had a radar detector.

A radar detector notifies you when your vehicle's speed may be monitored by law enforcement. This gives you the ability to find police before they find you, giving you a chance to slow your speed and correct your driving. In short, radar detectors can help you drive safer while saving you money with fewer tickets.

Uniden R7

Best radar detector overall
Uniden R7
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Integrated GPS
  • Strong signal strength
  • Ease of use
cons
  • On the larger side
  • Lacks Bluetooth
Tech Specs: Power source:DC | Display type: OLED | Voltage: 12 Volts

The Uniden R7 gets our pick for the best radar detector overall, thanks to its customizable voice alerts and false alarm detection. It keeps you safer with advanced false alert filtering, 360-degree monitoring, and arrow detection. There is even GPS technology employed to help the device remember and mute typical false alarms. You'll also find red light and speed camera locations will automatically update to remain current at all times. The OLED display is a bonus for easy visibility. 

View now at AmazonView now at UnidenView now at Walmart

Cobra RAD 480i

Best budget radar detector
Cobra RAD 480i
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Voice alerts
  • Adjustable sensitivity
cons
  • Noisy
  • Suffers from false alerts
Tech Specs: Power source: DC | Display type: OLED | Voltage: 12 Volts  

If you find yourself on a budget, the Cobra RAD 480i can be a fantastic fit for you. It is extremely affordable at just $150, especially when compared to others in its class. LaserEye technology helps detect signals from all around your vehicle for better front and rear detection, while built-in security protocols help provide early warnings while reducing the threat of false alarms. Use the corresponding iRadar app to view further up the road or receive real-time alerts from the over three million drivers in the community.  

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Best Buy

Escort MAX 360c

Best radar detector display
Escort MAX 360c
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Excellent connectivity
  • Rear radar antenna
  • Auto lockout
cons
  • Pricey
  • Mediocre rear-range
Tech Specs: Power source: DC | Display type: OLED 

The Escort MAX 360c gives you the ability to customize your screen, viewing in high resolution details like signal type and strength when you connect to Escort Live. Incorporated is a full-color graphic display that uses both antennas and arrows to identify risks around your vehicle and near your location. This radar detector is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices for easy connectivity. Plus, there is the benefit of built-in WiFi, so you can see in real-time if there is a ticket threat in your future. 

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at The Home Depot

Radenso XP

Best user-friendly radar detector
Radenso XP
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Integrated GPS
  • Mute feature
  • Voice alerts
cons
  • Average range
  • Some false alarms
Tech Specs: Power source: DC | Display type: OLED | Voltage: 12 volts  

The Radenso XP can detect radar alerts from several miles away, plus there is the addition of blind spot and traffic monitoring to help avoid false alerts. If you do not want to receive alerts at lower speeds, you have the option to set low-speed muting, so you skip the notifications when you dip below a specific speed of your choosing. There is also GPS Lockout technology that allows your device to remember false alerts in the past, so you never have repeat alerts. 

View now at AmazonView now at Crutchfield

Uniden R3

Best radar detector for the value
Uniden R3
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Simple installation
  • Long-range use
  • Rarely false alarms
cons
  • Suction cup fixture
  • Average display
Tech Specs: Power source: DC | Display type: OLED | Voltage: 12 Volts

The Uniden R3 uses a combination of technologies to operate. Advanced False Alert Filtering provides greater protection against invalid threats, while GPS technology finds and tracks your location against known radars in and around your location. When you drive along your usual route, you will skip all of the common false alerts with built-in memory for your detector. Your device will also come preloaded with red lights and speed cameras, staying current with Firmware updates to ensure you have a head start wherever you need one.  

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

What is the best radar detector?

The Uniden R7 wins ZDNET's pick as the best radar detector, thanks to its incredible performance, reliability, and value. To see how it stacks up against our other best radar detectors, here is an overview of each model. 

Best radar detector

Cost

Display

Voltage

Uniden R7

$459.99

OLED

12 Volts

Cobra RAD 480i

$149.95

OLED

12 Volts

Escort MAX 360c

$636.56

OLED

12 Volts

Radenso XP

$199.99

OLED

12 Volts

Uniden R3

$299.99

OLED

12 Volts

Which is the right radar detector for you?

Here we offer our recommendations to help you find the best radar detector for your needs.

Choose this radar detector...

If you want...

Uniden R7

Overall performance at a reasonable price

Cobra RAD 480i

An affordable radar detector

Escort MAX 360c

An easy-to-view screen

Radenso XP

A radar detector that is easy to use

Uniden R3

Excellent value for your dollar

How did we choose these radar detectors?

While searching for the best radar detectors, we consider several factors:

  • Features: There are several bonus features you may find from model to model, such as GPS connectivity or false alert detection. These features can greatly simplify use and improve your chances of picking up on radar. 
  • Display: Visibility is a critical factor when selecting a radar detector. The best radar detectors come with an OLED display that provides greater clarity and color for your images.
  • Cost: Budget is a primary concern for many users, so we look for the best affordable radar detectors that come at a reasonable cost for their features.

Is it illegal to have a radar detector in your vehicle?

Commercial vehicles, military bases, and federal parks have all banned radar detectors nationwide. Check local laws and regulations in your area before investing in one of the best radar detectors.

In which states are radar detectors banned?

The Electronic Code of Federal Regulations currently states that just two places -- Washington D.C. and Virginia -- where radar detectors are illegal. Be sure to check local laws before use to ensure you are in compliance with local and state laws.

How much does a radar detector cost?

The cost of a radar detector significantly varies from a few hundred dollars to more than a thousand dollars. The best radar detectors range in price from $150 to less than $650, depending on the model you choose.

Are there alternative radar detectors worth considering?

In our search to find the best radar detectors, we also found these models that may be worth considering. 

