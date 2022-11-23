reMarkable

I've been shouting from the rooftops since I picked up my own model of this great tablet last year: the reMarkable 2 e-ink digital tablet is hands-down the handiest digital tool in my toolbox. No matter if you're a student or back in the office, the digital e-ink writing tablet can store your notes on the go -- and for the first time since I've begun tracking it, it's discounted. You can score it for $547, saving you $50.

Besides my laptop, Logitech Mouse, and Google Pixel 6 Pro, my reMarkable 2 tablet is the only other tool I use daily. The digital pen (sold separately for $129) truly feels like I'm writing on paper, and I love that I can choose between different pen, marker, and pencil styles for when the occasion calls for it.

The software for my digital notes offers complete customization, including a library of templates, the ability to copy and pull out several pages within a notebook. I can create folders for securing different subjects, too.

One of the greatest features is that when I need to sign a contract, I can upload it via the app, digitally sign it, and send it via email to either my contact or my personal email. On the rare occasion I forget to bring my tablet with me, I can go back into the app on my phone and check my notes. It's important to note that some of the features are blocked by the Connect subscription, but it's a very reasonable $3 per month.

If you choose to opt for this deal, I recommend adding one of the notebook covers to protect your case. After all, it's not waterproof, and the case will protect it from accidental coffee spills. It comes in a plethora of options, from a polymer weave to a leather cover.

At $50 off, the $547 price tag is the best I've seen for this truly "remarkable" tablet. You'll want to add it to your cart today, since I have no idea when this sale will end. Since it's a Black Friday deal, it should be around for a few days, but it's not worth risking $50 off.

