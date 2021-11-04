Bitfury hires former US acting comptroller of the currency as its CEO

Bitfury Group has appointed Brian P. Brooks, the former US acting comptroller of the currency from May 2020 to this past January, as its chief executive officer.

The Amsterdam-based mining and crypto tech leader said today that Brooks will lead the 10-year-old crypto unicorn as it launches a new funding round, increases the growth of its mining business with a new microchip design and new global data center locations, and scales a portfolio of businesses that grew out of the company's heritage as an early Bitcoin leader.

Bitfury founder Valery Vavilov will become chairman of the board and chief vision officer and continue to focus on developing over-the-horizon hardware and software innovations as the company builds the infrastructure for a tokenized global economy.

"Brian is a respected executive and thought leader with deep regulatory, digital asset and capital markets expertise who shares Bitfury's vision for a decentralized peer-to peer economy," said Vavilov. "Together, we will continue to execute Bitfury's growth strategy and help businesses, governments, organizations, and individuals leverage the blockchain to solve the most pressing challenges of today and tomorrow."

Since its founding in 2011, Bitfury has developed into a full-service blockchain technology company and a global leader at providing large-scale digital asset infrastructure solutions. Bitfury's platform includes self-mining operations, with seven ultra-low-cost energy sites globally alongside its new US-based Cipher Mining subsidiary; hardware products for high-performance computing needs, including seven generations of its own specialized micro-chips and next generation immersion cooling systems; and software and enterprise blockchain solutions spanning security, payments, and applications for the creator economy, among others.

"As the adoption of – and use cases for – Bitcoin, other cryptoassets, and their underlying blockchains continues to accelerate worldwide, Bitfury's diversified portfolio has immense opportunity and is well positioned for long-term success," said Brooks. "I look forward to working alongside Valery and Bitfury's highly experienced leadership team to grow the company's core businesses and scale its portfolio of new innovations."