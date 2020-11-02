Best gifts: Home office tech that every remote worker wants

Logitech Z407 Bluetooth computer speakers
It's clear working from home and remote teaching is going to be around for a while, so it's time to help friends and loved one's get settled into their home offices. Even though we've had a few months to prepare, there's sure to be something that a new remote worker needs.
From upgrades to their computer's sound system, to interactive wall decorations that can be used for work and play, or an inexpensive home security camera, there are plenty of holiday gifts that they're sure to love. Below you'll find a wide range of gift ideas for any remote worker.
Dell 27-inch Monitor
An external monitor is a must-have
This Dell 27-inch monitor has a 2560 x 1440 resolution, with a refresh rate of 155Hz. It can act as a second display for an iMac or desktop, or ease eye and neck strain for laptop-bound workers by providing a larger viewing area.$373 at Amazon $320 at Best Buy $475 at Adorama
Logitech Z407 Bluetooth computer speakers
Laptop speakers just don't cut it
Logitech's new Z407 computer speakers can be used to improve your laptop or desktop's overall sound quality, or connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth so you can stream your favorite tunes while you work. In fact, you can use a USB cable, 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth to connect to the speakers that also include a subwoofer and a remote dial to control volume and playback.$80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy
Nanoleaf Shapes
A fun way to decorate a home office
Instead of boring wall decorations, Nanoleaf's Shapes line can add some color and interaction to a home office. You can even have the light-up panels react to music or mirror the colors of whatever is on your computer screen, a fun setting for those who like take afternoon breaks to get a quick gaming session in.$119 at Nanoleaf
Logitech MX Anywhere 3
A small but comfortable mouse can make all the difference
The MX Anywhere 3 is designed to work on nearly any surface, including glass. Using Bluetooth, you can pair it up to three different devices and switch between them with the press of a button. And when you combine it with Logitech's Options software, you can assign specific tasks to any of its buttons.$64 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy $100 at B&H Photo-Video
HyperJuice GaN 100W charger
There's nothing wrong with having more power
Instead of having multiple devices plugged into a power strip, the HyperJuice GaN charger is capable of putting out a total of 100W of power to four devices, and only taking up a single plug. That's enough to charge a MacBook Pro or Surface laptop and still have enough power to charge a phone or tablet. There are two USB-C ports and two full USB ports.$99 at Hyper
Linksys Velop AX4200
There's nothing more frustrating than unreliable Wi-Fi
The brand new Linksys Velop AX4200 is a mesh network system that can blanket an apartment or home in a reliable Wi-Fi signal. It's compatible with Wi-Fi 6, offering faster speeds for compatible devices, and comes in a single pack or three-pack, depending on how big of an area you need to cover.$249 at Linksys
10-inch Ring Light
Nobody wants to look bad on a Zoom call with their boss.
You don't have to spend a lot of money to get better lighting for the litany of video calls we all find ourselves on now. The 10-inch Ring Light is an affordable gift with a Bluetooth remote, and adjustable color temperature to make sure the lighting is just right.$33 at Amazon
Logitech C930E webcam
Because laptop webcams aren't good
In addition to better lighting, a dedicated webcam will definitely improve how you look on your video calls. This camera can digitally zoom and offers 1080p video quality and includes a built-in mic for improved audio.$129 at Amazon
Anker 4-port USB hub
You can never have too many ports
Trying to recreate an office setup with multiple devices and accessories plugged into a laptop can get messy when you run out of ports. This Anker 4-port USB hub does exactly what its name implies: Adds four ports to a computer. You'll need one USB port to connect it to, so really you're gaining three ports. Still, at $12, it's an easy stock stuffer.$11 at Amazon
Otterbox charging cables
A longer, sturdy charging cable should come with every gadget
Instead of being tethered to an outlet, or replacing a charging cable every few months due to wear and tear. Otterbox used the same approach as it does for its cases, and applied it to charging cables that are available as long as 3 meters. Just make sure you look for one of the Premium cables.View Now at Otterbox
Nest Hello Video Doorbell
Keep an eye on deliveries, strangers at your door
With a video doorbell you can receive alerts as someone approaches your door, leaves a package, or when someone you know is waiting to get in. The Nest Hello doorbell will even let you know when a package has been picked removed from within its view, which hopefully will keep any would-be thieves away.$229 at HP $230 at Best Buy $229 at Adorama
Wyze Cam V3
A cheap smart home security camera
If you don't want to spend a lot on a video doorbell, the $20 Wyze Cam V3 makes for an inexpensive alternative, and it doesn't require any sort of monthly subscription. It's designed for use inside or out, so it can be used to monitor a driveway or a playroom.$19 at Wyze
