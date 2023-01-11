'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Back in the day, wired headphones were the only option. But as technology advanced, many of us have switched over to small, wireless earbuds. While more portable and convenient, wireless options aren't always the best.
There are many reasons why wired headphones are a better pick over wireless headphones. First of all, they tend to be cheaper and often last longer with greater durability. They also do not need to be charged, requiring less fuss than the average set of wireless headphones.
We scoured the market to find the very best wired headphones you can buy for your personal or professional use. This is what we found.
More:
Tech Specs: Type: Over-ear | Dimensions: 6.65 x 3.94 x 7.68 inches | Weight: 12.3 ounces
The Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X wins our award for the best wired headphones overall with its comfortable over-ear design. Passive cushioning with memory foam only adds to your comfort. As far as design, these headphones utilize Stellar.45 drivers accompanied by an impedance of 48 ohms to eliminate distortion, so listening is clear. A robust mini-XLR connector is included for better connectivity.
Read the review: Beyerdynamic DT 900 PRO X headphones review: Brutally honest sound for under $300
Tech specs: Type: Open-backed, over-ear | Dymensions: 8.03 x 7.48 x 4.84 inches | Weight: 10.2 ounces
This gaming headset has developed an almost cult-like following in the gaming world, and we now understand the hype.
While it's not as flashy as other gaming headsets on the market, it makes up for the audio quality of its built-in mics (with included noise cancellation) and the depth and directionality of its sound. You'll notice the quality in its 10Hz-30,000Hz frequency response and its 28-ohm impedance.
Read the review: This headset's directional game sound is so good you'll feel like you're cheating
Tech Specs: Type: Over-ear | Dimensions: 9.21 x 7.91 x 2.13 inches | Weight: 12.7 ounces
The Grado SR325X headphones boast an over-ear design with a unique open back for better ventilation. These black and silver headphones are comfortable, too, with an adjustable leather headband that has custom stitching.
They use 4th generation Grado-tuned 44-millimeter drivers in a wireless package that has easier connectivity to all your favorite devices. Enjoy superior audio in a pair of comfortable, open-back wired headphones that will improve your listening experience.
Tech Specs: Type: Over-ear | Dimensions: 9.45 x 8.67 x 4.33 inches | Weight: 9.2 ounces
If you are all about design, the Meze Audio 99 Classics is it. Wooden ear cups hug your ears and provide excellent noise isolation in a lightweight, self-adjusting package that fits all sizes, making it all the more comfortable and versatile.
With an impedance of 32 Ohms, these headphones offer better power efficiency without calling for any amplification. You will also receive two different cords to wire your headphones based on what is most convenient.
Tech Specs: Type: Over-ear | Dimensions: 8.66 x 7.09 x 4.33 inches | Weight: 10.9 ounces
The OneOdio Monitor 60 Professional Wired Headphones are an excellent pick when you do not have a lot to spend. Its over-ear design features a large diaphragm with 50mm drivers for clear, well-balanced sound. Noise isolation is also incorporated into its thoughtful design.
There are three different cord lengths that are included to adjust to its use and activity. You will find great compatibility, too, with use through PCs, laptops, phones, and Macs.
We love the Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X headphones, choosing them as the best wired headphones overall. They are not only comfortable with memory foam, but they also fight distortion and deliver excellent sound isolation.
Wired headphones
Cost
Type
Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X
$245
Over-ear
Drop + EPOS PC38X Gaming Headset
$180
Open-backed, over-ear
Grado SR325X
$245
Over-ear
Meze Audio 99 Classics
$309
Over-ear
OneOdio Monitor 60 Professional Wired Headphones
$71
Over-ear
To help you find the best wired headphones for your needs, we offer our expert recommendations based on our research and experience.
Choose these wired headphones...
If you...
Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X
Want proven performance
Drop + EPOS PC38X Gaming Headset
Need headphones for gaming
Grado SR325X
Want an open-back design
Meze Audio 99 Classics
Prefer aesthetics with your headphones
OneOdio Monitor 60 Professional Wired Headphones
Are on a budget
When choosing the best wired headphones, there were a few factors that we considered.
Sound: Noise cancellation and sound isolation are two examples of what to look for when searching for the best wired headphones for your preference.
Comfort: We looked for lightweight, comfortable headphones that incorporate extra padding or memory foam to help withstand long periods of use.
Cost: Budget is often a concern among shoppers, so we offered the best wired headphones for a series of different budgets so you can find an option within your price range.
Wired headphones restrict your movement because they require a connection. They may also not have compatibility with your favorite devices, whether it is a phone or a computer that you are using. If you plan on a lot of activity, it may be better to consider a wireless pair instead.
You can find wired headphones spanning thousands of dollars, but we consider budgets of all kinds. The best wired headphones range in cost from $70 to $400, depending on the pair you choose.
In our search, we also found these options that may be worth your consideration.