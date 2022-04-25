Wayfair

Wayfair has kicked off early deals in preparation for their annual Way Day sales event which will officially run from April 26th through the 27th to give you 48 hours of huge discounts on everything from couches and patio sets to grills and even hot tubs. We've put together a list of the best doorbuster and preview deals Wayfair has to offer, and we'll update once the sale starts in earnest to help you save big on items to spruce up your home, office, and patio for spring and summer.

Colsen table top fire pit $70 off Colsen You may have seen the Colsen tabletop firepit on our list of the best fire pits you can buy. If it piqued your interest, you can now get it from Wayfair for $70 off! It uses regular rubbing alcohol as fuel, giving you up to 50 minutes of burn time, and making it so you don't have to worry about cleaning out ashes or leaving hot coals unattended. The fire pit is made of concrete, which makes it rust and corrosion-resistant as well as safe for indoor or outdoor use. It also comes with a lid to keep out rain and insects or to quickly extinguish your fire when you're done. And with just a 5-inch diameter, you don't need a huge table or outdoor space to enjoy your Colsen tabletop fire pit; you can place it on a small patio table, deck post, or dedicated stand to add ambiance to your outdoor entertainment space.

Aquarest Spas 6-person hot tub $1,353 off Aquarest f you've been toying with the idea of installing a hot tub on your deck or patio, you'll want to take advantage of the huge discount Wayfair is offering on the Aquarest Spas 6-person model. You'll save over $1,300 and help the environment with the hot tub's 100 percent recycled outer shell. The hot tub features 45 stainless steel jets for massaging achy muscles as well as lumbar support for more comfort while you relax. It also has a waterfall feature to add soothing water sounds and LED lights with 9 color and effect settings to help set the mood. The spa tub has a built-in ozone purification system to help keep the water cleaner with fewer chemicals. The hot tub also weighs just 430 pounds when empty, making it easier to take with you if you move or place in different spots on your deck or patio when you rearrange decor.

Blackstone 4-burner flat top gas grill $200 off Blackstone Wayfair is more than just furniture. You can get a Blackstone 4-burner gas grill for $200 off, making it an affordable upgrade to your outdoor cooking areas. The flat-top, griddle-style cooking surface is perfect for grilling everything from burgers and steaks to delicate proteins like salmon and tofu, or even veggies. The 4 burners have an output of up to 60,000 BTUs, which means you'll be able to sear, roast, grill, and steam to your heart's content. The all-steel construction gives the grill durability as well as a sleek, modern style, while the electronic ignition button gives you fast, consistent lighting. The four caster wheels make it easy to move the grill around your deck or patio, and two of the wheels have locks to keep everything safely in place while you cook. And if you want to compare the Blackstone to grills on the market, you can check out our list of the best gas grills you can buy.

Kohler Vault double basin farmhouse sink $466 off Kohler If you've been thinking about renovating your kitchen, you can pick up the Kohler Vault farmhouse sink from Wayfair for over $450 off. With an all stainless steel construction, the double-sink configuration will give your kitchen an updated look while maintaining the classic design of a farmhouse sink. The two basins are 9 inches deep, giving you plenty of room to do everything from washing large pots and pans to thawing full-sized turkeys or rinsing vegetables and herbs from your garden. The sink mounts flush with your countertops, making it easy to wipe crumbs and spills into the basin for easy cleanup. And the seamless design makes it easy to wipe down the front apron to clean off soap and hard water stains, fingerprints, or food and drink spills.

Oval Air 5-in-1 HEPA air purifier $214 off Oval Air The Oval Air 3-stage HEPA 5-in-1 air filter is over $200 now on Wayfair. This air purifier is capable of moving up to 145 cubic feet of air per minute to clear 99.9 percent of dust, mold, smoke, and pet dander from your home. The H13 true HEPA filter traps particles as small as 0.1 microns and works with a charcoal filter system to even absorb volatile organic compounds like paint fumes and other odors. With an ozone-safe anion feature, you can choose to have the filter add negative ions to the air in your home to eliminate airborne bacteria and viruses. The Oval Air purifier lets you create run-time settings up to 8 hours to clean the air while you sleep, cook, or do chores and shut off while you're at work or running errands. It also has an LED indicator light that continuously displays air quality in real time: the light shows green for clean air, yellow for the presence of allergens and other particles, and red for when it's time to change the filter. The purifier comes in four different colors (silver, white, light brown wood grain, and dark brown wood grain) to blend into your decor or show off your personal style. You can also check out our list of the best air purifiers available to compare the Oval Air HEPA air filter to other models before you buy.

