Home Innovation Smartphones

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 4 flexes larger battery and upgraded cameras

The latest clamshell foldable is more personalizable than ever for your content-creating needs.
christina-darby-headshot
Written by Christina Darby, Associate Editor on

Meet Samsung's newest flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Four generations in, the Galaxy Z Flip capitalizes on its nostalgic clamshell design with improved productivity and content-creating features from the inside out. That includes a new camera system that matches that of the Galaxy S22 Plus and some nifty shortcuts embedded in the outer display. The new generation foldable also features a slimmer hinge and an overall refined look with its glass back and sleek metal frames. 

Specifications

Display (Main Screen)

6.7-inch FHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120Hz refresh rate

Display (Cover Screen)

1.9-inch Super AMOLED

Dimensions (folded)

71.9x84.9x17.1mm

Dimensions (unfolded)

71.9x165.2x6.9mm

Weight

187g

Cameras

12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP front

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Memory and storage

8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB

Battery3,700mAh
DurabilityIPX8
SoftwareOne UI 4.1.1 over Android 12

The main upgrade with this year's Z Flip is its cameras. The rear setup now includes the same 12MP wide and a 12MP ultra-wide as the Galaxy S22 Plus, which is a significant step up from the Z Flip 3's camera array. To leverage the improved hardware, Samsung has introduced a series of features and camera tricks. 

For video creatives, the Z Flip 4's FlexCam helps you record content hands-free. By opening to full screen and using the bottom half of the clamshell design as a stable base, the camera viewfinder encompasses the upper half and gives you the freedom to snap and record without the bother of having to find a mount. Samsung says its partnership with Meta should allow users to skip any formatting hassles; the Flip4's FlexCam automatically formats your photos and videos to fit Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, so the app caters to your recording -- not the other way around. 

Galaxy Z Flip4 opened

When unfolded, the Z Flip 4's 6.7-inch display is like any other large-sized handset.

June Wan/ZDNET

For a quick shot, users don't even have to flip open their phone and fumble for the camera. The outer display (or, Cover Screen) can serve as a viewfinder for standard wide-angle shots and ultra-wide ones.

The Quick Shot feature also allows you to record videos by flexing the Z Flip 4 at varying degrees so you can find the perfect shooting angle. If you're a content creator or a vlogger -- this is a huge breakthrough for uninterrupted content-creating. 

Quick Shot also allows you to take outer-screen selfies in portrait mode and preview your images in the actual aspect ratio -- in real-time. Taking a rear-camera selfie has never been easier.   

The hands-free features don't stop at the camera, though. Users can make calls, reply to text messages, and even unlock their car (via Samsung wallet) all from the Cover Screen. Think of it as a pocket-sized personal assistant. 

More: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: Still a good deal?

With all these updated capabilities, you may wonder how well the phone lasts between charges. The new Z Flip 4 is powered by a 3,700mAh battery, which Samsung says should last three more hours than the previous generations' 3,300mAh capacity. With Super Fast charging, the Z Flip 4 can charge up to 50% within 30 minutes.  

Not to mention, the Z Flip 4 features the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, giving its power and battery performance great efficiency and durability. We'll have to see how the new chipset, with the base 8GB of RAM on the Z Flip, fares with real-world use in our full review.

Galaxy Z Flip4 stacked phones in all colors

The Z Flip 3 in Black, Blue, Pink Gold, and Bora Purple.

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

In the past, namely the early 2000s, the flip phone was both a tool and an accessory. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 taps into that essence by allowing users to customize the look and feel of the hardware and software. Beyond the four primary color options -- Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold and Blue -- customers will be able to create a Bespoke edition Z Flip, with the ability to choose from over 70 color combinations. Also, you can now customize the 1.9 inch Cover Screen with unique clock designs, your own images or moving videos, or a GIF for fun.   

Check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

 View now at Samsung

You can preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 beginning today, August 10, with prices starting at $999.99 and color options ranging from Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold and Blue. Customers who preorder between now and August 25 will receive up to $900 off with an eligible trade-in, a complimentary case, and a free memory upgrade to double the storage.

Samsung

