'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The pandemic brought us a touch-free world, which even extends to thermometers. Gone are the traditional under-the-tongue glass thermometers -- now contactless thermometers use advanced infrared sensing to measure your temperature.
Smart thermometers take the guessing game out of temperature-taking, offering accompanying apps that track your vitals so you can improve your health over time.
ZDNET experts analyzed the best thermometers on the market, so you can take care of yourself and your family.
Specs: Reading method: Contactless forehead | Response time: 1 second | App: Kinsa App | Power: 2 AAA batteries
The Kinsa Quick Scan Smart Thermometer is a battery-operated, FDA-approved smart thermometer with a touchless design that delivers instant readings at the click of just a button. Because it is touchless, it is easy to share amongst the entire family. When you use the Kinsa app, you can create individual profiles with medication reminders and illness history for a comprehensive snapshot of each person's overall health. The app easily helps you track symptoms and temperatures. It also creates timelines so you know how long you have been sick and when to seek professional care based on your symptoms and age. The integrated HealthWeather map uses data from over 2 million Kinsa smart thermometers, so you always know what is going on in your area.
Specs: Reading method: Ear | Response time: 1 second | App: Braun Family Care app | Power: 2 AA batteries
The Braun ThermoScan 7 is an ear thermometer that could not be easier to use. It incorporates infrared technology to deliver your temperature in just seconds. Its accuracy comes from its exclusive ExactTemp system that relies upon a light and beep to confirm that the thermometer is properly positioned. The ThermoScan 7 uses your age to deliver specialized guidance with a color-coded display for easy reference. Once your temperature is ready, a helpful chart assists you in deciphering your results. It is versatile enough to work for both children and adults and even babies.
Specs: Reading method: Contactless forehead | Response time: 1 second | App: iHealth MyVitals, iHealth Gluco-Smart | Power: 2 AAA batteries
The iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer PT3 is another contactless thermometer that relies upon infrared forehead readings. It takes just a second to take and report your temperature, using special technology like a built-in distance sensor and environmental sensor to reduce inaccuracies and deliver more reliable results. It is able to collect more than 100 data points per second while measuring your forehead's IR energy to calculate your temperature. When the reading is ready, a slight vibration alerts you to check the LED-backlit display.
Specs: Reading method: Body patch | Response time: Instant | Power: 1 lithium polymer battery
The VAVA Smart Baby Thermometer is specifically designed to help you monitor your baby's fever.
It works for you around the clock, instantly notifying you if your child has a fever. It means fewer wakeups for sleep-deprived parents, something that is sure to be appreciated in households with newborns. You have the option to preset a certain number in advance, or you can rely upon the built-in alerts to keep you in the know. You will be immediately notified if your child's temperature is above 100℉ so you can instantly take action. The 24-hour battery life is an extra reassurance, and use could not be simpler with an FDA-approved soft silicone patch that goes right onto your baby's armpit for constant monitoring.
Specs: Reading method: Forehead | App: Thermo app | Power: 2 AAA batteries
The Withings Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer is FDA-cleared to work as a no-touch forehead thermometer. A battery-powered option, it employs 16 different infrared sensors to better guarantee accuracy. It can take your temperature instantly, using a color-coded fever indicator to measure your temperature without any need for contact. When you download the Thermo app, you can store measurement data for future reference and receive helpful health advice. Up to eight users can create profiles to access their past temperatures, but an unlimited number of users are available under guest mode. The Thermo is also available without a prescription when you use your flexible spending account (FSA).
Our pick for the best smart thermometer is the Kinsa Quick Scan Smart Thermometer. With an FDA-approved design, it is simple to use, thanks to instant touchless readings. The app is an extra convenience, allowing you to save your family's information with medical providers.
To see how it stacks up against other smart thermometers, here is an overview of our best picks.
Best smart thermometer
Cost
Type
Result time
Kinsa Quick Scan Smart Thermometer
$39.49
Contactless forehead
1 second
Braun ThermoScan 7
$54.88
Ear
1 second
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer PT3
$19.99
Contactless forehead
1 second
VAVA Smart Baby Thermometer
$51.98
Body patch
Instant
Withings Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer
$77.09
Contactless forehead
1 second
To help you find the best smart thermometer, here are our expert recommendations to help.
Choose this smart thermometer...
If you want...
Kinsa Quick Scan Smart Thermometer
A reliable, easy-to-use thermometer
Braun ThermoScan 7
A smart thermometer made specifically for your ears
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer PT3
A no-touch option
VAVA Smart Baby Thermometer
A smart thermometer made especially for your baby
Withings Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer
To use your forehead to take your temperature
When choosing the best smart thermometers, we considered several factors, including these:
Type: We chose options that are both touch-based and touchless to help ensure the right smart thermometer for everyone.
User: We consider smart thermometers that are suitable for a number of users, from babies to adults.
Time: It is important to find smart thermometers that offer quick readings so there is not an enormous delay in getting your results. The best smart thermometers offer results within about a second.
Price: Cost is always a factor, so we look for budget-friendly smart thermometers that won't break the bank.
A smart thermometer is similar to a normal thermometer, working to collect and report your data. However, a smart thermometer is different in that it is able to store your data and even create separate profiles to accommodate multiple users.
There are several types of smart thermometers that you may find.
Oral: You put this thermometer in your mouth to take your temperature.
Temporal: This uses your forehead to take a reading.
Tympanic: These readings are taken from your ear.
Rectal: These are taken from the anus and are considered the most reliable because they check internal body temperatures but are rarely used for anyone except babies.
Axillary: These thermometers use the armpit to take your temperature.
Touchless: These use infrared technology to skip touch altogether and offer a contactless reading.
While searching for the best smart thermometers, we also found these options that may be worth your consideration.