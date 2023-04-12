'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Listening to vinyl records is perhaps more popular now in 2023 than it ever was before. In fact, vinyl record sales surpassed CDs in 2022 for the first time in 35 years, showcasing the growing resurgence of vinyl popularity that has occurred over the last decade or so.
With the increase in vinyl record sales, more people want a record player setup in their homes. Although vinyl records are made to be listened to on a classic analog-style turntable, technology has allowed Bluetooth to be built into modern-day turntables to provide more options to different kinds of listeners.
Also: The best speakers for your vinyl collection (plus tips for improving sound)
"[Bluetooth turntables] can provide a very chic and convenient solution for someone's music playback situation," said Benjamin Hegy, an employee of Chicago's Reckless Records. "It's important to respect every listener's opinion."
That being said, I've rounded up the best Bluetooth turntables for those looking for a wireless setup based on my own listening experience, as well as considering opinions from experts like Hegy.
Audio-Technica AT-LPW50BT-RW tech specs: Plinth material: 30mm-thick MDF plinth, with rosewood veneer | Platter material: Die-cast aluminum | Cartridge model: AT-VM95E | Drive type: Belt drive | Supported speeds: 33-1/3 rpm, 45 rpm | Tonearm type: Straight style, carbon-fiber | Built-in preamp: Yes | Cueing lever: Yes | Anti-skate: Adjustable
Audio-Technica has been making record players since 1962 and is known for its entry-level turntables designed to introduce new listeners to the world of vinyl.
I personally tested the AT-LPW50BT-RW, which uses Bluetooth 5.2 to stream your favorite albums to speakers or even wireless headphones. While other Audio-Technica turntables are also Bluetooth-compatible, this model is the first to incorporate Version 5.2, so you'll get the best of the best connection from up to 800 feet (240 meters) away.
Read the review: Audio-Technica's new turntable puts a modern spin on an old classic
The great thing about this record player is that there are different ways to listen to your music. You can connect it via AUX or phono output if you want to use the turntable amplifier, a receiver amplifier, or a dedicated preamp, meaning it works with both new and vintage setups.
What really made this turntable shine was using the Bluetooth connection to listen to my records with my noise-canceling headphones while working. The sound was so immersive, and I could put on a record, walk away to another room entirely, and still hear the crackles come through crystal-clear -- without disturbing anyone else with my music taste.
In addition, it has a built-in phono preamp that delivers an excellent listening experience, no matter how you choose to play audio.
Audio-Technica LP120XUSB tech specs: Platter Material: Die-cast aluminum | Cartridge Model: Audio Technica AT95E Cartridge | Drive Type: Direct drive | Supported Speeds: 33-1/3 rpm, 45 rpm, 78 rpm | Tonearm Type: S-Type tonearm | Built-in Preamp: Yes | Cueing Lever: Yes | Anti-skate: Adjustable
The Audio-Technica LP120XUSB allows you to connect wireless headphones, speakers, or home stereos to the turntable, making it easy to use.
One of the unique things about the Audio-Technica LP120XUSB is that you can convert your vinyl records into digital audio files through the Audacity software available on Macs and PCs. That means that the rare, one-off record you found at your local record store can be turned into a digital file you can listen to anywhere you want.
Hegy said he always recommends Audio-Technica to customers.
"At our stores, I usually recommend pairing any model of Audio-Technica turntable with a pair of powered/ active speakers, which can receive a Bluetooth signal from a phone or laptop, but still maintains a wired connection for the turntable business."
Other features of this Audio-Technica turntable include a forward/reverse operation and variable pitch control with a quartz speed lock. It also has playback controls and a target light, making it easier to cue your records when it's dark.
