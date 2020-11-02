Best gifts: Home office tech that every remote worker wants

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet recommends the best tech gifts ​In work and play, do you always give it your best? Then you probably want to give the best gifts, too, right? We've got your covered. Read More

It's clear working from home and remote teaching is going to be around for a while, so it's time to help friends and loved one's get settled into their home offices. Even though we've had a few months to prepare, there's sure to be something that a new remote worker needs.

From upgrades to their computer's sound system, to interactive wall decorations that can be used for work and play, or an inexpensive home security camera, there are plenty of holiday gifts that they're sure to love. Below you'll find a wide range of gift ideas for any remote worker.

Nanoleaf Shapes A fun way to decorate a home office Image: Nanoleaf Instead of boring wall decorations, Nanoleaf's Shapes line can add some color and interaction to a home office. You can even have the light-up panels react to music or mirror the colors of whatever is on your computer screen, a fun setting for those who like take afternoon breaks to get a quick gaming session in. $119 at Nanoleaf

HyperJuice GaN 100W charger There's nothing wrong with having more power Image: Hyper Instead of having multiple devices plugged into a power strip, the HyperJuice GaN charger is capable of putting out a total of 100W of power to four devices, and only taking up a single plug. That's enough to charge a MacBook Pro or Surface laptop and still have enough power to charge a phone or tablet. There are two USB-C ports and two full USB ports. $99 at Hyper

Linksys Velop AX4200 There's nothing more frustrating than unreliable Wi-Fi Image: Linksys The brand new Linksys Velop AX4200 is a mesh network system that can blanket an apartment or home in a reliable Wi-Fi signal. It's compatible with Wi-Fi 6, offering faster speeds for compatible devices, and comes in a single pack or three-pack, depending on how big of an area you need to cover. $249 at Linksys

Logitech C930E webcam Because laptop webcams aren't good Image: Logitech In addition to better lighting, a dedicated webcam will definitely improve how you look on your video calls. This camera can digitally zoom and offers 1080p video quality and includes a built-in mic for improved audio. $129 at Amazon

Anker 4-port USB hub You can never have too many ports Image: Anker Trying to recreate an office setup with multiple devices and accessories plugged into a laptop can get messy when you run out of ports. This Anker 4-port USB hub does exactly what its name implies: Adds four ports to a computer. You'll need one USB port to connect it to, so really you're gaining three ports. Still, at $12, it's an easy stock stuffer. $11 at Amazon

Otterbox charging cables A longer, sturdy charging cable should come with every gadget Image: Otterbox Instead of being tethered to an outlet, or replacing a charging cable every few months due to wear and tear. Otterbox used the same approach as it does for its cases, and applied it to charging cables that are available as long as 3 meters. Just make sure you look for one of the Premium cables. View Now at Otterbox

Wyze Cam V3 A cheap smart home security camera Image: Wyze If you don't want to spend a lot on a video doorbell, the $20 Wyze Cam V3 makes for an inexpensive alternative, and it doesn't require any sort of monthly subscription. It's designed for use inside or out, so it can be used to monitor a driveway or a playroom. $19 at Wyze

Need more gift ideas?

Check out our ZDNet Recommends directory or Holiday Gifts hub for some more inspiration.

Our sister sites also have the following gift guides: