Best Samsung phones in 2020: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Galaxy Z Flip, and more

The latest figures for worldwide smartphone market share show that Samsung continues to lead the world with 20% of the market. Huawei is just behind at 17%, while Apple follows with 14%.

Keep in mind Samsung's latest phones are the Galaxy S20 series and new A51, with a new Note lineup launching in the next few months. It's second foldable phone is available -- with rumors of a Fold successor launching soon, too.

But if you're looking for a Samsung handset available now, these are the top choices.

2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G Must read: Galaxy S20 Plus 5G review CNET

Galaxy S20 Plus 5G review Given that the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is a very large phone, the S20 Plus 5G may be the better option for the masses. It feels much better in the hand and offers nearly the same capability as the S20 Ultra 5G, at prices $200 less. After testing out the S20 Ultra 5G, I visited my local T-Mobile store and traded in my iPhone 11 Pro for a Galaxy S20 Plus. ZDNet's Jason Cipriani's full review of the S20 Plus accurately depicts the appeal of the S20 Plus and if I was to keep an S20 series the Plus would be the best version for me. The Samsung S20 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate display, 12GB RAM, 128GB to 512GB storage options with a microSD for even more capacity, three rear cameras, IP68 rating, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5. A 4,500mAh battery keeps you going for at least a day. We have seen up to a $200 price decrease on the S20 Plus since the launch, along with various bundles and trade-in offers. $1,200 at Best Buy $1,200 at AT&T Wireless

4. Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Image: Samsung Must read: Galaxy S20 5G review CNET The focus on the S20 line this year is universal 5G and improved camera experiences. The S20 5G is the most affordable S20 model, currently starting at $800. Other than smaller size, there are not many differences between this S20 and the S20 Ultra model. The S20 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate display, 12GB RAM, 128GB to 512GB storage options with a microSD for even more capacity, three rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery, IP68 rating, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5. The S20 does not support high band (mmWave) faster 5G networks, but these have limited range and in the current coronavirus situation is not as useful as longer-range low-band 5G networks. $1,000 at AT&T Wireless

7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Must read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review CNET The Samsung Galaxy Fold was one of my favorite devices ever launched by Samsung, but in the end, it just didn't meet my daily needs at a price that was too high to accept. This year Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip with the folding mechanism positioned for portrait mode. It sold with limited availability for a price of $1,400, but the people who did pick one up seemed to love the design and construction. The phone has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen when unfolded and closes in half to make it more portable. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a small 3,300mAh battery. Battery life is one concern with this phone, especially at a high price. The Z Flip has dual rear cameras and a side fingerprint sensor. It is a capable phone, but more of a fashion statement than a business phone. $1,324 at Amazon $1,380 at Best Buy

9. Samsung Galaxy S10e Must read: Samsung Galaxy S10e review CNET

Galaxy S10e review While I enjoyed a couple of months with the review S10 Plus, the S10e was more compelling due to its small size and capability packed into such a small form factor. I also like the side button fingerprint sensor and it remains one of my favorite compact smartphones still available. The Galaxy S10e has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage with a microSD for even more capacity, two rear cameras, IP68 rating, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, ANT+, and a stunning design. Compared to the S10 Plus, you will find a smaller display, smaller capacity battery, lack of telephoto camera, and a $200 lower starting price. The S10e can be found online for about $550 and is sure to please those looking for a smaller form factor smartphone. $550 at Amazon $750 at Sprint $750 at Boost Mobile

10. Samsung Galaxy A51 Image: Samsung Must read: Samsung Galaxy A51 review CNET The 2020 Apple iPhone SE has been garnering attention due to its $400 starting price. Samsung just launched its first A-series device in the US with the Galaxy A51 and it looks to take on the iPhone SE directly with the same $400 price. For $400, Samsung A51 buyers get a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage with a microSD card slot, 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, four rear cameras (including a depth sensor), 32MP front-facing camera, Android 10, and a large 4,000mAh battery. Specifications indicate Samsung is launching a serious iPhone SE contender here that even has a 3.5mm audio port. There is no dust/water resistance, but otherwise, it looks to be a capable device. $273 at Amazon $300 at Xfinity $288 at Walmart



