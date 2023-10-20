'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Your iPhone 15 Pro doesn't come with a charger. Get one of the best USB-C chargers now
With the arrival of USB-C in this year's iPhone 15 lineup, the iPhone now charges with the same connector as the Mac, the iPad, the Nintendo Switch, Android devices, headphones, cameras, and lots of other tech accessories.
The biggest challenge for a lot of iPhone 15 buyers is that their old iPhone cables with Apple's Lightning connector can no longer charge their new phone. And while the iPhone 15 models come with a USB-C cable in the box, they don't come with a USB-C charging block -- and the new cable doesn't work with the old chargers that came with most of the previous iPhones.
So, we've got recommendations for high-quality USB-C charging blocks. There are several good options to choose from. And while it's always good to have a wired charging option -- especially when you need fast-charging -- this might also be a good time to consider switching to MagSafe wireless charging for your daily or overnight top-offs.
Since testing the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max for my full review, I've also been testing a wide variety of compatible USB-C chargers, cables, MagSafe wireless docks, and other accessories. My top pick is the Ugreen Robot GaN 65W 3-port Charger and there are also several other excellent products that can improve your experience with the iPhone 15 Pro. I've focused this list on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max because they have extra USB-C capabilities that can take advantage of faster and more advanced USB 3 cables, as I'll explain.
The best USB-C wireless accessories for iPhone 15 Pro
- Can charge multiple devices at once
- Fast charging capabilities
- Face on screen indicates charging status
- Cap for the charger prongs is easy to lose
Ugreen Robot GaN 65W 3-port charger features: Compact GaN charger | Compatible with iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, Dell XPS, and more | 3 USB ports (1 USB-A port and 2 USB-C ports)
To take advantage of the fact that USB-C is a universal charger that can charge lots of your devices, the best charger for your new iPhone 15 Pro is probably going to be one that can change multiple devices at a time. And the one I'd recommend is the Ugreen Robot GaN 65W 3-port Charger. It has 2 USB-C ports and one USB-A port (for your older devices), it has a display on the front that confirms your devices are actually charging, it's fairly compact, and it comes in a fun and stylish form factor that makes it look like a tiny robot. With it, you can not only fast-charge your iPhone 15 Pro, but you can also charge a MacBook Air, an iPad, AirPods, a Kindle, a Nintendo Switch, headphones, and almost any other device.
- Quality cable made by a reputable brand
- Fast transfer speeds
- Durable and rugged
- Cable is a little stiff
Monoprice USB 3.2 Nylon-Braid Cable features: USB 3.2 Gen 2 | 10Gbps data transfer | Comes in black or white | Nylon-wrapped
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have extra USB-C powers that go beyond what the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus can do. That's because the two Pro models support USB 3.2 Gen 2, which can do 10Gbps data transfers -- 20x faster than the 480Mbps that the two standard iPhone 15 models can support with USB 2.0. That especially matters when connecting the iPhone 15 Pro models to a laptop and transferring lots of large video and image files. It's also helpful when connecting devices like cameras to your iPhone 15 Pro to quickly transfer images and video.
However, the USB-C cable that comes in the box with the Pro models only supports USB 2.0 and so you have to buy a more advanced cable that supports USB 3.2 in order to take advantage of the faster transfer speeds. These cables can get a little expensive and there are also low-quality cables to avoid. So the one I'd recommend is the Monoprice USB 3.2 Nylon-Braid Cable for around $20. Monoprice makes terrific cables for moderate prices and this cable has a rugged, durable quality to it.
- Side display shows charging status
- Fast charging
- Easy connection to iPhone 15
- Compact and portable
- Case can attract fingerprints
Anker Nano Power Bank (30W) features: Connector type: USB-A and USB-C | Built-in USB-C cable with two-way charging | Charges iPhone 15 to 50% battery in 30 minutes | 10,000mAh
Because of how much we all rely on our phones for so many important functions, nearly everyone should have a power bank in case your phone runs out of charge. If you read my iPhone 15 Pro review then you know that I was disappointed that Apple didn't increase the battery life of the Pro models this year as part of the upgrade to its new, more efficient A17 Pro processor.
That's because, for example, on days where you are out-and-about and taking lots of photos and videos and sending them to friends and family or uploading them to social media then the phone will struggle to make it through a full day on a single charge. On days like that you'll need to charge mid-way through the day, and so carrying a power bank is a great option. I'd recommend the Anker Nano Power Bank (30W) because it is compact, well-priced ($50), has a built-in USB-C cable to quickly connect an iPhone 15 Pro, and a vibrant display on the side to show charging status.
