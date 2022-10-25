If "just buy it already" were gaming headphones, these would be it

Pros Better directional game sound than $1,600 headphones

Audio profile prioritizes game sound while still being generally excellent

Included accessories offer huge additional value Cons Initial clamping force is a little tight for larger heads

Headset-side connector limits aftermarket cable options

Mic may have benefitted from an external windscreen

There's long been a debate among gamers about what offers the best gaming audio. One side claims gaming headsets are junk; you'd be better off buying decent headphones. The other side argues the built-in mics and game-tuned audio still makes gaming headsets the best option. There's no end in sight for this war of words, but there's one product that members of both sides almost always give their nod of approval, even if it is a begrudging one: the Drop + EPOS PC38X gaming headset.

Why? It's all about history. EPOS is a company that began as the gaming division of legendary audio equipment maker Sennheiser. It owes its pedigree to legendary Sennheiser equipment like the $50,000 Orpheus headphones, and the actually attainable HD 500 through HD 800 series. This provides the audiophile clout Razer or Logitech might lack. Meanwhile, its consistent ability to produce hardware precisely tuned for the most competitive gamers, at reasonable prices, gives it the accessibility companies like Beyerdynamic or Audeze might find in short supply.

I've wanted to try out this headset since hearing someone claim it nearly matches the legendary soundstage (the ability to produce accurate directional sound, essentially) of the $1,600+ HD 800 family. I've heard that claim again and again, always maintaining a healthy skepticism that such a thing was possible for under $200. Welp...it is.

Specifications Form factor Open-backed, over-ear headset Drivers Dynamic, open Frequency response 10Hz - 30000Hz Impedance 28 ohm Connectors Interchangeable 2.5m PC cable with 3.5 mm microphone and headphone connectors and 1.5 m console cable with 1 x 3.5 mm TRRS connector Microphone type Noise-cancelling, bi-directional electret condenser Mic frequency response 50-16,000 Hz Included extras 2 x replaceable cables (mentioned above), drawstring carry bag, extra pair of velour ear pads Weight 10.2 oz (290.5g)

Build and fit

The PC38X is one of the most well-padded headsets I've used. Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

Before you even hear a peep out of a new headset, the first thing you notice is whether or not it's comfortable. No matter how grand the sound is, you won't use it for long if it gives you a headache due to bad padding or poor design. SteelSeries' olderArctis Pro headset exemplified this for me. It sounded excellent, and the swappable batteries were genius, but I returned it because the ski-band design was agonizing for my larger head. Thankfully, SteelSeries has since seen the light, but the example of bad comfort ruining excellent sound still stands.

My aforementioned large dome meant the clamping force of the PC38X headset was a little strong initially. Thankfully, this lessened after a few days of use, leaving behind a pillowy fit. Both the default earpads, which use an athletic wear-type material, and the included replacement velour pads offered ample cushioning and accommodated my eyeglasses with no unwanted pressure. The headband padding was equally excellent, with the split in the middle cleverly preventing the pressure some sets can induce right at the crown.

Features and accessories

The overall shape and size are a lot more understated and compact than many other gaming headsets I've used. Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

The Drop + EPOS PC38X headset falls onto the minimalist side of gaming peripherals. There's no RGB lighting, flashy coloration (though there is a second colorway with some yellow accents), or futuristic design aesthetics. This is a device designed to practically vanish while doing its job well.

The metal grill does an excellent job of stopping any annoying pops while using it, but you might want to add an after-market windscreen if you tend to breathe into your mic a lot Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

Despite this simplicity, it still includes one of the best built-in mics I've used on a gaming headset. I've demonstrated the audio quality for you below by using the headset's mic to quickly go over its features and my impressions.

Put simply, it sounds excellent for a built-in solution. The only way I'd expect to get superior sound would be by using a discrete microphone, which adds more cost and complexity to your setup. This microphone is more than clear enough for even highly-competitive in-game chat. Still, I wouldn't necessarily start a podcast with it.

