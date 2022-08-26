'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
When the day comes to an end and you finally crawl into bed, it is not always so easy to shed the pressures of the day and find sleep. Noise machines have grown in popularity over the years due to people wanting to precisely control the ambient sounds around them in order to sleep better. However, actual white noise machines can be difficult to travel with due to their size and power needs. As an alternative, there are now white noise apps that offer simple functionality and excellent performance.
When the sheep refuse to come, these are the best white noise apps to get you through the night.
Specs:
myNoise may not have the most sounds on our list, but it has some of the most unique. It is a free app that has 20 different sounds, including not only white noise but also sounds like the rain, ocean, thunder, and a restaurant cafe. Enjoy exclusive soundtracks like Irish Coast, Gregorian Voices, Japanese Garden, Calm Office, and Old Mansion. There is even a Warp Speed, designed specifically for you sci-fi fans. They are designed for a variety of purposes, including work, school, sleep, relaxation, and meditation. They are customizable, too, with 10 color-coded sliders that allow the app to adjust specific frequencies to provide the best noise blocking. Noises are provided over the entire audible frequency range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz over 10 octaves. Noises are also calibrated to your personal hearing during the calibration stage for a soundtrack specifically personalized for your ears.
Pros
Cons
Specs
Atmosphere Relaxing Sounds lets you create your own playlist specific to your needs, whether it is for your morning yoga session or a pre-sleep ritual. There are environment-based sounds that evoke the sounds of beloved spots, like the beach, countryside, park, city, or even home. Overall, there are more than 70 sounds to use. The app uses binaural beats and isochronic tones meant to provide stimulation while reducing stress. You can create your own custom playlists full of your favorite sounds, adjusting the volume of each sound individually before saving the entire playlist for easy reference in the future. Plus, the built-in timer makes it perfect for sleep, so you do not have to worry about turning it off or ruining your battery, because the sound will automatically stop when the timer is up.
Pros
Cons
Specs
Formerly Relax Melodies, BetterSleep is one of my personal favorite apps for sleep, and I'm not alone. BetterSleep shares that 91% of its users sleep better after using the app. Choose from a ton of free or premium sounds to make a custom playlist that you can play back at any time. When you combine multiple sounds, you can choose the volume of each, making some softer than others to create the perfect balance you want. If you are not feeling creative, choose from a library of ready-made meditations available for a variety of purposes, whether it is sleep or relaxation. There are also Community Melodies full of favorite playlists from the BetterSleep community. Whatever you choose, there are over 52 different sounds and melodies that are all free, plus you can upgrade for access to even more sounds, with more than 300 available.
Pros
Cons
Specs
Calm has become synonymous with meditation, so of course, it also would be great as a white noise app. It is an app meant to promote meditation and mindfulness, which in turn can greatly improve sleep, reduce stress, and increase productivity. Included is a large library of guided meditations, but that is far from all. There also are exercises to help with breathwork and stretching, plus dedicated music to help things along and improve relaxation while eliminating stress. For help lulling you to sleep, check out one of the Sleep Stories read by actual celebrities, like Matthew McConaughey, P!nk, or Stephen Fry. There also are peaceful melodies, like ocean waves, babbling brook, and campfire to help you find rest that much faster.
Pros
Cons
Specs
White Noise Generator may not be as well-known as Calm, but it is a fantastic option when you want the best white noise app to customize your own sounds. In addition to white noise, choose from all sorts of sounds, like rain on your window, cars, thunder, wind, leaves, night, and the ever-reliable fan. You also can choose places like the forest, a creek, the ocean, a train, or a cafe. All available sounds are chosen specifically for their mixing ability, so you can choose a variety of sounds to seamlessly customize your perfect day or sleep soundtrack. While other apps can get bogged down by other types of content, this is an app specifically made to provide white noise. You just need an Android to use it.
Pros
Cons
The best white noise app is myNoise for its versatility. There are tons of free sounds, but there also are ready-made soundtracks available, greatly simplifying use when you are in a hurry. While many apps focus on bedtime, this is an app that is recommended for all times of the day. Even better, sounds are specially calibrated to improve noise blocking, so there is fantastic performance every time you use the app.
To see what options you have for a white noise app, this is a bird's eye view of the best white noise apps.
Best white noise app
Free version
Number of sounds
App Store rating
Google Play rating
myNoise
Yes
20+
4.6
4.1
Atmosphere
Yes
70+
4.8
4.7
BetterSleep
Yes
52
4.8
4.5
Calm
Yes
100+
4.8
4.3
White Noise Generator
Yes
16+
N/A
4.0
If you are having trouble finding the right white noise app for your needs, these are some expert suggestions to help.
Choose this white noise app...
If...
myNoise
You want the best features
Atmosphere
Budget is a concern
BetterSleep
You want the right soundtrack to help you sleep
Calm
Meditation is your priority
White Noise Generator
You want to make your own custom mixes
There were several considerations we made when choosing the best white noise apps.
Carefully review the features and associated costs to ensure that the best white noise app is truly the best for you.
White noise is a type of noise that runs at a constant and consistent intensity, running across every audible frequency. It helps relax and soothe the brain, drowning out external noises that can prove distracting when you're trying to concentrate or rest.
All of the best white noise apps offer a free version. However, you also may be able to upgrade to a premium version, which can include additional sounds and features to make use more enjoyable.
BetterSleep has more than 300 sounds available, including white noise and binaural beats.
During our search, we found some other great white noise apps that also may be worth your consideration.
To help promote more health and wellness, consider our expert picks for the best sunrise alarm clocks, best book lights, and the best cheap earbuds!