Blackview unveils $160 10.1-inch Android 10 tablet

In a market dominated by the iPad, Android tablets are somewhat thin on the ground, with the Kindle Fire probably being one of your best options. But now Blackview -- a company better known for its rugged smartphones with integrated FLIR thermal cameras -- has unveiled a new Android 10 tablet.
The Tab 8 is a budget-friendly tablet for those looking to stream movies and TV shows, email and editing document, browsing the web, e-reading, and gaming. The Tab 8 features a 10.1-inch 1200 by 1920 pixel FHD display, a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A with 8 ARM Cortex-A55 cores in two cluster, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with support for a TF Card to 128GB.
On the front is a 5-megapixel f2.2 camera, partnered with a 13-megapixel f2.2 camera on the rear. There's also a flash for brightening up those dark shots.
Powering the tablet is a 6580mAh lithium-ion battery, and charging is handled using USB-C.
And yes, there's an earphone jack.
Also present is a dual nano-SIM tray, so you can pop in a SIM or two and hook up to a cellular network.
Blackview Tab 8
Tech specs
- OS: Android 10
- Display: 10.1 inch 1200 by 1920 pixel FHD panel
- Processor: 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A
- RAM: 4GB
- ROM: 64GB EMMC
- Expansion: TF Card up to 128GB
- Front camera: 5-megapixel f2.2
- Rear camera: 13-megapixel f2.2
- Speakers: Dual speakers
- Battery: 6580mAh
- Charging: USB-C
- Connectivity: Dual nano-SIM
- Color: Grey/Gold
The Blackview Tab 8 is currently available for pre-order for $159.99.
