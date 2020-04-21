Blackview BV9800 Pro - in pictures

Turn fire into electricity with BioLite's award-winning stove.
The box.
Back of the box.
Inside the box -- the phone, charger, USB-C cable and earphones (which also double as the antenna for the built-in FM radio).
The handset.
The accessories.
Spare screen protector.
Getting ready to peel the protective layer off.
Cameras and flash at the rear. Ruggedized, non-slip covering too.
All set up!
Thermal camera in action.
A shot with the built-in FLIR thermal camera. Can you tell what it is?
I'll give you a guess... it purrs.
There's a setting that helps correct the parallax issue between the thermal an wide-angle camera on close-up shots.
Super-rugged Android handset with huge battery, 48-megapixel Sony camera, and built-in FLIR thermal camera.
The box.
