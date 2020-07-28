Blackview BV9900 Pro to get Android 10 upgrade

Blackview's premium super-rugged BV9900 Pro handset, equipped with a huge battery, 48-megapixel Sony camera, and built-in FLIR Lepton thermal camera is getting a new upgrade -- Android 10.

I'm a huge fan of Blackview handsets, especially the versions with the built-in FLIR thermal camera. That tool is amazing for a whole range of diagnostics, from mechanical and electrical to HVAC and building inspections.

My Blackview BV9800 Pro is a constant companion these days.

The BV9900 Pro is an IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810G certified ruggedized device, and is capable of withstanding accidental drops from onto hard surfaces, as well as dips into water with zero damage.

It's the perfect package for those who want to take a high-end smartphone into the outdoors, no matter what the conditions.

The upgrade to Android 10 will bring with it an updated UI, new icons, power-saving features such as dark mode, and the Blackview update also brings with it tweaks which include improved video stabilization and focus, dramatically improving the performance of the camera system.

Blackview BV9900 Pro tech specs:

MediaTek Helio P90 octa-core processor

8GB of RAM

128GB of storage

5.84-inch FHD+ screen, made of tough Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Sony 48MP rear camera

Heart rate & Barometer sensor

IceMode - basic phone functions available even at -30℃

NFC supported for Google Pay

Global LTE bands & Dual 4G VoLTE supported

The Android 10 update for the BV9900 Pro will be available end of July/early August.