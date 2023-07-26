'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Protect your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with these reliable cases
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is finally here. Announced during Wednesday's Samsung Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, the company's newest flip phone delivers a lighter, slimmer look and feel compared to its Z Flip 4 predecessor, as well as a larger 3.4-inch external display. The phone goes on sale August 11, starting at $999.
Also: Samsung's Z Flip 5 finally has the one feature everyone's been asking for
To protect such an investment, you'll want a reliable case that can handle bumps, kicks, and drops. We've compiled the most stylish and sturdiest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases you can buy to protect your phone once it ships. With consideration of price, durability, and style, here are ZDNET's picks.
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases you can buy right now
- Lightweight
- Withstands drops of up to five feet
- Variety in customization
- Expensive
- Clear/black case could show dust and dirt
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Casetify Impact Case features: Comes in clear/black and haze purple | Made from 65% recycled material
Casetify's Flip 5 case protects your phone from drops of up to five feet with 1X Military Standard Protection, its proprietary EcoShock technology, and a raised bezel to curb screen scratches or breaks. The cases come in clear/black and haze purple, and you can customize your own case by adding personal prints, designs, names, and monograms. Casetify cases are also made from 65% recycled material, if you're in the market for an eco-conscious case brand.
- Budget-friendly
- Comes in six different colors
- Anti-scratch and shockproof
- Matte casing could hide the color of the phone itself
- Sleek feel could make it too slippery
Caredoctor Shockproof Protective Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Case features: Comes in black, blue, pink, green, purple, and white | Made with polycarbonate
Caredoctor's shockproof protective case is made with polycarbonate and comes in six different colors, including a pastel blue, a forest green, and a baby pink. At 1.5mm, the case is anti-fingerprint, anti-stain, and anti-scratch. The Casedoctor case also offers a 0.3mm raised screen edge and a 0.5mm raised camera edge to provide an extra layer of protection around the parts of your phone that matter most. If you're looking for a basic, thin case that will protect your Z Flip 5 at a low cost, this one will work great.
- 360-degree fall protection
- Handy finger ring for easy carrying
- Military-grade protective cover
- Key ring and material could hinder seamless pocketability
- Leather casing doesn't offer TPU-level durability
Baili Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Leather Case features: Comes in black, grey, pink, purple, and green | Made with polycarbonate
Baili's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leather cases come in ten different colors that range from neutrals to pastels. The Z Flip 5 is already a pocketable, portable phone, but with an attached finger ring on this leather case you can free up even more hand real estate by carrying your phone on your finger.
The case has an HD mirror finish for yellowing- and deformation-protection, a military grade protective cover, and a camera screen protector to keep your new phone's lens scratch-free. Baili also came out with other Z Flip 5 case designs, one that is more bare-bones and basic and another that offers a funkier wave design. At $31, this case is a middle-of-the-road option for a protective, handy, and stylish phone carrier.
What are the best Z Flip 5 cases?
So far, these are the best cases for Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases available and their respective prices.
Case
Price
Caredoctor Shockproof Protective Case
$16
Baili Leather Case
$31
Casetify Impact Case
$70
Which is the right Z Flip 5 case for you?
Choose this case if...
You want...
Caredoctor Shockproof Protective Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Case…
If you're looking for a budget-friendly protective case.
Baili's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Leather…
If you want a stylish and portable case with a handy finger ring.
Casetify Z Flip 5 Impact Case…
If you want a stylish and protective case that offers a luxury feel for a higher price point
How we chose these Z Flip 5 phone cases
After researching available Z Flip 5 phone cases, we compiled a list of the best phone cases based on price, durability, and design.
Price: A good phone case shouldn't break the bank. While you will have to spend some money for a phone case that fully protects your Z Flip 5, you shouldn't drop your whole paycheck on one.
Durability: A well made case should keep your phone protected from the elements and any minor drops.
Design: We considered customization variety, color, style, portability, and functionality in regards to design.
When is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 available?
The Z Flip 5, as well as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, is available starting August 11.
Do you need a phone case?
After spending $999 on a new Z Flip 5, you might not want to pay the extra money for a phone case. But, while a protective phone case might be a hefty expense up front, a well-made phone case will secure your Z Flip 5 from scratches or cracks and keep it in tip-top shape for the long run. Think of it this way: a protective phone case prevents the high expense of getting your Z Flip 5's broken screen repaired, a service that can often cost over $100.
Are the Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 5 cases the same?
No, the Flip 5 has a larger display size and a different shape so the case sizes will be different. If you're upgrading from your Z Flip 4 to a Z Flip 5 you will need a different case.