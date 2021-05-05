Box, Cisco Webex announce new integrations for simpler content sharing

Box and Cisco on Wednesday announced new integrations that will make it easier to securely share content within the Webex collaboration platform.

First, users will be able to link Box folders to a Webex space. With that connection, any content shared in the space will be added to that Box folder. The integration will be available later this year.

The companies stressed that content can be shared securely, with Box as the default content layer for Webex users. Box's enterprise-grade security is applied to all Box content, even when it is surfaced in Webex and other third-party apps.

Meanwhile, starting May 10, users will be able to access Webex as a Recommended App within Box. This will allow users to start or schedule a Webex meeting and share content within a Webex space, without leaving Box.

Lastly, joint customers will soon be able to view Webex activity in Box Preview. Box App Activity shows users what's happening in their files across all of their apps in Box Preview -- that will now include any sharing of Box content in Webex.