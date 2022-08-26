/>
Innovation
Download these white noise apps before your next trip and thank us later

White noise machines are brilliant devices that can drown out distracting sounds and allow you to get some shut-eye. But do you know what's easier to travel with and cheaper? White noise apps. If you're looking for the best, we really like myNoise because it offers over 20 different white noise sounds, and it's completely free to use.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

When the day comes to an end and you finally crawl into bed, it is not always so easy to shed the pressures of the day and find sleep. Noise machines have grown in popularity over the years due to people wanting to precisely control the ambient sounds around them in order to sleep better. However, actual white noise machines can be difficult to travel with due to their size and power needs. As an alternative, there are now white noise apps that offer simple functionality and excellent performance. 

When the sheep refuse to come, these are the best white noise apps to get you through the night. 

myNoise

Best white noise app overall
myNoise app review | Best white noise app

Specs:

  • Developer: myNoise BVBA
  • Size: 306.2 MB
  • Sounds: 20+
  • App Store rating: 4.6
  • Google Play rating: 4.1
  • Cost: Free

myNoise may not have the most sounds on our list, but it has some of the most unique. It is a free app that has 20 different sounds, including not only white noise but also sounds like the rain, ocean, thunder, and a restaurant cafe. Enjoy exclusive soundtracks like Irish Coast, Gregorian Voices, Japanese Garden, Calm Office, and Old Mansion. There is even a Warp Speed, designed specifically for you sci-fi fans. They are designed for a variety of purposes, including work, school, sleep, relaxation, and meditation. They are customizable, too, with 10 color-coded sliders that allow the app to adjust specific frequencies to provide the best noise blocking. Noises are provided over the entire audible frequency range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz over 10 octaves. Noises are also calibrated to your personal hearing during the calibration stage for a soundtrack specifically personalized for your ears.

Pros

Cons

  • Free sounds
  • Adjustable frequencies
  • Custom sounds
  • Limited soundscapes
  • Must upgrade for premium sounds
Atmosphere

Best free white noise app
Atmosphere app review | Best white noise app

Specs

  • Developer: Peak Pocket Studios CB
  • Size: 203.2 MB
  • Sounds: 70+
  • App Store rating: 4.8
  • Google Play rating: 4.7
  • Cost: Free

Atmosphere Relaxing Sounds lets you create your own playlist specific to your needs, whether it is for your morning yoga session or a pre-sleep ritual. There are environment-based sounds that evoke the sounds of beloved spots, like the beach, countryside, park, city, or even home. Overall, there are more than 70 sounds to use. The app uses binaural beats and isochronic tones meant to provide stimulation while reducing stress. You can create your own custom playlists full of your favorite sounds, adjusting the volume of each sound individually before saving the entire playlist for easy reference in the future. Plus, the built-in timer makes it perfect for sleep, so you do not have to worry about turning it off or ruining your battery, because the sound will automatically stop when the timer is up. 

Pros

Cons

  • Excellent customization
  • Sleep timer
  • Offline availability
  • Pricey add-ons
  • Email support only
BetterSleep

Best white noise app for sleep
BetterSleep app review | Best white noise app

Specs

  • Sounds: 52
  • Size: 78.3 MB
  • App Store rating: 4.8
  • Google Play rating: 4.5
  • Cost: Free for basic; $4.99 for premium

Formerly Relax Melodies, BetterSleep is one of my personal favorite apps for sleep, and I'm not alone. BetterSleep shares that 91% of its users sleep better after using the app. Choose from a ton of free or premium sounds to make a custom playlist that you can play back at any time. When you combine multiple sounds, you can choose the volume of each, making some softer than others to create the perfect balance you want. If you are not feeling creative, choose from a library of ready-made meditations available for a variety of purposes, whether it is sleep or relaxation. There are also Community Melodies full of favorite playlists from the BetterSleep community. Whatever you choose, there are over 52 different sounds and melodies that are all free, plus you can upgrade for access to even more sounds, with more than 300 available.   