iRobot Roomba s9+ $600 off iRobot Roomba is the top name in robot vacuums, and you can get the s9+ model for $600 off on Wayfair. This robot vacuum is Wi-Fi enabled so you can set up cleaning routines, no-go zones, and monitor battery life or collection capacity with the companion app. The home base lets the vacuum unit empty itself so you don't have to worry about handling clumps of pet hair or piles of dirt and debris, and has enough space for up to 60 days worth of yuck. The AI of the robot vacuum helps it to learn the layout of your home and create a map to more efficiently clean high-traffic areas and avoid no-go zones you've set up like pet bowl areas; it also uses sensors to detect objects in its path and avoid them to reduce the possibility of damage or getting hung up on something. You can even control the s9+ via either Alexa or Hey Google for hands-free, voice-controlled operation; which is perfect for when your in-laws or friends text you that they're stopping by for a visit, and you need to quickly give your home the illusion of being clean. Both the robot vacuum and the home base have a sleek and stylish design with copper accents that will perfectly complement just about any room decor. You can check out our list of the best robot vacuums on the market if you want to compare the iRobot Roomba s9+ to other models before you buy!

Cuisinart Air Fryer/Toaster Oven $280 off Cuisinart The Cuisinart Air Fryer/Toaster oven snagged one of the top spots on our list of the best air fryers, and now you can pick one up from Wayfair for $280 off! With 1800W of cooking power, you can bake, toast, broil, or air fry chicken wings, shrimp, pizza, and more. The included fryer basket can fit up to 3 pounds of chicken wings, while the traditional toaster oven rack can hold a 4-pound chicken or 12-inch pizza. The four dials on the front of the unit let you quickly and easily adjust the timer, oven function, temperature, and interior light. The unit comes in white, black, or stainless steel to match the rest of your kitchen appliances and is easy to clean with a damp cloth or sponge. The downside is that at 16 x 15.5 x 14 inches, you'll need a lot of counter space compared to other air fryer models.

Bissell JetScrub Max Pet $113 off plus $50 Wayfair gift card Bissell Not only can you get the Bissell JetScrub Max Pet carpet cleaner for over $100 off, you'll also get a $50 Wayfair gift card with your purchase! This carpet cleaner weighs just 13 pounds, making it easy to carry around your house to clean up any muddy pawprints or potty accidents your pets may have left for you. The express clean mode helps dry your carpets and area rugs in an hour or less, so you don't have to wait around all day to use your living room. The scrubbing barrel has twice as many bristles than previous models, allowing you to remove fresh and embedded stains alike. You can also take the entire carpet cleaner apart to rinse out the brush roll, nozzle, and dirty water tank to prevent dirt and pet hair build-up that can cause clogs and suction loss. And while you're cleaning up after your own fur babies, Bissell will donate $10 from your purchase to the Bissell Pet Foundation to help animals in shelters find forever homes.

Cuisinart Evolutionx cordless rechargeable hand mixer $194 off Cuisinart This cordless, rechargeable hand mixer from Cusinart is almost $200 off right now at Wayfair, and you'll need to hurry if you want one because a deal this good isn't going to last very long. The integrated, lithium-ion battery gives you up to 20 minutes of use on a full charge, which is plenty of time to mix cookie or bread dough, cake batter, or make the perfect bowl of whipped cream. An LED indicator light lets you know at-a-glance how much charge is left and when you'll need to plug in the hand mixer; and when it does come time to recharge, the included micro-USB cable plugs into any wall outlet. The mixer itself has 5 speeds, and the digital indicator lets you know which level you have selected. And if you need to replace the attachments or the entire mixer, you can take advantage of Cuisinart's 3 year manufacturer warranty.

Tramontina Gourmet Prima 12 piece cookware set $314 off Tramontina Quality cookware never comes cheap, but you can take over $300 off this 12-piece stainless steel set from Tramontina. It comes with 4 lids, a stock pot, 3 saucepans, 2 skillets, and a saute pan to help you tackle everything from your morning eggs and bacon to that fancy lamb roast recipe you've been waiting to try. The entire set is dishwasher and oven safe up to 500F as well as compatible with induction-top ranges. The stainless steel design not only gives this cookware set a modern look, it also ensures durability and resistance to staining.

Danby Entertainer 117 can beverage refrigerator $148 off Danby The Danby Entertainer beverage refrigerator is a great choice if you're looking to update your wet bar, dining room, kitchen, or outdoor entertainment space, and you can get almost $150 off of one at Wayfair. This freestanding cooler has 3 adjustable shelves and can hold up to 117-12 ounce cans. It features temperature controls to chill your soda, beer, or wine to the perfect temperature while the glass-front door and blue LED interior lighting let you quickly see when you need to re-stock. The door is also reversible, letting you open it to either the right or left for the perfect fit in almost any space; and the stainless steel trim adds a touch of modern style to your decor.

What is Wayfair? Wayfair is an online retail site similar to Amazon, though they are most well-known for their selection of indoor and outdoor furniture and home decor items. Unlike Amazon, Wayfair doesn't have any sort of membership program with perks like free shipping or exclusive deals, though they do offer free shipping for everyone on orders over $35 along with closeout and open-box deals.