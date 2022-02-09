The best Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra deals

Image: Samsung

Even though the Samsung Galaxy S22 is nearly here, the Galaxy S21 series is still a solid option.

Thanks to features like three cameras, a 64-bit Octa-Core Processor, an impressive Super AMOLED display, a good battery life, and more, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is perfect for those not looking to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S22 quite yet.

When the phones first debuted in January 2021, they started at $799 and went up to $1199 for the high-end S21 Ultra model. However, you can now get one for a lot less now. You can even find the Galaxy S21 FE with 5G on sale. Here are the best deals.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, S21, or S21 Plus at Samsung $425 off To make way for the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung itself has some great deals off of all three of the Galaxy S21 models. All devices are $425 off, with the S21 FE at $274.99, the Galaxy S21 Plus (with the 6.7-inch display) at $574.99, and the S21 (with the 6.2-inch display) at $374.99.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at AT&T $4.45 off per month AT&T has a special on the 128 GB Samsung Galaxy S21 FE model right now. While the price is monthly ($15 per month), this deal lets you save over $50 a year by reducing your monthly payments. The discounted monthly rate requires 0% APR over 36 months.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at Verizon Up to $700 off with a trade in Verizon's also got a way to save on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and is currently offering up to $700 off when you trade in your old phone. You must have an Unlimited plan in order to get this deal.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at Amazon $100 off Amazon has plenty of options to purchase an unlocked Samsung Galaxy phone directly from the Samsung Electronics Store. This deal is for the 128GB version, but the 256GB is also $100 off right now on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus at Amazon $100 off Another option on Amazon is the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. This deal only applies to the 128GB Phantom Silver model, so other colors will cost you the retail price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 at Amazon $225.99 off If you don't mind a pre-owned phone, this deal is a great option to consider. Amazon guarantees that the pre-owned product has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned and ensures a 90-day refund or replacement.