Pros

Cons

  • Custom mixes 
  • Ready-made playlists
  • Bedtime reminders
  • Must pay for premium features
  • Mediocre sleep tracking
Calm

Best white noise app for meditation
Calm app review | Best white noise app

Specs

  • Developer: Calm.com, Inc.
  • Sounds: 100+
  • Size: 115 MB
  • App Store rating: 4.8
  • Google Play rating: 4.8
  • Cost: Free for basic plan; up to $79.99 a year for Premium membership

Calm has become synonymous with meditation, so of course, it also would be great as a white noise app. It is an app meant to promote meditation and mindfulness, which in turn can greatly improve sleep, reduce stress, and increase productivity. Included is a large library of guided meditations, but that is far from all. There also are exercises to help with breathwork and stretching, plus dedicated music to help things along and improve relaxation while eliminating stress. For help lulling you to sleep, check out one of the Sleep Stories read by actual celebrities, like Matthew McConaughey, P!nk, or Stephen Fry. There also are peaceful melodies, like ocean waves, babbling brook, and campfire to help you find rest that much faster.  

Pros

Cons

  • User-friendly interface
  • Widespread features
  • Lifetime membership available
  • Calm premium is pricey
  • Limited free content
White Noise Generator

Best custom white noise app
White Noise Generator app review | Best white noise app

Specs

  • Sounds: 16
  • Size: N/A
  • App Store rating: N/A
  • Google Play rating: 4.3
  • Cost: Free

White Noise Generator may not be as well-known as Calm, but it is a fantastic option when you want the best white noise app to customize your own sounds. In addition to white noise, choose from all sorts of sounds, like rain on your window, cars, thunder, wind, leaves, night, and the ever-reliable fan. You also can choose places like the forest, a creek, the ocean, a train, or a cafe. All available sounds are chosen specifically for their mixing ability, so you can choose a variety of sounds to seamlessly customize your perfect day or sleep soundtrack. While other apps can get bogged down by other types of content, this is an app specifically made to provide white noise. You just need an Android to use it.

Pros

Cons

  • Custom mixes
  • User-friendly
  • Organized sound libraries
  • Only for Android
  • Limited info online
What is the best white noise app?

The best white noise app is myNoise for its versatility. There are tons of free sounds, but there also are ready-made soundtracks available, greatly simplifying use when you are in a hurry. While many apps focus on bedtime, this is an app that is recommended for all times of the day. Even better, sounds are specially calibrated to improve noise blocking, so there is fantastic performance every time you use the app.

To see what options you have for a white noise app, this is a bird's eye view of the best white noise apps. 

Best white noise app

Free version

Number of sounds

App Store rating

Google Play rating

myNoise

Yes

20+

4.6

4.1

Atmosphere

Yes

70+

4.8

4.7

BetterSleep

Yes

52

4.8

4.5

Calm

Yes

100+

4.8

4.3

White Noise Generator

Yes

16+

N/A

4.0

Which is the right white noise app for you?

If you are having trouble finding the right white noise app for your needs, these are some expert suggestions to help.

Choose this white noise app...

If...

myNoise

You want the best features

Atmosphere

Budget is a concern

BetterSleep

You want the right soundtrack to help you sleep 

Calm

Meditation is your priority

White Noise Generator

You want to make your own custom mixes

How did we choose these best white noise apps?

There were several considerations we made when choosing the best white noise apps.

  • Sounds: White noise apps offer a variety of different sounds and playlists that you can use for several different purposes. We considered the number and type of sounds available, and checked especially for a white noise feature.
  • Customization: Many white noise apps give you the option to create your own personalized playlist. You can pick and choose from all the different sounds available to create your own exclusive playlists, whether they are for sleep, work, or school. Playlists help save precious time, so you don't have to recreate your playlist each time you use the app.
  • Design: Design also was important. We checked to ensure that an app is easy to use. The last thing you want is a stressful experience when you want to relax.

Carefully review the features and associated costs to ensure that the best white noise app is truly the best for you.

How does white noise work?

White noise is a type of noise that runs at a constant and consistent intensity, running across every audible frequency. It helps relax and soothe the brain, drowning out external noises that can prove distracting when you're trying to concentrate or rest.

How much do the best white noise apps cost?

All of the best white noise apps offer a free version. However, you also may be able to upgrade to a premium version, which can include additional sounds and features to make use more enjoyable.  

Which best white noise app has the most sounds?

BetterSleep has more than 300 sounds available, including white noise and binaural beats. 

Are there alternative white noise apps worth considering?

During our search, we found some other great white noise apps that also may be worth your consideration. 

Sleep Aid Fan: For fan sounds

White Noise Deep Sleep Sounds: Best for babies

White Noise Lite: A free alternative

To help promote more health and wellness, consider our expert picks for the best sunrise alarm clocks, best book lights, and the best cheap earbuds!

