As tech becomes more and more integrated into our daily lives, it was only a matter of time before smart treadmills started popping up in commercial and home gyms. Brands like Bowflex, NordicTrack, Peloton, and ProForm all offer varying levels of smart capabilities to help you create custom fitness plans, track your progress, and take control of your health. Some smart treadmills not only give you access to hundreds or thousands of workout and training videos, but also let you stream your favorite music, movies, and shows via Netflix, Spotify, and other apps for when you just want to do a basic cardio workout.
Other smart treadmill models let you create up to five different user profiles; that way, whole families can use the same treadmill without compromising fitness goals or confusing everyone's health metrics.
To help you find the right smart treadmill for you, I've put together a list of the best on the market. If you're just starting out on your fitness journey, you really don't have to spend a fortune on a smart treadmill to get your hands on a great option. I've broken down all of their features, as well as their price points, to help you find the best fit for your space, budget, and fitness needs.
Features: Screen size: 10 inches | Speed: 0 - 12 mph | Incline: -5 to 15% | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Dimensions: 40 x 65 x 85 inches | Weight limit: 400 lbs
Bowflex has come a long way since its humble beginnings as an infomercial, and its Treadmill 10 is one of the best units you can buy, especially if you're in the market for a smart treadmill. The Treadmill 10 features a 10-inch touchscreen display that lets you follow along with pre-programmed workouts, stream video from apps like Netflix, and track progress and metrics with each workout.
If you're a more advanced runner, the running surface incline can be adjusted from -5 to 15%, letting you simulate tough mountain trails at home. A Bluetooth armband is included as well for more advanced metric tracking so you can focus on boosting cardio performance or shaving precious seconds off your mile. The biggest drawback of the Treadmill 10 is its size, measuring over 7 feet long, 5 feet high, and almost 4 feet across. Fortunately, it does fold into a more compact footprint for when you aren't using it and need it out of the way.
Features: Screen size: 10 inches | Speed: 0 - 12 mph | Incline: -3 - 12% | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Dimensions: 77 x 35 x 60 inches | Weight limit: 300 lbs
If you live in an apartment or don't have a lot of space in your house or garage for workout equipment, the ProForm Pro 2000 is a great, compact option for a smart treadmill. Fully set up, the Pro 2000 measures 77 x 35 x 60 inches, which is a fairly standard size, but it folds up into an incredibly compact footprint when you need it out of the way. It also features an integrated lift piston to make it easier to maneuver the running tread.
The 10-inch touchscreen on the Pro 2000 gives you access to pre-programmed workouts, live and pre-recorded training videos, or track metrics and progress. It also comes with a 30-day trial of iFIT to give you access to even more training videos where you can virtually explore scenic locations to add variety to your cardio routine. And the integrated fan helps keep you cool while you walk, jog, or run. And if you have more than one person who is going to use the ProForm Pro 2000, you can create up to 5 different user profiles to create custom workout routines and more accurately track progress.
Features: Screen size: 32 inches | Speed: 0 - 12 mph | Incline: -6 - 40% | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Dimensions: 76.5 x 40 x 73 inches | Weight limit: 300 lbs
For advanced runners who want to invest in a high-end smart treadmill that will push their workouts to the limit, the NordicTrack Commercial X32i is the perfect choice. It features commercial gym-quality construction for years of use and abuse as well as reliable speeds and inclines.
The 32-inch display and 30W integrated speakers let you follow along with trainer videos, pre-programmed workouts, and even your favorite Spotify playlists. You can also quickly switch between tracking health metrics like calories burnt, heart rate, and active minutes to better plan your cardio sessions and see how you've been progressing.
You can even integrate Google Maps with your X32i to walk, jog, or run through scenic or famous locations for a virtual hike or marathon from the comfort of your own home. And with Bluetooth connectivity, you can use a headset or pair of earbuds to focus on your music or trainer without any annoying background noise or distractions.
Screen size: 22 inches | Speed: 0 - 12 mph | Incline: -5 - 20% | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Dimensions: 85 x 40 x 70 inches | Weight limit: 400 lbs
If you want to start training for races and marathons, the Bowflex T22 is a great option for a smart treadmill. It comes with a 1-year subscription to JRNY, Bowflex's fitness app, giving you access to hundreds of workouts and training videos. It also lets you stream videos from apps like Netflix, HBOMax, and Hulu to make basic cardio workouts and warmups a bit more tolerable.