The mute function is noted on the mic's pivot as well. Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

It also has the always-sensible built-in mute function that disables any sound when it's flipped up. Unlike many headsets with this feature, the PC38X provides a tactile click when the mic engages or disengages.

On the opposite earcup you'll find the included volume dial. Since this is an analog headset, it only controls the sound output of the headset itself, not your system volume. It also maintains the same audio quality at all volume levels, a rare feat.

The deep-set port will require a proprietary cable, or at least an after-market solution designed for this specific model. Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

On the bottom of the headset you'll find the inset connection point for its two included cables. The deep, sturdy inset nearly eliminated annoying cable vibration noise from the wiring rubbing against things, but it does limit replacement options somewhat.

You can see just how long the connector for the headset is at the left of the top cable and the right of the bottom. Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

Thankfully, the included cables are both lightweight and sturdy-feeling, with tight fabric wrapping and ample strain reliefs. I'd expect them to last years, even with relatively careless treatment. If you do manage to wear them out, replacement cables are available for less than $20.

The velour covering provides both a different feel and slight differences in the sound profile. Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

Similarly, if you wear through the default earpads, or if you just prefer a softer feel, you can also swap in the included velour earpads.

Sound quality

Now we get to what makes the PC38X headset so special, its sound. I've reviewed many headsets for ZDNET, and I've praised the directional sound of models like Razer's Blackshark V2 Pro wireless headset. I've even noted that some do provide a basic level of vertical awareness to them. But, all of those previous models are still consistently surpassed by what the PC38X offers.

Not only is the directionality of the sound, across vertical and horizontal axes, a step beyond what I've experienced in other headphones and headsets, but the depth of that sound adds a new dimension to your situational awareness. You won't just hear the direction your enemies are coming from, even through walls, you'll know exactly how far away they are. I can't explain how vital this additional info became to my gameplay. In games like Overwatch 2 and Halo Infinite, I could pre-aim at a corner and fire at the precise instant I knew someone would be coming around it. At times, it almost felt like cheating.

The built-in dial is easy to discern the position of while wearing thanks to the clever indent. Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

The quality of the sound was also clearly precision-tuned for competitive gaming. The deep bass was solid and clean, but it was never the focus of the PC38X's audio. Instead, it focuses on the mids and highs that provide the true texture and awareness you want in a serious game. Beautiful orchestral scores can still shine on this headset, but it's only when you're crouched behind a wall, depending on audio cues to make sure you're the one that fires first that you'll truly appreciate its aptitude for reproducing sound.

Even with this game-focused tuning, I still found the headset quite pleasurable to use for music as well. That less emphasized bass extension was more of a drawback in this use case, but the excellent soundstage and near-perfect vocal and instrument separation made up for it for most tracks. That said, I wouldn't necessarily recommend buying it exclusively for music.

Bottom line

I could honestly just write "just buy it already" here and it would be my complete, honest opinion. But, if you were hoping for a bit more depth...I'd recommend this headset to anyone that wants a wired gaming headset. The added convenience of wireless connectivity is the only thing that might make it logical for anyone to choose another high-end headset while this one exists at this price.

Maybe one day I'll own a pair of the $1,600+ headphones I've been blown away by in high-end showrooms, the same headphones this model comes so very close to matching. Until then, the PC38X gaming headset from Drop and EPOS is what I'll be wearing when you see me in game.

Alternatives to consider

If you do want a wireless solution, Razer's Blackshark V2 Pro headset is still my go-to for wireless gaming audio. It's directional sound is excellent and it's both lightweight and comfortable.

If you want a wired gaming headset that's a bit cheaper while still offering great sound and a solid microphone, Logitech has its own long-lived entry that's still among the best.

SteelSeries' latest entry-level model includes those comfort improvements I mentioned earlier, and offers solid sound for gamers on tight budgets.