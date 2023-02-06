'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is officially out! Available for preorder starting on Feb. 1, the three variations of the phone will launch in stores and online on Feb. 17.
The three versions of the S23 come at different price points and they're each available in phantom black, cream, green, and lavender:
For a limited time, retailers are offering discounts on Galaxy S23 cases and screen protectors. ZDNET experts factored in price, protection, durability, sustainability, and feel to find the following best cases for the new Galaxy S23.
The Otterbox Defender Series Pro is a tough line of cases. Offering more than just a rugged exterior for your phone, the Defender has a lasting antimicrobial component to protect your hands from common bacteria. If your phone goes everywhere with you, the Defender Series Pro is the case to get. DROP+ protection means that your Galaxy S23 will be protected from four times as many drops as the military standard.
The Pro series has a holster that you can clip to your belt or use as a kickstand. The case is made of more than 50% recycled plastic, works with wireless charging, and has multiple layers of defense within it. It's offered at multiple retailers, with a discounted bundle at Verizon going for $40 off.
The only downside? The extra layers of protection add bulk to your phone. There's also the $65 price tag.
The Zagg Santa Cruz is a clear case that shows off the color of your phone. It's slim, lightweight, and scratch-resistant while also protecting your phone from drops up to 13 feet or 4 meters. Zagg emphasizes that the case is made with D3O, which is a flexible material that protects your phone from bumps, drops, and anything else.
Fun fact: D3O is used in other protective gear, like football helmets and the insoles of pro running shoes. D3O is injected and molded into the Santa Cruz case to highlight the color of your phone and offer additional protection. The Santa Cruz Snap also has an antimicrobial agent built-in. These cases are made from partially recycled plastics and cost around $40.
The herringbone texture of the Spigen Neo Hybrid case sets it apart from the rest, showcasing double protection with a shock absorption TPU layer and a polycarbonate bumper. The case has precise cutouts with raised bezels to protect the screen and cameras from surface scratches.
If you're familiar with the Spigen Liquid Air series, which retails for about $17 per case, you'll like the Neo Hybrid -- it's an upgrade on the Liquid Air with its reinforced bumper, and it has a textured surface that makes the case easy to grip.
The Pelican Ranger is a scratch-resistant, antimicrobial case made of standard certified recycled materials. It has impressive military-grade drop protection of up to 15 feet. The 360-degree shock absorption is due in part to reinforced sides and cushioned corners.
It has tactile grips on the sides so you won't drop your phone as easily. The Pelican Ranger shines in its slim yet robust frame, with an exterior that's more functional than flashy. You can choose between a matte black case or a yellow-resistant clear case (the latter is $15 more).
Casetify, a celeb favorite, sells one-of-a-kind customizable cases that are good for the planet too. You can add your name to a Samsung exclusive design, like Nightography, Gradient Warp, or Galaxy Ticket (all linked below) or you can add your favorite picture(s) to the back of your case with the custom photo design option.
Casetify cases are made of a plant-based EcoShock material that can withstand drops up to 8.2 feet at four times the military standard. Each phone case is made in part through the Re/Casetify initiative that aims to repurpose old phone cases.
More than 160,000 old phone cases have been repurposed through Re/Casetify. The cases are on the pricier side, at $62-$72 depending on the specific Galaxy S23 device.
The best phone case overall is the OtterBox Defender Series Pro for its advanced antimicrobial and drop protection.
Phone Case
Price
Can withstand drops up to…
Standout material
OtterBox Defender Series Pro
$65
4x military standard
Antimicrobial, more than 50% recycled plastic
Zagg Santa Cruz
$40
13 feet
Antimicrobial, partially recycled plastics, D3O
Spigen Neo Hybrid
$18.99
Military standard
TPU and polycarbonate
Pelican Ranger
$45
15 feet
Antimicrobial, recycled materials
Casetify Custom Samsung Exclusive
$62-72
8.2 feet
Plant-based EcoShock, upcycled phone cases
Each of the phone cases below has a unique use case. Three out of the five cases have antimicrobial properties and four out of the five contain recycled materials. Here are the differences between the cases.
Choose this phone case…
If you want…
OtterBox Defender Series Pro
A tough case that gives you peace of mind
Zagg Santa Cruz
The color of your Galaxy S23 to show through your case
Spigen Neo Hybrid
A phone case under $20 that still has great drop protection
Pelican Ranger
A sleek case that can withstand drops of up to 15 feet
Casetify Custom Samsung Exclusive
Customizable options that prioritize the planet, too
Sustainability was a main focus of ours. The Pelican Ranger, Casetify custom case, Zagg Santa Cruz, and OtterBox Defender Series Pro are all made of at least partially recycled materials.
Drop protection was also key -- after all, the purpose of a case is to make sure your expensive new phone stays protected. The phone cases on this list can save your Samsung Galaxy S23 from drops at precipitous heights.
Antimicrobial protection emerged as a focus as well. Bacteria on your phone case can lead to unpleasant odors at best.
The biggest changes between the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines are the new 200MP primary camera in the S23 and a better system-on-a-chip with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The design elements of the two phones are the same, with both phones having nearly the same dimensions and weights.
One design improvement of the S23 is its Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, which is better than the Gorilla Glass Victus of the S22.
Also: Samsung Galaxy S23 vs S22: Which model should you buy?
There are three models in the Galaxy S23 lineup: the S23 ($799), the S23+ ($999), and the S23 Ultra ($1,199). The Galaxy S23 has a lower price point and a smaller display of 6.1 inches compared to the Ultra's 6.8 inches. It's also less heavy, at 5.93 oz compared to 8.25 oz, and has a 3,900mAh battery compared to the Ultra's 5,000mAh battery.
The two phones have the same SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, and both are IP68-rated devices, meaning that they are waterproof for longer periods of immersion (think 30 minutes in about 5 feet of water) and dust-tight.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a pen, specifically an embedded S Pen for a phablet experience.
Also: Every Samsung Galaxy S23 model compared: Which model should you buy?
Yes, there are. The Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup is new, so cases are limited. The bundles below, however, offer a solid case with a screen protector and a charger for a discount. The Incipio Duo bundle, the OtterBox Symmetry bundle, or the Gear4 Crystal Palace bundle are each $30 off.