And if you need something more challenging, you can explore one of 50 virtual global routes, which automatically adjust incline and speed, so you can take on everything from a simple hike in a national forest to running an international race at home.
The touchscreen display measures 22 inches, giving you plenty of real estate to see timers, metrics to track, and videos for guided workouts. The T22 also has knobs for adjusting speed and incline close to the hand grips for changing up your workout on-the-fly. It comes with a Bluetooth-enabled armband that connects to the treadmill or your favorite fitness app to better track your heart rate and other metrics for more advanced training plans. The running deck is also designed with distance runners in mind, featuring cushioning technology to reduce shock and strain on your ankles, knees, and hips.
Features: Screen size: 7 inches | Speed: 0 - 10 mph | Incline: 0 - 10% | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Dimensions: 73.5 x 35 x 57.5 inches | Weight limit: 300 lbs
If you're just getting started on your health or fitness journey, the ProForm Carbon T7 is an almost perfect smart treadmill. With a top speed of just 10 mph and a maximum incline of 10 percent, you can start low and slow to build stamina and confidence before stepping up your cardio routine. You can create up to five different user profiles, which is perfect for families, friends, or roommates who want personalized health and progress tracking.
The 7-inch touchscreen display lets you quickly access metric tracking, workouts, and training videos. And with a 30-day subscription to iFIT included, you'll also get access to premium workouts and trainers.
With Bluetooth connectivity and an AUX port, you'll be able to play your favorite podcasts or workout playlists through the integrated console speakers. And a built-in fan keeps you cool while you walk, jog, or run. The Carbon T7 is also a great price for anyone just starting out, retailing at around half of what some other models from big brands like Bowflex and NordicTrack sell for. Instead, the ProForm's $800 price tag means you won't have to break the bank in order to take control of your health.
My pick for the best smart treadmill is the Bowflex Treadmill 10. It features a 10-inch touchscreen display that lets you follow along with live and pre-recorded workouts, track activity and health metrics, and even stream video via Netflix and other apps. It also has a top speed of 12mph and an incline range of -5 to 15% for more advanced training. It even uses Bluetooth to connect to your wearable tech like a smartwatch for monitoring health metrics like heart rate, active minutes, pulse-ox levels, and more.
Shopping for a treadmill in general can be confusing and overwhelming, and doubly so when you add in smart features. Before you start any sort of exercise regimen, talk to your doctor about your general health and fitness goals so you can prevent injuries as well as avoid aggravating any existing cardio or lung issues.
If you're just starting out on your fitness journey, it's best to go for a treadmill that is as budget-friendly as possible, and doesn't have a very high top speed or steep incline. That way you can build stamina and confidence while training, and you're not out an obscene amount of money if your treadmill doesn't end up seeing a lot of use for whatever reason. And if you're more advanced, you'll want to purchase a smart treadmill with preprogrammed workouts, higher inclines, and faster top speeds to challenge your body without getting hurt.
Since a treadmill, whether it's "smart" or not, is a big investment, I researched the best brands and models for both beginners and experienced runners. I also did my best to provide options at different price points to help you find a model that not only does everything you need it to, but it also fits in with whatever budget you have.
Not all smart treadmills are created equal. The more advanced models have integrated screens that not only let you track improvement and follow along with pre-set routines, but also allow you to stream video and music to help pass the time if you're not particularly fond of cardio and treadmills. The lower-end models simply use a companion app to track your progress and monitor your heart rate.
The key to daily treadmill use is: everything in moderation. If you're just starting out on your health and fitness journey, it's best to start with very short, 10 to 15-minute sessions just a few times per week to build stamina and condition your body for the new movement. If you're more experienced, it's suggested by the Mayo Clinic that 75-150 minutes of aerobic (or cardio) exercise is best for maintaining your stamina and improving heart and lung health.
Before starting any sort of exercise routine or regimen, it's important to talk to your doctor first to address any concerns you may have. But as a general rule, anyone with lung or heart issues should avoid any strenuous exercise so as to not hurt themselves. Also, anyone with chronic joint pain and inflammation should also avoid treadmills so you don't cause more damage.
As health-tracking apps and wearable tech have become more popular, it's easier than ever to find a great smart treadmill to take your cardio workout to the next level. Here's a short list of alternatives that I thought were a great option: