Best standing desk converter 2021: Rise up

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more professionals have found themselves working from home. And with the new work-from-home culture came the need for many professionals to build out their home offices. One of the most popular office products has become a standing desk converter.

Not only do standing desk converters allow workers more flexibility in their workday, allowing them to sit or stand as they like, it also turns out there are plenty of health benefits to standing more throughout the day.

We've rounded up a list of the seven best standing desk converters on the market to help you choose the right one for you. Keep reading to see our favorites and learn how to choose yours.

VariDesk Pro Plus 36-Inch Dual Monitor Standing Desk Converter Best overall Amazon At $395, this VariDesk Pro Plus standing desk converter is the most expensive option on our list, but it's also our favorite. It comes with everything you might want from a standing desk converter, including a large, two-tier workspace, ergonomic movement, and high-quality material. It comes fully assembled, meaning you can take it out of the box and immediately start using it. It has a spring-loaded lift and 11 different height adjustable settings, making it among the most versatile of the standing desk converters on the market. Customers highly recommend this standing desk converter. It has more than 2,300 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Customers like that it's easy to assemble, ergonomic, and sturdy. Pros: Large, two-tier workspace

Comes fully assembled

Sturdy and well-built Cons: Most expensive option

Difficult to lift up and down

FlexiSpot 35-Inch Standing Desk Converter Best rated Amazon When you search online for the best standing desk converters, you'll immediately notice one thing about the FlexiSpot 35-Inch Standing Desk Converter -- it has more reviews than any of its competitors. This product stands out with more than 8,300 reviews on Amazon and an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Customers especially love that it's easy to assemble, easy to use, and ergonomic. This standing desk converter features a generous 35-inch two-tier workspace. You can easily fit two 24-inch monitors on the top tier with either a laptop or full-sized keyboard and mouse on the bottom tier. The product is easy to flip up and down. It uses an X-lift structure, meaning it raises and lowers in place and doesn't take up additional room. And compared to other products of this quality, it's a bargain. Pros: Affordable price for the quality

Easy to lift up and down

Excellent customer reviews Cons: Assembly required

Not entirely stable

VIVO Height Adjustable 32-Inch Stand Up Desk Converter Best budget option Amazon If you want a quality standing desk converter without paying some of the high prices you'll find from other brands; then the VIVO 32-inch option might be for you. With a price tag of just $99, this is the most affordable full-size standing desk converter on our list. It comes with a range of height options ranging from 4.4-inches to 19.6-inches. It's easy to take it from sitting to standing in a single motion with its innovative, simple touch height locking mechanism. For its low price tag, the VIVO standing desk converter still has solid reviews. It has about 680 customer reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Customers especially like that it's easy to assemble, ergonomic, and sturdy. Pros: Affordable price point

Easy to lift up and down

Sturdy workspace Cons: Assembly required

Smaller workspace

HUANUO Best for laptops Amazon If you're looking for a standing desk converter for only your laptop, then this HUANUO product is a perfect choice. It's the perfect size for your laptop and can be easily adjusted to either a sitting or standing height. When you're sitting, it provides the benefit of correct posture and allows for multiple height adjustments for standing positions. This product is made of steel and has a non-slip pad, making it feel extra secure. It also comes at an impressive price point of less than $50. As for customer feedback, the stand has nearly 1,800 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Customers especially like that it's sturdy, stable, and ergonomic. Pros: Ideal for standing or sitting

Affordable price point

Very sturdy and stable Cons: Assembly required

Only provides enough space for a laptop

Mount-It Height Adjustable Best for mounted dual monitors Amazon This Mount-It! Standing Desk Converter is ideal for anyone who wants to be able to mount their dual monitors. It comes with the dual monitor mount included, meaning there's no extra cost. And because your monitors are mounted, you have more of your workspace free for other items. And with a 36-inch workspace, you'll be impressed with how much room you have. This standing desk converter is easy to set up and easy to adjust to different heights with a conveniently placed lever. This standing desk converter has about 275 customer reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Customers especially like that it's easy to assemble, sturdy, and a good value for the money. Pros: Large 36-inch workspace

