Best treadmill in 2021

The past year has disrupted many of our daily routines, including our exercise routines. Those early morning trips to the gym we used to love (and hate) were affected like everything else. For some, that hour on the treadmill before work went away and became eight hours of work at home with no morning sweat session to get the mind and body ready for the day.

Many people had to turn to gym alternatives during the quarantine. Purchases of at-home gym equipment surged during 2020 and are still on the rise. Some opted for a few dumbbells and a fitness ball, while others decided to go all out in creating the complete home gym equipment experience. One piece of home gym equipment that saw a rise in purchases was the treadmill.

A treadmill is an investment, not only for our health but for our wallets. The price of treadmills can range from non-bank breakers to costly ones. They all boast different features: size, speed ranges, running surfaces, inclines, and smart-technology capabilities. It is best to find one in that sweet spot, one that meets your fitness goals, budget, and the overall needs of your household.

The following treadmills have a little something for everyone.

Nautilus T618 Foldable treadmill Specs: Motor: 3.5HP

Size: LWH 78in x 37.6in x 62.8in

Incline: 0 to 15%

Running area: 20in x 60in

Top speed: 12mph

Weight capacity: 350lbs Nautilus has been a name in the fitness game for years. In addition to the expert experience it brings, Nautilus is a respected brand for treadmills. The Nautilus T618 is foldable, helping conserve space in your home when it is not in use. Key features: Loads of workout programs : The Nautilus T618 comes primed with 26 workout programs. One to fit the need of any home workout enthusiast, complete with cardio-endurance modes, interval training, and weight management.

: The Nautilus T618 comes primed with 26 workout programs. One to fit the need of any home workout enthusiast, complete with cardio-endurance modes, interval training, and weight management. DualTrack s creen and syncing : Its backlit dual LCD screens (3.75in and 5.5in) make for an immersive experience while keeping track of important metrics during the workout. Bluetooth connectivity allows workout data syncing with support devices. Metrics and data can even be tracked and transferred on their Explore the World app. This app enables users to run through locations and routes with folks around the world.

: Its backlit dual LCD screens (3.75in and 5.5in) make for an immersive experience while keeping track of important metrics during the workout. Bluetooth connectivity allows workout data syncing with support devices. Metrics and data can even be tracked and transferred on their Explore the World app. This app enables users to run through locations and routes with folks around the world. Heart-rate monitoring and safety: The T618 includes a wireless chest strap to monitor heart rate, in addition to built-in contact pulse monitors. The retractable stop cord will stop the machine if a user loses their balance. Rebound cushioning means softer landings and minimal impact on your joints. $1,399 at Nautilus

Sole F80 Rock star in the home treadmill space Specs: Motor: 3.5HP

Size: LWH 82in x 37in x 57in

Incline: 0 to 15%

Running area: 22in x 60in

Top speed: 12mph

Weight capacity: 375lbs The Sole F80 treadmill is known as a rock star in the best home treadmill space. Its consistent top ratings, along with its superior performance and lifetime warranty, make this foldable treadmill a great option for any gym go-er. Key features: Superior quality : This treadmill offers commercial-grade at an affordable price. The high-grade welded steel frame construction and 375lb weight capacity mean it's built to last. The frictionless action of the rollers and flywheel make it smooth and quiet to boot. A reversible deck helps preserve the longevity of the machine.

: This treadmill offers commercial-grade at an affordable price. The high-grade welded steel frame construction and 375lb weight capacity mean it's built to last. The frictionless action of the rollers and flywheel make it smooth and quiet to boot. A reversible deck helps preserve the longevity of the machine. Workout experience : The Sole F80 sports a 9in LCD, complete with an integrated tablet holder and Bluetooth audio speakers. The 10 built-in workout programs have a fitness goal for everyone, whether fat loss or endurance building. User profiles can also be stored to keep track of milestones and goals.

