'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
We love when we find great deals on wearable fitness gear, and so when we stumbled upon the Fitbit Sense 2 for 33% off, we knew we had to spread the word. Originally $299, you can score this fitness watch for only $200 -- saving you $100.
This watch can keep track of a host of health features to maximize your daily routine. It offers a sleep profile so you can tap into your sleep data every month, and includes a nightly sleep score so you can see how long you're sleeping, or even how long you're getting that much-needed REM cycle.
Read the review: Fitbit Sense 2 review
The Sense 2 also tracks metrics like heart rate variability, skin temperature variation, SpO2, and more. It offers insight into your health, including an ECG monitor to monitor heart-related issues like atrial fibrillation or heart murmurs.
When you're working out, the watch can track over 40 different exercise modes, and you can get a Daily Readiness Score to help you track and understand your fitness journey. The watch also offers Amazon Alexa built-in, and displays call, text, and app notifications right on your wrist.
Head over to Amazon to score this amazing deal for $200. Because this is such a great deal, we don't expect it to last long. Add it to your cart today to save 33%.
You can also check out our best smartwatches picks if you're looking for another option. And if you're an Android user, head over to our dedicated Android smartwatches list.