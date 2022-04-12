5 best book lights of 2022: Shine light on your pages

You can't always pick up your favorite book during the day -- sometimes, you must do your reading at night.

Book lights (also known as reading lights) are handy for shining a soft light on your pages in the dark, especially if you like to read in bed but don't want to disturb your sleeping partner by keeping a room lamp on for hours.

We've rounded up the best book lights that aren't bulky, are portable, and have a warm glow.

Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light Best book light overall Amazon The Glucusent LED Neck Reading Light is our best overall pick due to its adjustable ergonomic and hands-free design and its low price point. It also happens to be the #1 best-selling product in the "book lights" category on Amazon. This reading light comes in three different colors (gray, blue, and pink), three color temperatures (yellow, warm white, and cool white), and six brightness levels. Its narrow beam angle design allows it to shine bright on the book you're reading while being dim enough to not disturb your partner in bed. In addition, it can work up to 80 hours on one charge and gives off 40 lumens of light. Pros: Different color temperature options

Adjustable arms

Long battery life Cons: Very bright even on the lowest setting

Vekki Amber Rechargeable Book Light Best amber light option Amazon The Vekki Amber Rechargeable Book Light gives off a soft, amber glow that blocks 99.95% of the blue light spectrum so that your melatonin production is not interrupted as you use a light to read. It comes in black, blue, red, and white with a 360-degree gooseneck design. Its three different brightness levels give off a maximum of 60 lumens while still ensuring the light's color temperature does not affect your eyes at night time. Pros: Amber light does not block melatonin production at night

Blocks blue light

Four different color options to choose from Cons: The clip is a little too large

Ytuomzi LED Reading Lamp Best option for e-readers Amazon If you use an older e-reader that does not have a backlight built-in, you'll need a reading light for nighttime reading. You can clip it to the back of your e-reader or a regular hardcover book. This reading light has four different brightness levels, the highest one being 23 lumens. It can last four hours on a full charge, and its charging port is built right in, so there's no need for a cord to charge your reading light. Pros: Durable clip

Easy charging Cons: Not a very long battery life

Also: Best Kindle

Flexilight Reading Light Best option that doubles as a bookmark Amazon This reading light also doubles as a placeholder for where you left off in your book. With 27 colors and designs to choose from, it's a stylish bookmark/book light option. There are even styles geared towards kids. It's lightweight and thin enough to use as a bookmark, so you can always have it with you and your book of choice. It gives off 8 lumens of light; however, there is only one brightness level, so it cannot be adjusted. Also, keep in mind you'll have to replace the batteries down the line since it is battery-powered. Pros: Plenty of fun designs

It can use as a bookmark as well Cons: Cannot adjust brightness

Light could be a warmer shade

DEWENWILS USB Rechargeable Book Light Most compact option Amazon If you're just looking for a simple, portable reading light, the DEWENWILS USB Rechargeable Book Light is a great option. With five different colors (blue, green, pink, white, and yellow) and two brightness levels, it gives off 20 lumens with 3000k of warm light temperature. Unfortunately, however, there are only two brightness levels. Its 360-degree flexible holder lets you focus the light exactly where you want it. This light also comes with a built-in USB charger like the Ytuomzi LED Reading Lamp for easy charging anywhere. Pros: Super portable design

Conveniently charge anywhere Cons: Click can be loud

Only two brightness levels

What is the best book light? The Glucusent LED Neck Reading Light is our top pick for the best book light because of its ergonomic design and six different brightness levels that will suit everyone. However, if you're looking to shine a light on your e-reader, the Ytuomzi LED Reading Lamp is a great pick. And, if you're concerned about bright light interrupting your sleep cycle, the Vekki Amber Rechargeable Book Light's soft amber glow will be best for you. We've narrowed down other factors like price, lumens, and brightness levels below so you can choose the reading light that's best for you. Book Light Price Lumens Brightness Levels Glucuscent LED Neck Reading Light $21.99 40 lumens 6 Vekki Amber Rechargeable Book Light $14.99 60 lumens max 3 Ytuomzi LED Reading Lamp $14.99 23 lumens max 4 Flexilight Reading Light $9.99 8 lumens 0 DEWENWILS USB Rechargeable Book Light $12.99 20 lumens 2

What is the difference between a book light and a reading light? In this guide, we chose both book lights and reading lights. The names are used interchangeably, for a device that's meant to illuminate a small area so that you can get a better, closer look. While a book light tends to be a type of light specifically used for reading a book or novel, a reading light can be used for not only reading but also writing, sketching, working on a computer, or crafting. But, again, both lights are considered the same thing.

How did we choose these book lights? We selected these book lights and reading lights based on the number of positive reviews on each product and reading customers' experiences with the products. We also looked at the price and selected book lights and reading lights that are different enough to give you plenty of options.