Dual monitor mount included with purchase

Easy to lift up and down Cons: Assembly required

The keyboard tray is small

Rocelco 46" Large Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter Best large workstation Amazon The Rocelco 46" Large Height Standing Desk Converter really stands out for its large workspace. At 46 inches, this converter provides the largest workspace of any product on our list. You can easily fit three medium-sized monitors or two large monitors and have the option of buying an attachable monitor mount to clear up even more of your workspace. This standing desk converter also has a retractable ergonomic keyboard tray that you can position exactly where you need it. As for customer feedback, this standing desk converter has nearly 1,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Customers especially like that it's easy to manoeuver, easy to assemble, and ergonomic. Pros: Largest workspace

Retractable ergonomic keyboard

Optional three-monitor mount attachment Cons: Low weight limit

Difficult to lift up and down

FlexiSpot Motorized Standing Desk Converter Best motorized option Amazon All of the other standing desk converters require you to lift the desk to the standing position manually. But the FlexiSpot Motorized Standing Desk Converter does all the work for you. You can transition your desk from sitting to standing (or vice versa) with a simple push of a button. Because of the way this converter raises and lowers, you can easily choose the optimal height for you. It also comes with a 36-inch two-tier workspace, meaning you'll have plenty of room. It can fit dual monitors or a monitor and laptop. This standing desk converter has more than 300 customer reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Customers especially like that it's a good value for the money, easy to use, and easy to assemble. Pros: The motorized feature makes it easy to raise and lower

Large two-tier workspace

Good price for what you get Cons: Assembly required

Not entirely stable

How did we choose these standing desk converters?

There are literally hundreds of standing desk converters on the market, and the number of options has only increased since the pandemic began and more people started working from home. So you might be wondering -- how did we narrow our list down to just seven?

Here are a few qualities we looked for when choosing the best standing desk converters:

Usability: It's important that a standing desk converter be easy enough for anyone to raise and lower it. We considered how difficult it is to use the desk and specifically looked for those that were accessible to most people.

Stability: The last thing you want is a standing desk converter that feels that it may fall down at any moment. While some products on our list provide more stability than others, we only considered those that provide at least decent stability.

Price: With so many affordable options on the market, there's no reason to spend a fortune on your standing desk converter. While some of the products on our list are more affordable than others, we think each one provides plenty of value for the price.

Workspace: We know just how important it is to have all the space you need in your workspace. We looked for standing desk converters that offered customers plenty of workspaces, including those with two-tier workspaces or large single-tier workspaces.

Assembly: We specifically looked for standing desk converters that either come pre-assembled or are easy to assemble. While many of the options on our list do require assembly, customer reviews repeatedly point to how easy they are to assemble.

Which is the right one for you?

Are you looking for a standing desk converter for your workspace? There are seven excellent options on our list, and each one is best for a certain type of user.

The first thing to consider when choosing a standing desk converter is what exactly you need it for. Someone who wants a workspace for their laptop and dual monitors will need a very different product than someone who only wants a stand for their laptop.

It's also important to consider your budget. We've included standing desk converters at various price points. Whether you can afford to splurge or are on a limited budget, you'll be able to find a product for you, but your budget will certainly impact your options.

Next, ask yourself if you have any difficulty lifting things. While most of the standing desk converters on our list are relatively easy to list, someone who really struggles to lift things will likely prefer a motorized standing desk converter. On the other hand, someone who has no problem lifting may prioritize other features.

The good news is that we've specifically built our list so that every type of customer can find the best standing desk converter for them, no matter what they need.

Standing desk converter FAQ

How can I turn my desk into a standing desk? Many people have chosen to purchase standing desks for their workspaces. But if you'd rather not buy an entirely new desk, you can purchase a standing desk converter to place on your desk.

How much does a standing desk converter cost? While standing desk converters come at a variety of price points, most of the options on our list fall between $100 and $300.

What is the best standing desk converter? There's not necessarily one best standing desk converter for everyone. To choose the best option for you, it's important to consider your budget, how much of a workspace you need, and how easily you can lift things.

Are there alternatives worth considering?

With so many standing desk converters on the market, we couldn't possibly include them all. If nothing on our list quite meets your needs, here are a few other products to consider: