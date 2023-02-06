/>
What is a bookshelf speaker, and which brand is best?

Klipsch brings us the best bookshelf speakers based on design, performance, and affordability. To see how it compares, these are the best bookshelf speakers of 2023.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on

Whether we're streaming music or watching the latest flick, many of us could benefit from a better speaker. However, not all of us want the clunky, space-hogging design of a floor speaker, and others just simply don't have room. 

That's why bookshelf speakers are the way to go. The best bookshelf speakers add not only functionality but also style to your standard, run-of-the-mill bookshelf. And, thanks to their compact size, they fit neatly out of the way, projecting sound from their nestled perch. 

To help you get started, we rounded up and ranked the best bookshelf speakers for your home or office.

Also: The best outdoor speakers

Klipsch R-51PM

Best bookshelf speaker overall
Klipsch R-51PM
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Fantastic audio
  • Booming bass
  • Excellent connectivity
Cons
  • Some plastic used in build
  • Subpar remote
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 8.5 x 7 x 13.3 inches | Weight: 10.6 pounds | Bluetooth: Yes | Watts: 60W

Klipsch R-51PM packs a serious punch. It has two-way-powered audio, a 1-inch aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter, and a 90 by 90-degree Tractrix horn to reduce artificial reverberations. Plus, Dynamic Bass EQ matches the ear's ability to hear lower frequencies. 

The two line-level and phono inputs allow you to easily switch between a turntable and other wired sources. Plus, the speakers offer excellent connectivity with both Bluetooth and wired connections for all your listening needs.

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Dayton Audio B652

Best budget bookshelf speaker
Dayton Audio B652
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • User-friendly
  • Durable build
  • Removable grill
Cons
  • Subpar bass
  • Not great for high volumes
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 6.4 x 7.1 x 11.8 inches | Weight: 10.43 pounds | Bluetooth: No | Watts: 75W

If you don't have a lot to spend, the Dayton Audio B652 is a fantastic choice for the best cheap bookshelf speaker. Each speaker measures less than 1 foot tall and 6.5 inches wide but still packs excellent bass for the size. With a removable grill cloth, you can enjoy a clean, streamlined design for your bookshelf with a black ebony pica vinyl cabinet finish. 

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Fluance Ai61

Best Bluetooth bookshelf speaker
Image of Fluance Ai61 on a wooden table with a typewriter.
Fluance
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Fantastic audio performance
  • Both wired and wireless options
  • Sleek design
Cons
  • Lackluster bass
  • No app
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 9.2 x 15.6 x 13.1 inches | Weight: 27.2 pounds | Bluetooth: Yes | Watts: 120W

The Fluance Ai61 brings a retro feel to your bookshelf, offering big sound in a very attractive package. With both Bluetooth and USB connectivity, you can choose between a wireless or wired connection with RCA, Optical and USB Type-C inputs. Either way, there is no sacrificing sound. These speakers feature a 120W amplifier, neodymium tweeters, and 6.5-inch woven glass fiber drivers, incorporating MDF wood cabinets for full-bodied sound. 

View now at Amazon

KEF LS50 Meta

Best bookshelf speaker splurge
KEF LS50 Meta
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Deep bass
  • Excellent clarity
  • Beautiful design
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Sold in pairs
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 7.87 x 11.02 x 11.89 inches | Weight: 17.2 pounds | Bluetooth: Yes| Watts: 75W

If you have extra to spend, meet the KEF LS50 Meta bookshelf speaker. To eliminate distortion, it features proprietary Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT) that reduces high-frequency vibrations to provide cleaner sound. The two-way bass-reflex cabinet provides deeper bass, and there's no grille to block sound or interfere with the design. Uni-Q® helps disperse music around the room for a more even listening experience.

View now at Amazon

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition

Best premium bookshelf speaker
Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Excellent bass
  • Improved clarity
  • Attractive aesthetics
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Sold in pairs
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 8.5 x 7 x 13.3 inches | Weight: 10.6 pounds | Bluetooth: No | Watts: 120W

The Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition is a special celebratory design. You can enjoy stunning clarity from the 6-inch continuum mid-bass drive units with better frequencies from the dual-layer aluminum dome and neodymium magnet. 

The integrated flow port reduces air turbulence so as not to interfere with bass. Plus, decoupled double dome tweeters help ensure that sound is evenly distributed throughout the room.

View now at Best Buy

What is the best bookshelf speaker?

The best bookshelf speaker is the Klipsch R-51PM, offering affordability and supreme performance wrapped up in a lightweight package.  To see how it compares, this is an overview of the best bookshelf speakers you can purchase today.

Best bookshelf speaker

Cost

Wattage

Weight

Klipsch R-51PM

$328

60W

10.6 pounds

Dayton Audio B652

$45

75W

10.43 pounds

Fluance Ai61

$300

120W

27.2 pounds

KEF LS50 Meta

$1,600

75W

17.2 pounds

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition

$1,000

120W

10.6 pounds

Which is the best bookshelf speaker for you?

Our expert recommendations can help you find the best bookshelf speaker for your home or office.

Choose this best bookshelf speaker...

If you want...

Klipsch R-51PM

Superior performance at an affordable price

Dayton Audio B652

The best cheap bookshelf speaker

Fluance Ai61

A Bluetooth-enabled bookshelf speaker

KEF LS50 Meta

To spend a little more

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition

The best high-end bookshelf speaker

How did we choose these best bookshelf speakers?

When finding the best bookshelf speakers, we consider several factors, including these. 

  • Sound quality: If you can't test the sound yourself, consider the makeup of each speaker, like tweeters, woofers, and amplifiers incorporated. You want to make sure you'll like the sound output, because after all, it's the whole reason to buy a speaker in the first place.
  • Connectivity: If you prefer a voice assistant, look for a bookshelf speaker with smart technology that includes Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit. 
  • Design: Because this speaker will be front and center on your bookshelf, we look for bookshelf speakers that complement home decor without leaving a large footprint on your shelf.  
  • Price: The cost of bookshelf speakers can vary significantly, depending on the features and design you choose. We chose the best bookshelf speakers that suit a variety of budgets, so there is something for everyone.  

What bookshelf speaker brand is best?

There are several manufacturers that make bookshelf-worthy speakers. However, the best bookshelf speakers come from brands like Klipsch, Fluance, and KEF. 

What is a bookshelf speaker?

A bookshelf speaker is a type of compact speaker that typically incorporates aesthetics into its design, such as Fluance Ai61's retro look or Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition's revamped design. It must be small enough to fit on a shelf and requires a flat surface in order to rest properly. 

How much does a bookshelf speaker cost?

A bookshelf speaker can range in cost from less than $100 to several thousand, depending on factors like the design and incorporated features. The best bookshelf speakers cost between $45 and $1,600, depending on the model you choose. 

Are there alternative best bookshelf speakers worth considering?

These speakers may also be worth your consideration for the best bookshelf speakers.

For other types of speakers, check out our top picks for the best stereo speakers, best PC speakers, and best portable speakers!