Pro-Ject T1 BT tech specs: Platter Material: Blasted glass | Cartridge Model: Ortofon OM 5E MM cartridge | Drive Type: Belt drive | Supported Speeds: 33 rpm and 45 rpm | Tonearm Type: Straight tonearm | Built-in Preamp: Yes | Cueing Lever: Yes | Anti-skate: Built-in/not adjustable
For those who are already committed to vinyl and want a more substantial Bluetooth record player, the Pro-Ject T1 BT is a solid choice.
Michael Moore, the owner of the Devoted to Vinyl blog, said he is a big fan of Pro-Ject and thinks the brand is the perfect one to help transition beginners to a more affordable audiophile alternative.
"The T1 BT offers great features like a heavy glass platter, a carbon fiber tonearm, and a built-in phono stage, so you don't have to purchase a separate external phono preamp," he said. "This makes the Pro-Ject T1 BT plug and play right out of the box -- you don't have to worry that set up will take an hour before you can spin or stream your records."
Pro-Ject also prides its turntables on having "no hollow spaces," meaning there won't be unwanted vibrations on the plinth. This particular model has no plastic parts and utilizes glass and aluminum for a zero-resonance design.
Victrola Re-Spin tech specs: Platter Material: Die-cast aluminum | Cartridge Model: Victrola VND-08 Ceramic Cartridge | Drive Type: Belt drive | Supported Speeds: 33-1/3 rpm, 45 rpm, 78 rpm | Tonearm Type: Straight tonearm | Built-in Preamp: Yes | Cueing Lever: Yes | Anti-skate: Built-in/not adjustable
While I usually don't recommend a suitcase turntable, this particular Bluetooth use-case makes this Victorla Re-Spin turntable one to consider for a budget-friendly option at just $100.
It has a built-in, custom-tuned stereo speaker enclosure with a downward-facing bass radiator, which the company says has three times the bass of competitor suitcase players.
Moore was impressed by the turntable's strong bass output -- especially for its smaller size -- and its Bluetooth compatibility.
"It can also stream music to a Bluetooth speaker of your choice, or you can stream music from your Spotify playlist on your phone and have the music output through the record player's speakers (essentially turning your portable record player into a portable Bluetooth speaker)."
This turntable is a solid choice for teens just starting their record collection or if you simply want to dip your toes in the vinyl world and don't want to spend too much on a high-quality player quite yet.
"The Victrola Re-Spin will never replace a more sophisticated record player setup, but it does provide great value for the money," Moore added.
Sony PS-LX310BT tech specs: Platter Material: Die-cast Aluminum | Cartridge Model: Audio Technica AT3600L | Drive Type: Belt drive | Supported Speeds: 33-1/3 rpm and 45 rpm | Tonearm Type: Straight tonearm | Built-in Preamp: Yes | Cueing Lever: Yes | Anti-skate: Built-in/not adjustable
Turntables are either manual or automatic: manual turntables mean you have to lift and lower the tonearm yourself to start or stop playing music. In contrast, automatic turntables lift the tonearm out of its resting position to start and stop the music.
This Sony PS-LX310BT is an automatic turntable that is great for those newer to vinyl. It utilizes Bluetooth 4.2 and allows you to pair up to eight speakers/headphones with the turntable (but only one speaker/headphone can be connected and played back at a time).
Like the Audio-Technica LP120XUSB, you can also connect your turntable to your computer or laptop to rip your favorite vinyl tracks to your computer.
As far as the sound goes, The Frugal Audiophile YouTube channel reviewed the Sony PS-LX310BT and said he was pleasantly surprised with the sound.
"If you want an automatic turntable that sounds pretty good, this is worth considering," he said in his review video. "I think this is a great turntable for a beginner who wants to get into vinyl. It is easy to set up and easy to operate."
The best Bluetooth turntable is the Audio-Technica AT-LPW50BT-RW since you can connect it via AUX or phono output, a receiver amplifier, or a dedicated preamp to work with both new and vintage setups.
However, here's a chart with key specs for all the Bluetooth turntables so you can better compare the Audio-Technica model to all the other turntables on my list.
