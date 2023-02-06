'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Whether we're streaming music or watching the latest flick, many of us could benefit from a better speaker. However, not all of us want the clunky, space-hogging design of a floor speaker, and others just simply don't have room.
That's why bookshelf speakers are the way to go. The best bookshelf speakers add not only functionality but also style to your standard, run-of-the-mill bookshelf. And, thanks to their compact size, they fit neatly out of the way, projecting sound from their nestled perch.
To help you get started, we rounded up and ranked the best bookshelf speakers for your home or office.
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 8.5 x 7 x 13.3 inches | Weight: 10.6 pounds | Bluetooth: Yes | Watts: 60W
Klipsch R-51PM packs a serious punch. It has two-way-powered audio, a 1-inch aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter, and a 90 by 90-degree Tractrix horn to reduce artificial reverberations. Plus, Dynamic Bass EQ matches the ear's ability to hear lower frequencies.
The two line-level and phono inputs allow you to easily switch between a turntable and other wired sources. Plus, the speakers offer excellent connectivity with both Bluetooth and wired connections for all your listening needs.
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 6.4 x 7.1 x 11.8 inches | Weight: 10.43 pounds | Bluetooth: No | Watts: 75W
If you don't have a lot to spend, the Dayton Audio B652 is a fantastic choice for the best cheap bookshelf speaker. Each speaker measures less than 1 foot tall and 6.5 inches wide but still packs excellent bass for the size. With a removable grill cloth, you can enjoy a clean, streamlined design for your bookshelf with a black ebony pica vinyl cabinet finish.
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 9.2 x 15.6 x 13.1 inches | Weight: 27.2 pounds | Bluetooth: Yes | Watts: 120W
The Fluance Ai61 brings a retro feel to your bookshelf, offering big sound in a very attractive package. With both Bluetooth and USB connectivity, you can choose between a wireless or wired connection with RCA, Optical and USB Type-C inputs. Either way, there is no sacrificing sound. These speakers feature a 120W amplifier, neodymium tweeters, and 6.5-inch woven glass fiber drivers, incorporating MDF wood cabinets for full-bodied sound.
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 7.87 x 11.02 x 11.89 inches | Weight: 17.2 pounds | Bluetooth: Yes| Watts: 75W
If you have extra to spend, meet the KEF LS50 Meta bookshelf speaker. To eliminate distortion, it features proprietary Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT) that reduces high-frequency vibrations to provide cleaner sound. The two-way bass-reflex cabinet provides deeper bass, and there's no grille to block sound or interfere with the design. Uni-Q® helps disperse music around the room for a more even listening experience.
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 8.5 x 7 x 13.3 inches | Weight: 10.6 pounds | Bluetooth: No | Watts: 120W
The Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition is a special celebratory design. You can enjoy stunning clarity from the 6-inch continuum mid-bass drive units with better frequencies from the dual-layer aluminum dome and neodymium magnet.
The integrated flow port reduces air turbulence so as not to interfere with bass. Plus, decoupled double dome tweeters help ensure that sound is evenly distributed throughout the room.
The best bookshelf speaker is the Klipsch R-51PM, offering affordability and supreme performance wrapped up in a lightweight package. To see how it compares, this is an overview of the best bookshelf speakers you can purchase today.
Best bookshelf speaker
Cost
Wattage
Weight
Klipsch R-51PM
$328
60W
10.6 pounds
Dayton Audio B652
$45
75W
10.43 pounds
Fluance Ai61
$300
120W
27.2 pounds
KEF LS50 Meta
$1,600
75W
17.2 pounds
Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition
$1,000
120W
10.6 pounds
Our expert recommendations can help you find the best bookshelf speaker for your home or office.
Choose this best bookshelf speaker...
If you want...
Klipsch R-51PM
Superior performance at an affordable price
Dayton Audio B652
The best cheap bookshelf speaker
Fluance Ai61
A Bluetooth-enabled bookshelf speaker
KEF LS50 Meta
To spend a little more
Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition
The best high-end bookshelf speaker
When finding the best bookshelf speakers, we consider several factors, including these.
There are several manufacturers that make bookshelf-worthy speakers. However, the best bookshelf speakers come from brands like Klipsch, Fluance, and KEF.
A bookshelf speaker is a type of compact speaker that typically incorporates aesthetics into its design, such as Fluance Ai61's retro look or Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition's revamped design. It must be small enough to fit on a shelf and requires a flat surface in order to rest properly.
A bookshelf speaker can range in cost from less than $100 to several thousand, depending on factors like the design and incorporated features. The best bookshelf speakers cost between $45 and $1,600, depending on the model you choose.
These speakers may also be worth your consideration for the best bookshelf speakers.
For other types of speakers, check out our top picks for the best stereo speakers, best PC speakers, and best portable speakers!