- 7.5W charging is great for long charging sessions
- Sturdy weight
- Height is great for desk use
- Excellent design aesthetics
- Pricey for a charger of one device
Nomad MagSafe Stand features: Comes in black or white | 7.5W charging for iPhone | Integrated 2m USB-C cable
If you typically charge overnight, there's now a better way than using a cable. With Apple's MagSafe connector, you can charge more conveniently, protect your long-term battery health, and turn your phone into a digital nightstand with StandBy mode. There are a lot of MagSafe stands out there but the one I'd recommend is the Nomad MagSafe Stand. It has a nice weight to it, it's sturdy and well-made, and has an appealing design with its glass, metal, and gently round edges -- which is important if it's going to have a permanent spot on your nightstand or desk. One thing to watch is that there is the Nomad MagSafe Stand and the Nomad MagSafe Stand One.
I'd recommend the standard Nomad MagSafe Stand because it's less expensive ($80 vs. $110), charges at 7.5W rather than 15W (you don't need fast-charging overnight and slower charging is better for your battery health), and it looks nicer in all black or all-white rather than having a black slab with a big white MagSafe disc, for example, with the more expensive Stand One. Another thing I love about this stand is the height. When using it on a desk, you dock your iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, rest your arm on your desk, and easily operate the device in standard vertical mode.
An impressive alternative is the Peak Design Wireless Charging Stand (see more below).
- Very compact GaN charger
- Two-port fast-charging
- Roughly half the price of Apple's equivalent product
- Only comes in white, which may not wear well over time
HyperJuice 35W Dual Charger features: Two USB-C ports | 35W fast-charging for iPhone
Another great option for a USB-C fast charger comes from high-quality accessory maker Hyper, which often focuses on products for creatives. The HyperJuice 35W USB-C GaN Charger has two USB-C ports and is very compact – considerably smaller and more versatile than Apple's two-port 35W USB-C chargers (either this one or this one). It's also nearly half the price ($35 vs. $59).
- Powerful
- Long cable
- Reasonably priced
- Cable is little stiff to use
HyperDrive 6-foot USB-C cable features: 6 feet / 2 meters long | Supports maximum current of 5A | 100W power delivery | 10Gbps data transfer
Hyper also has an excellent USB 3.2 cable in the HyperDrive USB-C to USB-C Cable (6ft / 2M). This is a very high-quality, sturdy cable that is extra-long and has a built-in chip to maximize performance. For all of that, it's priced very reasonably at $30.
- Fast charging
- Sturdy and made with quality materials
- Looks like an Apple product
- Quite expensive
Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 features:15W MagSafe charging | 5W Apple Watch fast-charging | Comes in white or black | Compatible with iPhone 12 or later, any Apple Watch or AirPods
If you also have an Apple Watch and AirPods -- the iPhone's two best friends -- then you can make your life a lot simpler when it comes to charging by getting the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1. It charges all three devices simultaneously, is well-designed, and made of premium materials. It's a perfect nightstand charger and with it you can benefit from the iPhone's StandBy mode.
The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 has been a popular accessory for several years and the latest version now features wireless fast-charging for both the iPhone and the Apple Watch. The iPhone 15 Pro charges at 15W -- the slower 7.5W would be better for overnight charging but 15W is still better for your battery health than charging via a cable at 20W or 27W. However, the new Apple Watch fast-charging is a great feature if you want to wear your Apple Watch at night for sleep charging because it can charge an Apple Watch Series 7 or later from 0 to 80 percent in under an hour. The biggest drawback of this product is the price at $150, but it also goes on sale periodically during the various shopping events throughout the year.
What is the best USB-C wireless charger or accessory for the iPhone 15?
The best USB-C wireless accessory or charger is the Ugreen Robot GaN 3-port charger for its compact size, USB-C and USB-A connectivity and super speedy charging capabilities.
|USB-C Wireless Accessory
|Price
|Type
|Ugreen Robot GaN 65W 3-port Charger
|$50
|3-port charger with USB-C and USB-A connectivity
|Monoprice USB 3.2 Nylon-Braid Cable
|$22
|10Gbps USB 3.2 cable
|Anker Nano Power Bank (30W)
|$50
|Portable power bank
|Nomad MagSafe Stand
|$80
|MagSafe charging stand for iPhone
|HyperJuice 35W Dual Charger
|$35
|Two-port fast charger
|HyperDrive 6-foot USB-C cable
|$30
|6-foot USB-C to USB-C cable
|Belkin BoostCharge Pro
|$150
|3-in-1 wireless charging stand
*MSRP at the time of writing. Please note that actual prices may vary depending on available sales, deals, discounts, and coupons.
