Box revamps its content migration service Shuttle

Box said on Wednesday that it has revamped its content migration service Box Shuttle. The company said the new and improved Box Shuttle makes it easier, faster, and less costly to migrate large amounts of content, including permissions and metadata, from legacy systems to the Box Content Cloud.

Launched in 2016, the Shuttle service offers enterprises a mix of data-migration tools from Box's consulting unit. The service includes planning and strategy, content analysis and lifecycle assessment, and permission and attribute matching.

The latest iteration of Box Shuttle allows enterprises to migrate data from more than 15 sources, including SharePoint, OneDrive, Google Workspace, using both both on-premises and cloud connectors. Additional features include:

Ability to modify permissions mid-migration, allowing for critical restructuring without downtime

Automatic network and API optimization to speed up migrations

Increased visibility into migration status with the ability to monitor events, visualize data, and generate reports in real time

Ability to preserve context about content by bringing existing metadata and file version history into Box

Over the last few years, Box has been working to evolve beyond its origins as an online file storage company to become the cloud layer for content management in the enterprise. With Shuttle, Box is looking to make migrating data from legacy systems as easy as possible. Combined with the company's recent push into the e-signature product category, Box is laying the groundwork for its broader content management ambitions.

"As this past year demonstrated, it's more important than ever for businesses to modernize how they work and move to the cloud," said Box CEO Aaron Levie. "We want it to be as simple, fast, and cost-effective as possible to retire legacy systems and move information to the Box Content Cloud. Box Shuttle can now migrate some of the most complex and large-scale content management environments, at a lower cost and faster than ever. And with more of their high-value content in Box, our customers can empower their teams to collaborate more effectively and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives."