Bluetooth Turntable
Price
Drive Type
Anti-skate
Speeds
Audio-Technica AT-LPW50BT-RW
$499
Belt
Adjustable
33-1/3 rpm and 45 rpm
Audio-Technica LP120XUSB
$349
Direct
Adjustable
33-1/3 rpm, 45 rpm, 78 rpm
Pro-Ject T1 BT
$449
Belt
Built-in/not adjustable
33 rpm and 45 rpm
Victrola Re-Spin
$100
Belt
Built-in/not adjustable
33-1/3 rpm, 45 rpm, 78 rpm
Sony PS-LX310BT
$200
Belt
Built-in/not adjustable
33-1/3 rpm and 45 rpm
To decide which Bluetooth turntable to buy, you should consider factors like your vinyl experience if you want an automatic or manual operation, and what price you're willing to spend.
Here is a decision matrix on the best Bluetooth turntables for you to refer to:
Choose this Bluetooth turntable...
If you want...
Audio-Technica AT-LPW50BT-RW
The best overall option. You can play Bluetooth or analog with this player, making it a great option for anyone.
Audio-Technica LP120XUSB
A Bluetooth turntable that great for its value in terms of price and features. You can even convert your vinyl records into digital audio files.
Pro-Ject T1 BT
A Bluetooth turntable built for seasoned vinyl listeners. It's an affordable audiophile Bluetooth turntable that's built to last.
Victrola Re-Spin
A budget-friendly Bluetooth turntable for teens or those completely new to vinyl. It's built-in bass packs a punch for its small size.
Sony PS-LX310BT
An automatic Bluetooth turntable you can plug in and play right away. It can pair Bluetooth with up to eight headphones/speakers.
When looking for the best Bluetooth turntable, I began by testing the Audio-Technica AT-LPW50BT-RW
and analyzing its performance. However, I knew that one turntable couldn't be perfect for everyone, so I also spoke to vinyl experts who have used and recommended these turntables, as well as considering recommendations from experts online, including The Frugal Audiophile. I looked at factors such as price, sound quality, drive type, brand name, and more when making my final picks.
Moore said it's most important to focus on features that will match your setup.
"If you want a Bluetooth record player for home use, I'd focus more on features that are going to maintain a smooth and enjoyable playing experience," he said. "You're going to want a record player with a heavy platter that will dampen unwanted resonance or footfall traffic happening in the room."
Moore added you'll also want a record player with a high-quality moving magnet cartridge (instead of a cheaper ceramic cartridge) that tracks the groove of your record well and limits surface noise.
Analog turntables and Bluetooth turntables are different in how the music is played. Analog setups are wired into an amplifier which then amplifies that signal through a pair of speakers, while Bluetooth uses short-range radio waves to wirelessly stream music to speakers, a sound bar, or another device.
Many experts and seasoned listeners prefer analog over Bluetooth.
"As records are an analog technology, I feel they are best enjoyed in the analog realm," Hegy said. "It seems antithetical to take that analog signal off of a record and then digitize it so that it can be streamed wirelessly to a pair of waiting speakers."
However, he added that everyone's preferences are different, and especially if you are just building out a setup, a Bluetooth turntable might make the most sense.
"All that said, I do believe there is a time and place for all technologies to find their best application, so it's just up to the listener to think through what will work best for them," Hegy said. "Often, this includes a person wanting to add a turntable to their established A/V TV situation, which might include a soundbar. I think a Bluetooth turntable is a great fit in this application."
There are other options on the market for Bluetooth turntables, but not all will provide you with high-quality sound. Here are a few different options I think are worth looking into:
This Bluetooth turntable from House of Marley is made with natural bamboo, recycled plastic, recyclable aluminum, and delivered in 100% recyclable packaging.
This turntable has Built-in Bluetooth aptX HD, which transmits audio up to 24bit/48kHz Hi-Res quality so music will sound clearer than ever before.