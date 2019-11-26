The very best smart speakers for 2019

Smart speakers come in a range of sizes with varying features and price points. Honestly, it can get confusing. To help you figure out which are the best and why, so that you can properly outfit your office with premium sound and perhaps voice control, ZDNet is rounding up the very best connected speakers available to buy in 2019.

Most of these speakers offer Alexa and Google Assistant, and all of them offer the ability to stream tunes over Bluetooth. These are the smart speakers to get if you want to impress your friends and truly immerse yourself in high-def sounds. If you don't feel like spending tons of cash, we included some cheaper options, too.

Best smart speakers

Bose Home Speaker 500 for $400

Bose is known for its high-quality sound systems, and the Bose Home Speaker is a prime example. The best part? It's $100 off on Amazon for the 2019 holiday season, bringing the cost down to $300.

Bose Home Speaker 300 for $260

The Bose Home Speaker 300 offers the same quality sound performance as the Home Speaker 500 for a cheaper price. It basically just ditched the screen. It not only offers a choice of Alexa or Google Assistant, it can also play quite loud, with excellent microphone response. It has 3.5mm input and Bluetooth, too. And it's $60 off -- so $200 -- for Black Friday 2019.

Google Home Max for $300

The Google Home Max is Google's top-of-the-line smart speaker. It obviously offers Google Assistant smarts, but it also provides deeper and clearer audio than Google's other smart speakers. (If you're looking for a cheaper, smaller smart speaker with built-in Google Assistant, there's the $80 Google Home and $25 Google Home Mini.)

Apple Homepod for $300

The Apple Homepod is the best smart speaker choice for those who own everything Apple. It has excellent bass and consistently superior sound quality. It is easy to set up, too: Your iPhone and other Apple devices will immediately recognize the Homepod, and then you can use Siri to stream high-fidelity music. Plus, Siri can hear you from across a room.

Amazon Echo Studio for $200

Amazon's latest, biggest Echo device is the Echo Studio. It's the high-end choice with an equally high-end price, but it offers high-fidelity sound along with it, including 3D audio with a five-speaker setup and Dolby Atmos support. To go along with all of that premium sound, there's all the native Alexa functionality you can expect from an Amazon device.

Amazon Echo Plus for $150

The second-gen Echo Plus brings a temperature sensor, upgraded speakers, and a Zigbee hub. The Amazon Echo Plus is your best bet if you want an Echo. But if you're looking for the best sound quality, the Echo Studio is better.

Sonos Move for $400

Now we're getting into portable smart speakers. The Sonos Move is the latest smart speaker from Sonos. It has built-in Alexa and Google Assistant and Bluetooth capabilities. But what really makes the Move stand out is that it has a rechargeable battery with 10 hours of life, making it a great choice if you plan on moving it in and out of or around the office pretty regularly.

Sonos One for $200

The Sonos One also offers both Alexa and Google Assistant voice control, but with better sound quality than any similarly priced smart speaker. It packs far-field microphone performs, works great with Sonos multiroom system, and it can pair with a second One for stereo sound. It supports Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, too.

Sonos Beam for $400

The Sonos Beam is an Alexa-enabled soundbar. Yes, that means it isn't really a smart speaker, but it can work as one. Plus, it can easily be connected to your home office's TV to provide better sound. Either way, it can function on its own and provide you with a premium sound. You can even pair it to Sonos One speakers to create a more immersive experience.

Bose Soundlink Revolve for $200

The Soundlink Revolve is Bose's take on portable smart speaker. It works with both Google Assistant and Siri while offering 360-degree sound and Bluetooth connectivity. You can also connect multiple Soundlink Revolves together using the Bose app, providing a surround sound experience. It offers 12 hours of battery life and a threaded tripod mount to boot, too.

JBL Link 20 for $200

The Google Assistant-enabled JBL Link 20 has Google Chromecast built-in and can be linked to other Link and Chromecast speakers to create a multiroom setup. It offers impeccable sound quality for an on-the-go speaker, and it is fully waterproof. Other features include both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities and up to 10 hours of battery life.

JBL Link 500 for $300

The Link 500 is JBL's top-of-the-line smart speaker. It works with Google Assistant and has built-in Chromecast. If you're looking from sound big enough to fill a large space, the Link 500 is a great choice. It plays very loud and delivers strong bass for its size. It has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, as well.

More smart speakers

Here are a few more great smart speakers and where to find them: