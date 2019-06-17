Boom Supersonic, Stratasys extend 3D printing deal

Boom Supersonic, an airplane manufacturer aiming to build a supersonic airliner for testing in 2020, inked a seven-year 3D printing partnership extension with Stratasys.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Stratasys and Boom Supersonic have been partners for three years in a deal that printed more than 200 parts for prototypes and parts using Stratasys F370 and Fortus 450mc 3D printers. Boom Supersonic recently raised $100 million in a Series B venture round. The company has also partnered with Dassault Systèmes to develop Overture, its commercial airliner.

Stratasys

Under the partnership, Boom Supersonic will use Stratasys' F900 3D printer to create hundreds of parts for a demonstrator supersonic jet.

Stratasys said its F900 3D Printer with Aircraft Interiors Solution (AIS) will make parts for the XB-1, Boom Supersonic's demo jet. The aim of the package is to create repeatable development of aircraft production parts.

The new agreement includes: