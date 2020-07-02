Blackview unveils $160 10.1-inch Android 10 tablet

In a market dominated by the iPad, Android tablets are somewhat thin on the ground, with the Kindle Fire probably being one of your best options. But now Blackview -- a company better known for its rugged smartphones with integrated FLIR thermal cameras -- has unveiled a new Android 10 tablet.

The Tab 8 is a budget-friendly tablet for those looking to stream movies and TV shows, email and editing document, browsing the web, e-reading, and gaming. The Tab 8 features a 10.1-inch 1200 by 1920 pixel FHD display, a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A with 8 ARM Cortex-A55 cores in two cluster, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with support for a TF Card to 128GB.

On the front is a 5-megapixel f2.2 camera, partnered with a 13-megapixel f2.2 camera on the rear. There's also a flash for brightening up those dark shots.

Powering the tablet is a 6580mAh lithium-ion battery, and charging is handled using USB-C.

And yes, there's an earphone jack.

Also present is a dual nano-SIM tray, so you can pop in a SIM or two and hook up to a cellular network.

Blackview Tab 8 Tech specs OS : Android 10

: Android 10 Display : 10.1 inch 1200 by 1920 pixel FHD panel

: 10.1 inch 1200 by 1920 pixel FHD panel Processor : 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A

: 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A RAM : 4GB

: 4GB ROM : 64GB EMMC

: 64GB EMMC Expansion : TF Card up to 128GB

: TF Card up to 128GB Front camera : 5-megapixel f2.2

: 5-megapixel f2.2 Rear camera : 13-megapixel f2.2

: 13-megapixel f2.2 Speakers : Dual speakers

: Dual speakers Battery : 6580mAh

: 6580mAh Charging : USB-C

: USB-C Connectivity : Dual nano-SIM

: Dual nano-SIM Color: Grey/Gold $160 at Blackview

The Blackview Tab 8 is currently available for pre-order for $159.99.