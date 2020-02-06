Best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals: Save big on Samsung phones before the S20 arrives

About a year ago, Samsung launched the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10 5G. They're expected to be updated on Feb. 11 with the new Galaxy S20 (no, not the Galaxy S11). If you're in the market for a new-ish Samsung phone and are hoping to save a bit of cash along the way, perhaps consider buying one of last year's Galaxy S10 models.

After all, they're still premium flagship devices -- only, now that they're about to be replaced, they're cheaper than ever. ZDNet combed through several carrier and retailer listings and found some of the best Galaxy S10 deals on offer right now.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn an affiliate commission from some of the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review.



Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10 Plus at Best Buy $450 savings Best Buy has discounted the Samsung Galaxy S10 (as well as the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 Plus, if you prefer those handsets) by at least $300 with a qualified activation through Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. If you want to save the most amount of money, get a base model through Verizon. Your monthly payment spread across a 24-month plan will equal about a $450 savings -- no matter which phone you buy. View Now at Best Buy

Galaxy S10 5G at Best Buy $700 savings Best Buy is offering the 5G version of Samsung's Galaxy S10 (256GB) for $25 per month when activated on Sprint. A $30 activation fee applies. Or, you can pay $600 up-front. It still features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, wireless Qi charging technology, and all-day battery life, but also 5G connectivity. Keep in mind it had a starting price of $1,300 when it launched in 2019, so you're saving about $700. View Now at Best Buy

Galaxy S10 at DailySteals $400 savings (with promo code) Our siter site, CNET, partnered with DailySteals to offer the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB model) for just $500 with the promo code CNETS10 applied at checkout. It is new, comes in non-retail "bulk" packaging, and the one-year Samsung warranty still applies. This phone originally sold for $900, so you're saving $400 View Now at DailySteals

Galaxy S10 at T-Mobile Buy one get one free (add a line) T-Mobile is selling the Galaxy S10 at no cost to you -- if you buy a second phone and add a line through the US carrier. You'll get your savings via monthly bill credits. You must buy both phones on a qualifying line, and then you'll receive the value of the second phone through 24 or 36 monthly bill credits. View Now at T-Mobile

Galaxy S10 at Sprint Free (on Sprint Flex for 18 months) Sprint is offering the Galaxy S10 for free. Technically, it's a leased phone, as you must get it on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, which, for a limited time, allows you to pay nothing for the entire 18 months. Then, at month 18, you can return it and upgrade to a new model or buy it (via one lump payment or six monthly payments). View Now at Sprint

Galaxy S10 series at Verizon $150 savings At Verizon, you can add a Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+, or Galaxy S10 5G with monthly device payments or at full retail price to your cart and get $150 credited to your account over 24 months. Alternatively, add one Galaxy S10 series smartphone and a second S10 or Note 10 phone with monthly device payments to your cart, and if one of these phones is a new phone line on any Verizon Unlimited plan, you'll get $600 plus $150 credited to your account over 24 months. View Now at Verizon