: The Sole F80 sports a 9in LCD, complete with an integrated tablet holder and Bluetooth audio speakers. The 10 built-in workout programs have a fitness goal for everyone, whether fat loss or endurance building. User profiles can also be stored to keep track of milestones and goals. Heart-rate monitoring and safety: A wireless chest strap is included to monitor heart rate, in addition to pulse monitor handrails. The Cushion Flex Whisper Deck minimizes your joints by 40% compared to running on the road. $1,599 at Sole

NordicTrack EXP 7i High-tech home treadmill Specs: Motor: 3.0HP

Size: LWH 77.3in x 35.3in x 59.6in

Incline: 0 to 12%

Running area: 20in x 60in

Top speed: 12mph

Weight capacity: 300lbs The NordicTrack EXP 7i is new to the NordicTrack family for 2021. This treadmill is known as a high-tech home treadmill for under $1,500. It makes for a great mid-level treadmill for any family. Key features: Workout experience : Boasting an excellent, 7in HD Smart Touchscreen with Bluetooth technology, this treadmill demands to be noticed. The 7i is iFit-enabled and comes with an iFit family membership for one year that sports a virtual library of workouts with live trainers.

: Boasting an excellent, 7in HD Smart Touchscreen with Bluetooth technology, this treadmill demands to be noticed. The 7i is iFit-enabled and comes with an iFit family membership for one year that sports a virtual library of workouts with live trainers. Space saver : Even though the 7i running area is larger than the industry standard, 60in x 20in, it is still designed to save space. The EasyLift assist feature ensures this preserves your back in the process.

: Even though the 7i running area is larger than the industry standard, 60in x 20in, it is still designed to save space. The EasyLift assist feature ensures this preserves your back in the process. Better technology: The 7i features a smart-response drive system that self-cools and reduces vibration. This system reduces strain on the body while still maintaining the likeness of an actual real-world experience. $1,099 at NordicTrack

Peloton Tread+ Launching May 2021 Specs: Motor: 2.0 HP

Size: LWH 72.5in x 32.5in x 72in

Incline: 0 to 15%

Running area: 20in x 67in

Top speed: 12.5mph

Weight capacity: 300lbs Peloton took the world by storm with the high benchmark set for the home fitness world. Some call it luxury equipment due to the high price it demands. The Peloton Tread sports a retail price of over $4,000. However, in May 2021, Peloton will release the Peloton Tread+ for almost half the price of its forbearer. Key features: Superior workout experience : Is a 23.8in HD touchscreen big enough for you? That, plus the high-quality front-facing stereo speakers and rear-facing woofers, make for quite the workout experience. If that's not enough, the Peloton Tread + also has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera so you can video chat with your workout buddies.

: Is a 23.8in HD touchscreen big enough for you? That, plus the high-quality front-facing stereo speakers and rear-facing woofers, make for quite the workout experience. If that's not enough, the Peloton Tread + also has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera so you can video chat with your workout buddies. Live workouts : On-demand and live workouts made Peloton a household name. A user can climb aboard the Peloton Tread + to participate in live workouts from world-class cardio instructors any time of the day. Don't forget about performance tracking with their mobile app.

: On-demand and live workouts made Peloton a household name. A user can climb aboard the Peloton Tread + to participate in live workouts from world-class cardio instructors any time of the day. Don't forget about performance tracking with their mobile app. Design: The Peloton Tread + features a woven nylon base belt system instead of its predecessor's slat belt system, making wear on the body less of an issue. Adjustable knobs make for smooth incline and speed controls. The Peloton Tread + is not foldable, which is fine if space is not an issue. $2,495 at Peloton

Sunny Health and Fitness SF-T4400 An honorable mention Specs: Motor: 2.20HP

Size: LWH 63.25in x 25.5in x 50in

Incline 0% to 2% and 4.37%

Running area: 15.75in x 49in

Top speed: 9mph

Weight capacity: 220lbs If you are simply looking for a simple, low-budget, entry-level option for a walking treadmill in 2021, the Sunny Health and Fitness SF-T4400 may fit the bill. This foldable treadmill comes with nine pre-defined workout programs (and manual mode) and is complete with heart rate monitoring. It has three incline design options, too. The small footprint makes it great for a small home or apartment. $439 at Sunny

What are the health benefits of treadmills?

Not everyone has the benefit of a treadmill desk waiting for them at work to help boost productivity. But having one to use at home can afford the same benefits. The treadmill remains a top choice for people opting for a piece of at-home gym equipment for its wide-ranging health benefits.