Which USB-C wireless charger or accessory is right for you?
Any of the aforementioned accessories are amazing picks that will make using your iPhone 15 Pro more fun, convenient, and powerful. It all depends on what you're looking for in a charger or accessory and how much you're willing to spend.
|Choose this USB-C wireless charger or accessory...
|If you want...
|Ugreen Robot GaN 65W 3-port Charger
|A small, 3-port fast-charger that looks like a Star Wars droid.
|Monoprice USB 3.2 Nylon-Braid Cable
|A reasonably priced USB 3.2 cable that can transfer photo and video files at 10Gbps.
|Anker Nano Power Bank (30W)
|A super convenient power bank with a built-in USB-C cable.
|Nomad MagSafe Stand
|A stylish desktop stand to wirelessly charge your iPhone 15 Pro.
|HyperJuice 35W Dual Charger
|A tiny two-port fast-charger from a quality brand at a solid price.
|HyperDrive 6-foot USB-C cable
|A long high-speed cable for charging your iPhone or MacBook or do high-speed data transfers between the two.
|Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1
|To fast-charge your iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time.
How did we choose these USB-C wireless chargers and accessories?
There were a few things we considered when curating this list of USB-C and wireless chargers and accessories for the iPhone 15 Pro. Those include:
Price: There are a lot of different price points for iPhone 15 Pro accessories. While we've steered clear of some of the most expensive ones where you're paying for the brand name -- including the ones from Apple -- we've also looked at the build quality and recommended ones that are likely to last.
Power level: Fast charging and fast wireless charging are great to get your phone enough power to keep you going if you forgot to charge your phone or you have been using your phone heavily and need a boost in the middle of the day. However, it's also important to remember good charging hygiene and not use a fast-charger (especially over 20W) for long, slow charges like desk charging or overnight charging. That's because fast-charging increases the amount of heat and research has shown that heat can have negative long-term effects on lithium-ion batteries.
Portability: The size and weight of the chargers and accessories you carry in your bag makes a difference in how many devices you can carry and in the negative effects that carrying a heavy bag can have on your body. New technologies such as GaN have been able to dramatically reduce the size and weight of charging blocks in recent years.
Functionality: Today's charging accessories are becoming more versatile and universal than ever, with the ability to charge different types of devices and charge them at fast-charging speeds in many cases. Whenever possible, it's beneficial to reduce the number of chargers needed for regularly charging of your devices -- both for convenience and for sustainability impact.
What are the best brands for iPhone 15 Pro accessories?
Anker, Belkin, Ugreen, and Hyper deliver high-quality performance in their chargers, cables, and phone stands. They use quality, sturdy materials to ensure long lasting accessories, and many of the brands offer warranties if your accessory does malfunction.
Are there alternative USB-C wireless accessories worth considering?
While we believe the ones mentioned above are outstanding USB-C accessories for the iPhone 15 Pro, of course there are alternatives and additional accessories to get more out of your new phone. Below are some carefully curated alternative options.
Best budget alternative
Ugreen Robot GaN 30W USB-C Charger
Similar to the 65W Robot GaN charger, this one is smaller, only 30W, and has one USB-C port. However, that's enough to fast-charge the iPhone 15 Pro models at their fastest speeds. This robot shaped charger also has a display showing charging status and comes in two colors, black/gray and purple/white. It's nearly half the price at $26.
Best alternative for versatility
Peak Design Wireless Charging Stand
Another great desktop option for MagSafe charging is the Peak Design Wireless Charging Stand. Made of black anodized aluminum, this stand has a hinge that lets it fold flat or stay at any preferred angle. The bottom is made of silicone so it grips nicely to a desk or table. It can run the iPhone in StandBy mode. The stand has the iPhone sit at a nice height for resting your arm on a desk or table so you can use your phone while it's charging. It can charge both flat and in stand mode. If you have AirPods Pro 2, you can charge them on this charger as well. It has a premium price tag at $80.
Best 2-in-1 budget alternative
Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1
Similar to the 3-in-1 BoostCharge Pro mentioned above, there's also a 2-in-1 version for charging your iPhone 15 Pro and your AirPods. This is obviously a better option if you don't have an Apple Watch, or if you have another way you already prefer to charge your Apple Watch. It also has a smaller footprint and costs $100 ($50 less than the 3-in-1).